Plethysmograph Market Size to Grow by USD 16.47 Million, ACI Medical LLC and COSMED Srl Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A plethysmograph is a non-invasive, low-cost device that is used to measure the volume changes in different parts of the body, resulting from fluctuations in the amount of blood or air. The device uses blood pressure cuffs and sensors. It is used for the diagnosis of various lung and vascular diseases
The plethysmograph market size is expected to grow by USD 16.47 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. according to Technavio.
Driver and Challenge
The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. The number of people with lung and vascular diseases is rising due to factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy eating habits. Hence, the availability of advanced diagnostic devices such as plethysmographs will drive the global plethysmograph market.
Limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs will challenge the growth of the market. If a patient moves when a body plethysmograph is used for the diagnosis of lungs and the presence of compressible material, unpredictable errors. Arterial puncture is one of the main complications. Patients may also experience claustrophobia, shortness of breath, anxiety, lightheadedness, and infection risks. All these limitations are expected to have an adverse impact on the global plethysmograph market.
Vendor Analysis
ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ACI Medical LLC - The company offers APG Air Plethysmograph, which is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that quantifies the physiological components of chronic venous disease.
COSMED Srl - The company offers BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking System, which is an air displacement plethysmograph that uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition in adults and children.
Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH - The company provides PowerCubeBody+ that detects complex or mixed pathologies that cannot be diagnosed by conventional measurement methods.
Geratherm Medical AG - The company provides BODYSTIK, which is a body plethysmograph, which offers improved comfortability to patients and users of the device with restricted mobility.
medical equipment europe GmbH - The company offers Smart PFT Body, which is a comfortable and intuitive body plethysmograph for maximum patient well-being during an examination.
Plethysmograph Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Adult - size and forecast 2021-2026
Baby - size and forecast 2021-2026
Plethysmograph Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Hospital - size and forecast 2021-2026
Clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Plethysmograph Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Plethysmograph Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 16.47 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.82
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Adult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Baby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ACI Medical LLC
11.4 COSMED Srl
11.5 Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH
11.6 Geratherm Medical AG
11.7 Medical Electronic Construction
11.8 medical equipment europe GmbH
11.9 Morgan Scientific Inc.
11.10 Piston Ltd.
11.11 PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd.
11.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
