Plenty of Demand but Lack of Talent Means Tech Employment Remains Flat

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August saw no IT jobs growth with overall IT jobs effectively flat, down 0.05% in August compared to the prior month, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the Technology Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was up a meager 0.19% from July 2021, adding a net of only 10,500 jobs. The Engineering sector showed a year-over-year job growth rate of 4.04%, with the addition of 106,100 jobs over the course of the year.

"There is plenty of demand and positions open, but there are just not enough IT professionals around to meet the needs of businesses," said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "Our members are constantly educating their clients about the necessity of making quick hiring decisions, offering competitive benefits and compensation, and being flexible on where the work is performed wherever possible. Despite the talk of recession and pockets of layoffs, it is still an employee's market in IT with many candidates receiving multiple competing job offers."

The following table presents information about the total number of jobs in certain sectors that provide a significant amount of employment for IT and engineering professionals.

Comparisons of TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index to employment
in some key sectors with significant numbers of IT jobs as well as to all non-farm jobs

August
2022

TechServe
Alliance

IT
Employment
Index

Computer
systems and
design
services

Management
and technical
consulting
services

Data
processing,
hosting and
related
services

TechServe
Alliance

Engineering
Employment
Index

Computer and
electronic
product
manufacturing

Professional
and technical
services

Federal,
State, and
Local
Government
(excluding
state and
local schools
and hospitals)

Total non-
farm jobs

number of
jobs

5,408,300

2,445,500

1,767,100

425,600

2,733,000

1,091,700

10,537,900

10,845,800

152,744,000

change
from
previous
month

- 0.05 %

+0.6 %

+ 0.7 %

+ 0.8 %

+ 0.30 %

+ 0.4 %

+ 0.4 %

+ 0.2 %

+ 0.2 %

change
from same
month, one
year earlier

+ 0.19 %

+ 5.5 %

+ 8.1 %

+ 7.0 %

+ 4.04 %

+ 3.0 %

+ 5.8 %

+ 0.6 %

+ 4.0 %

note: all figures are subject to revision

Sources: Department of Labor/U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and TechServe Alliance

Technical note: TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index and Engineering Employment Index are the first specific measurements of IT and engineering employment.  These unique measurements of total IT and engineering employment are created monthly by studying the ongoing staffing patterns of a dozen IT and computer related occupations in 22 industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of IT workers and nearly two dozen engineering occupations in 30 select industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of engineering workers. Both the monthly IT Employment and Engineering Employment Indices are based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, which is subject to monthly revisions, and is revised accordingly. Both indices are also subject to periodic revisions and annual revisions / benchmarking that includes revisions to several years of employment data, which also may incorporate new occupational definitions. Both indices were revised / benchmarked going back several years starting with January 2022 data and published in February 4, 2022. In addition, both indices are subject to minor revisions to March and April data. The next major revision will be published in February 2023.

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged, and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of its members, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plenty-of-demand-but-lack-of-talent-means-tech-employment-remains-flat-301620944.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

