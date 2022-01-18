U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Plenoptic Camera Market Is Expected to Reach $5.87 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

High-end technological advancements in cameras and imaging sensors, surge in tourism industry across the globe, and emergence of light field camera technology for high-speed photography applications drive the growth of the global plenoptic camera market. Based on application, the industrial segment contributed to the major share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plenoptic camera market was estimated at $1.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 193 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15316

High-end technological advancements in cameras & imaging sensors, surge in tourism industry across the globe, and emergence of light field camera technology for high-speed photography applications drive the growth of the global plenoptic camera market. On the other hand, high cost associated with plenoptic cameras restrains the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for professional photography courses and advanced photographic devices are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • Increase in broadband usage and higher demand for cloud services and video streaming during the pandemic have impacted the global plenoptic camera positively.

  • Although some of the plenoptic camera manufacturers witnessed temporary delays in production, especially during the initial phase, the market is expected to recoup the losses very soon.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15316

The global plenoptic camera market is analyzed across product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the coded aperture camera segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The focused plenoptic camera segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 21.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The individual segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Plenoptic Camera Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15316?reqfor=covid

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global plenoptic camera market report include Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics, Lytro, Inc., Raytrix GmbH, OTOY Inc., Pelican Imaging Corp., and Rebellion Photonics Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


