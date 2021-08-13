U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Pleio's CEO And GoodStart™ Program Named PM360 2021 Trailblazer Finalist In Two Categories

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries, recently named CEO, Michael Oleksiw and the Pleio GoodStart™program as Trailblazer Award finalists for the Vanguard and Persistence and Adherence categories.

Michael Oleksiw is the CEO of Pleio, the creator of the white-label GoodStart™ program. Pleio's patient support program is one of the most successful programs in the industry, designed to close the adherence gaps through patient education and reverse the elusive $300 billion medication management problem. From the moment that patient picks up their medication, Pleio is able to demonstrate the power of the pharmacy, brand, partners and agencies all working in concert to improve their health.

While Michael has been a leader in technology product development on a global scale for over 20 years, as an innovator, he saw the Pharma industry's opportunity to focus more on the human needs of patients first. It was not just about delivery, it was about empathy. From the beginning, he and his team have understood that patients have very different needs that evolve and change. The support a patient needs in the complex world of starting and staying on any new treatment is fraught with a mix of emotions, questions and doubts. Being recognized by

PM360 and industry peers is affirmation of doing the right thing, the right way, serving clients, partners and patients together.

"At Pleio, we believe that healthcare is inherently human. We deliver the most elegantly simple and effective adherence solution for the Pharma market, and while we embrace the business strategy of crafting an effective customer experience, it is the human experience that we always keep at the forefront of our work," commented CEO, Michael Oleksiw. "Pleio's platform engages patients with the power of "Hello, how can we help?" empathy, given by a calming, uplifting voice to support and guide their journey towards the better health they deserve and so desperately hope for. It's not about a brochure, it is about education that reinforces their hopes for a healthier life."

The Pleio GoodStart™ program was designed to partner with pharmacies and utilize non-HCPs to provide patient guidance outside of the clinical setting. Once a patient is diagnosed with a specific condition or disease state and prescribed a medication, GoodStarters step in to help educate and provide personal guidance to navigate through the complexities and challenges of medication management all through a completely HIPAA and TCPA compliant process.

"We are incredibly excited to be included in the list of this year's finalists for the PM360 Trailblazer Awards," commented Michael. "As a company who leads with caring at its core to provide the very best patient support in a highly personalized way, we are honored to be acknowledged for the impact of the important work we are doing. What's more, everyone benefits – the pharmacy, the brand, and most of all, the patient."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Winning initiatives were selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

A total of 96 finalists were chosen in the 19 Initiative categories which include: App/Digital Solution or Suite, Consumer Website/Online Initiative, Co-Promote or Partnership Initiative, Data/Analytics Initiative, Direct-to-Consumer Campaign, Direct-to-Patient Campaign, HCP Education, Interactive Marketing Program, Patient/Consumer Education, Persistence/Adherence Program, Point of Care, Product/Service Launch, Professional Campaign, Professional Website/Online Initiative, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media Campaign, Unbranded Campaign, and Video/TV campaign.

"The very best marketing initiatives stand out to us in their uniqueness and effectiveness," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "We all see many campaigns in all industries that look and sound indistinguishable from one. However, each year there are always a special few that are able to truly capture our attention while delivering the information—and sometimes connection—we need. These 96 initiative finalists we honor were able to break through the noise to engage with healthcare providers and patients alike in truly creative and touching ways."

Finalists are acknowledged and winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Thursday, September 23, at 6 pm EST. Tickets for the virtual Trailblazer Awards Event can be purchased by visiting www.pm360online.com/trailblazer-tickets. Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's October issue.

For more information about the awards or tickets, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8117 or kayla.walsh@pm360online.com.

About Pleio, Inc.
Pleio, Inc. is a personalized patient support platform that strives to solve the $300 billion adherence problem impacting healthcare today. Founded in 2011, the company offers a unique hybrid human-digital engagement solution to support medication management for patients. Pleio's network of pharmacy partners extends the care of the pharmacy team by connecting patients with the support they need to navigate through the complexities of chronic condition medications. Through its proprietary LIFT® technology, Pleio designs a highly customized patient journey utilizing prescription and behavioral data to deliver a personalized patient experience. Pleio is HIPAA and TCPA compliant.

For more information, visit www.pleio.com or follow Pleio, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pleios-ceo-and-goodstart-program-named-pm360-2021-trailblazer-finalist-in-two-categories-301355029.html

SOURCE Pleio, Inc.

