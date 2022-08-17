Plethysmograph Market Size to Grow by USD 16.47 Million, ACI Medical LLC and COSMED Srl Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A plethysmograph is a non-invasive, low-cost device that is used to measure the volume changes in different parts of the body, resulting from fluctuations in the amount of blood or air. The device uses blood pressure cuffs and sensors. It is used for the diagnosis of various lung and vascular diseases

Attractive Opportunities in Plethysmograph Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The plethysmograph market size is expected to grow by USD 16.47 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. according to Technavio.

Driver and Challenge

The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. The number of people with lung and vascular diseases is rising due to factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy eating habits. Hence, the availability of advanced diagnostic devices such as plethysmographs will drive the global plethysmograph market.

Limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs will challenge the growth of the market. If a patient moves when a body plethysmograph is used for the diagnosis of lungs and the presence of compressible material, unpredictable errors. Arterial puncture is one of the main complications. Patients may also experience claustrophobia, shortness of breath, anxiety, lightheadedness, and infection risks. All these limitations are expected to have an adverse impact on the global plethysmograph market.

Vendor Analysis

ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ACI Medical LLC - The company offers APG Air Plethysmograph, which is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that quantifies the physiological components of chronic venous disease.

COSMED Srl - The company offers BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking System, which is an air displacement plethysmograph that uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition in adults and children.

Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH - The company provides PowerCubeBody+ that detects complex or mixed pathologies that cannot be diagnosed by conventional measurement methods.

Geratherm Medical AG - The company provides BODYSTIK, which is a body plethysmograph, which offers improved comfortability to patients and users of the device with restricted mobility.

medical equipment europe GmbH - The company offers Smart PFT Body, which is a comfortable and intuitive body plethysmograph for maximum patient well-being during an examination.

Plethysmograph Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Adult - size and forecast 2021-2026

Baby - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hospital - size and forecast 2021-2026

Clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.47 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Adult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACI Medical LLC

11.4 COSMED Srl

11.5 Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH

11.6 Geratherm Medical AG

11.7 Medical Electronic Construction

11.8 medical equipment europe GmbH

11.9 Morgan Scientific Inc.

11.10 Piston Ltd.

11.11 PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd.

11.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

