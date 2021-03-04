U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.47
    -51.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,924.14
    -345.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.03
    +2.75 (+4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.90
    -20.90 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -1.02 (-3.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1982
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9670
    +0.9650 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,097.19
    -2,508.25 (-4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.49
    -24.72 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Plex's free streaming service is now available in the Apple TV app

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After a short beta period, Plex’s Apple TV app integration is now live, the company told Engadget. The feature allows you to use the Apple TV app or Siri to play content that’s available through Plex’s free streaming service, with the added bonus that once you start a movie or show it will appear in your “Up Next” queue. 

As expected, the integration is only available in the US, and you can’t access content on your personal Plex server through Apple’s software. Live TV is also off the table, as is any other content that you can watch through Plex. That limits the appeal somewhat, but if you already use your Apple devices to watch content from the platform, you get another way to access it. 

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Broadcom Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 114%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Broadcom’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past five years is semiconductor giant Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom's last five years were as controversial as they were successful. The company’s huge growth was defined by major acquisitions and near acquisitions. Avago Technologies went public in 2009, trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker AVGO. In a blockbuster tech deal, Avago acquired Broadcom Corporation for $37 billion in May 2015. The combined company would maintain the AVGO ticker but would assume the name Broadcom. In 2017, Broadcom made a massive $130 billion buyout bid for semiconductor company QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). After negotiations with the Qualcomm board of directors, U.S. President Donald Trump ultimately blocked the deal via executive order, citing national security concerns. In the wake of the failed Qualcomm merger, Broadcom acquired software company CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in 2018. Broadcom’s expansion into software was initially met by mostly negative reactions from analysts and investors. In 2019, Broadcom’s buying spree continued with a $10.7 billion acquisition of the enterprise security business of Symantec, which has since changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK). At the beginning of 2016, Broadcom shares were trading at around $142. Broadcom dropped as low as $114.25 soon after during a broad market sell-off due to concerns about slowing growth in China. Fortunately, that level would mark the stock’s low point of the past five years as Broadcom consistently put up impressive growth numbers. The stock broke $200 for the first time in early 2017 and $300 in early 2019. Broadcom peaked at $331.58 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic scare. Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Dollar Tree Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today Broadcom In 2021, Beyond: Broadcom shares dropped as low as $155.67 when the market bottomed in March 2020. However, a rise in remote work during the crisis ended up being a bullish catalyst for Broadcom’s business. The stock was back at new all-time highs by mid-2020 and ultimately peaked at $495.14 before pulling back to around $473. Broadcom investors who bought five years ago and held on have generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Broadcom stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $4,073 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Broadcom shares to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 29 analysts covering the stock is $480, suggesting just 1.4% upside from current levels. (Photo: Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy 'Average Folks' Could Be Getting Hit Hardest By Hertz BankruptcyElizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax Proposal: What You Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound rallied a bit on Wednesday to peak above the 1.40 level early but have pulled back just a bit as we calm down ahead of the jobs number.

  • Gold ekes out gains as markets await Powell speech

    Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might provide further clarity on a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,714.61 per ounce by 09:50 ET (1450 GMT), having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. "The market continues to be quite concerned about higher yields, and we are waiting for Jerome Powell speech," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

  • Balkans Extend Eurobond Dominance in East Europe With Sale Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- International bond issuance from the Balkans is dwarfing sales from bigger countries in Eastern Europe.North Macedonia is the latest addition to a widening stream of sovereign issuance from the Balkan region, offering seven-year euro bonds on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly. Earlier deals from Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia have pushed the region’s international debt sales this year to more than half of the full-year average since 2010.Meanwhile, more developed countries further north, such as Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, are turning away from Eurobonds as they have deep domestic markets to tap into.The growing discrepancy is an extension of an almost decade-long trend. Foreign issuance from the Balkans has topped $10 billion every year since 2011, while sales from Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have been falling, barring a spike last year to help fund Covid-19 relief efforts.One reason for the shift is a turn toward debt self-sufficiency in Hungary and Poland, where borrowing in foreign currencies -- both by the state and households -- has left scars on the economy. With economic output more than double the Balkans, domestic saving rates are higher and more mature central banking has allowed officials to turn to asset-purchase programs to help fund budgets.North Macedonia is offering a benchmark-size bond due March 2028 at around 230 basis points above midswaps, according to the person. Slovenia has issued 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) of debt in two transactions this year, Croatia priced 2 billion euros, and Serbia 1 billion euros.“Issuance on international markets is preferred by Balkan countries because their less-developed local capital markets do not allow for raising such big amounts of capital,” said Anton Hauser, a money manager at Erste Asset Management in Vienna. For investors, the “higher-yielding debt issued by Balkan countries is a kind of substitute for bonds issued by central European countries, which nowadays offer much lower yields,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare

    Wall Street slumped on Thursday and global stock markets declined after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his pledge to keep credit flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise once the pandemic passes. Benchmarket U.S. Treasury yields rose toward last week's highs as Powell spoke, and the dollar hit a three-month high. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out and the government fiscal taps open "there is good reason to think we will make more progress soon" toward the Fed's goals of maximum employment and 2% sustained inflation, Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity for almost two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Entrust to list of defaults in fourth paragraph, Vistra opposition and trade group comment in 10th and 11th, and more on monitor letter in 12th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

