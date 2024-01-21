Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plenti Group Limited's (ASX:PLT) future prospects. Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The AU$112m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$16m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Plenti Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Plenti Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Consumer Finance analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$4.8m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

ASX:PLT Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2024

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Plenti Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Plenti Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

