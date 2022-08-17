U.S. markets closed

Plethysmograph Market Size to Grow by USD 16.47 Million, ACI Medical LLC and COSMED Srl Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A plethysmograph is a non-invasive, low-cost device that is used to measure the volume changes in different parts of the body, resulting from fluctuations in the amount of blood or air. The device uses blood pressure cuffs and sensors. It is used for the diagnosis of various lung and vascular diseases

Attractive Opportunities in Plethysmograph Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

The plethysmograph market size is expected to grow by USD 16.47 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Driver and Challenge

The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. The number of people with lung and vascular diseases is rising due to factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy eating habits. Hence, the availability of advanced diagnostic devices such as plethysmographs will drive the global plethysmograph market.

Limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs will challenge the growth of the market. If a patient moves when a body plethysmograph is used for the diagnosis of lungs and the presence of compressible material, unpredictable errors. Arterial puncture is one of the main complications. Patients may also experience claustrophobia, shortness of breath, anxiety, lightheadedness, and infection risks. All these limitations are expected to have an adverse impact on the global plethysmograph market.

Vendor Analysis

ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ACI Medical LLC - The company offers APG Air Plethysmograph, which is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that quantifies the physiological components of chronic venous disease.

  • COSMED Srl - The company offers BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking System, which is an air displacement plethysmograph that uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition in adults and children.

  • Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH - The company provides PowerCubeBody+ that detects complex or mixed pathologies that cannot be diagnosed by conventional measurement methods.

  • Geratherm Medical AG - The company provides BODYSTIK, which is a body plethysmograph, which offers improved comfortability to patients and users of the device with restricted mobility.

  • medical equipment europe GmbH - The company offers Smart PFT Body, which is a comfortable and intuitive body plethysmograph for maximum patient well-being during an examination.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about vendors

Plethysmograph Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Adult - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Baby - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Hospital - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Multimodal Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plethysmograph Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.47 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Adult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ACI Medical LLC

  • 11.4 COSMED Srl

  • 11.5 Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH

  • 11.6 Geratherm Medical AG

  • 11.7 Medical Electronic Construction

  • 11.8 medical equipment europe GmbH

  • 11.9 Morgan Scientific Inc.

  • 11.10 Piston Ltd.

  • 11.11 PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd.

  • 11.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plethysmograph-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-47-million-aci-medical-llc-and-cosmed-srl-among-key-vendors---technavio-301604517.html

SOURCE Technavio

