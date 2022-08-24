U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,907.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,908.75
    +12.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.06
    +1.32 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.46 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5130
    -0.2090 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,383.51
    -65.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.55
    +4.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.53
    -36.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Plex tells users to reset their passwords after potential data breach

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Techa Tungateja via Getty Images

Plex users may want to change their passwords as soon as they're able. The digital media player and streaming service said a bad actor had infiltrated its system in a letter sent to users affected by the breach. In it, the company has revealed that it immediately started an investigation after it saw suspicious activity in one of its databases. Based on what it saw, Plex said it does appear that a third-party entity got access to a subset of its data, which includes people's emails, usernames and encrypted passwords.

Even Troy Hunt of Have I Been Pwned was affected. As he noted in his tweet, there's nothing anyone can do to be exempt from service hacks, but using a password generator and 2FA make their impact much less severe. To note, he encountered an error while trying to change passwords and found that not signing out existing devices made the switch go through.

Plex said it has already addressed the method the bad actor used to infiltrate its system, but it didn't elaborate on what method that is or what vulnerability the hacker exploited if any. The company also vowed to do additional reviews to make sure its systems are "further hardened to prevent future incursions." For now, Plex is requiring all users to change their passwords "out of an abundance of caution" even if all the passwords the hacker got access to were hashed. It also assured all users in its letter that it doesn't store credit card numbers and other payment data in its servers, so the bad actor wasn't able to get access to them.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dead Island 2' actually exists and it's due out on February 3rd, 2023

    Dead Island 2 is coming. The long-awaited zombie-slaying role-playing game is due to hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 3rd, 2023.

  • Meta accounts and Horizon profiles arrive today, freeing Quest headsets from Facebook

    Meta accounts have arrived

  • 'The Expanse: A Telltale Series' arrives next summer

    Fans of The Expanse will have to wait about another year to play Deck Nine's interpretation of the popular sci-fi series.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The foldable phone I’ve been waiting for

    The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is only slightly improved over its predecessor, but it's arguably the most fun phone around. You'll just need to accept its relatively short battery life.

  • Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will arrive later than iOS 16

    It will skip a public release of iPadOS 16.0 and go straight to version 16.1 this fall.

  • Star American Professor Masterminded a Surveillance Machine for Chinese Big Tech

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA star University of Maryland (UMD) professor built a machine-learning software “useful for surveillance” as part of a six-figure research grant from Chinese tech giant Alibaba, raising concerns that an American public university directly contributed to China’s surveillance state.Alibaba provided $125,000 in funding to a research team led by Dinesh Manocha, a professor of computer science at UMD College Park, to develop an urban surveill

  • D-Wave Quantum Tech Providing Solutions to Complex Problems Across Industries

    D-Wave Quantum Tech Providing Solutions to Complex Problems Across Industries

  • Russia tightens grip on internet as Yandex sells assets to state-run VK

    The Russian government tightened its grip on the internet on Tuesday, as a state-controlled company with close links to President Vladimir Putin agreed to buy the news feed and homepage of the country's most popular website. Yandex, often referred to as Russia's Google, said it was selling its news aggregator, content platform Zen and yandex.ru homepage to VK to focus on other business areas, such as food delivery and ride-hailing. In exchange, Yandex will acquire food delivery company Delivery Club from VK.

  • Google’s Asia Head on Singapore Growth, Regional Challenges: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google completed its third data center in Singapore, bringing its investment in such facilities in the city-state to $850 million as it vies with tech giants from Amazon.com Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. for bigger clout in Asia.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Sh

  • Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow

    In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the chill will be felt by everyone," founder Ren Zhengfei's email read. He reportedly drew attention to the importance of the company's traditional focus on information and communications tech

  • Twitter whistleblower says platform was unable to guard against insider threats on January 6

    Among the many damning allegations in the newly released Twitter whistleblower complaint, is the disquieting revelation that Twitter was unable to seal its production environment to guard against any potential insider threats amid the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter’s former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko has accused Twitter of serious cybersecurity negligence in an expansive new complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Justice Department.

  • Twitter's former security head alleges company misled regulators about security, bots-reports

    Twitter Inc misled federal regulators about its security defenses and spam accounts, CNN and the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing whistleblower disclosures by the social media company's former security chief Peiter Zatko. Twitter executives don't have the resources to fully understand the true number of bots on the platform, and were not motivated to, CNN reported, citing Zatko. The social media company is embroiled in a legal battle with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk after the world's richest person said in July he was ending an agreement to buy the company in a $44 billion deal alleging Twitter had violated the deal contract.

  • LockBit ransomware group downed by DDoS after claiming Entrust breach

    The LockBit ransomware gang is claiming responsibility for the July cyberattack against cybersecurity giant Entrust, but with a twist — the group is also accusing its latest victim of a counterattack. Entrust, which describes itself as a global leader in identities, payments and data protection, said in late July that an “unauthorized party” accessed parts of its network, but declined to describe the nature of the attack or say if customer data was stolen. Entrust's customers include a number of U.S. government agencies, including the Homeland Security, the Department of Energy and the Treasury.

  • Liberty Defense Commences Beta Testing HEXWAVE System

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that today it has officially begun beta testing the HEXWAVE™ system at its first beta site, one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States.

  • Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher

    The exploiters converted their ill-gotten gains initially to ether and then to bitcoin before using sanctioned mixers to mask their identities.

  • Qloo raises cash to expand its AI-driven recommendation API

    Policymakers have been cracking down on platforms that collect consumer data, implementing rules that require companies to be transparent about the details they gather and use for commercial purposes. For example, last year, Virginia passed the Colorado Data Protection Act, which requires businesses to obtain consent before processing sensitive information, disclose when the information will be sold and allow customers to opt out.

  • Popular Uniswap Frontend Blocks Over 250 Crypto Addresses Related to DeFi Crimes

    The move came weeks after the U.S. government placed sanctions on privacy mixer Tornado Cash, prompting other DeFi developers to take protective measures.

  • Cryptoverse: A mixer with your crypto cocktail?

    The DeFi dream is shaken. The grand crypto project has declined in 2022: total user funds deposited in decentralized finance has shrunk to about $61 billion from over $170 billion at the start of the year, according to figures from data aggregator Defi Llama. In a fresh jolt, the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned one of the industry's biggest "mixers", tools that pool and scramble crypto from thousands of addresses to boost anonymity, saying it was used by hackers to launder their gains.

  • Ravel emerges from stealth with privacy-first data tools based on scalable homomorphic encryption

    The world has gotten a lot more serious about privacy and data protection, but in many cases business models that rely on personalization of one kind or another have struggled to keep up. Today, a startup out of Paris called Ravel Technologies is emerging from stealth with an approach it believes could be the missing link between those two. It's built a tool based on homomorphic encryption to keep personally identifiable information (PII) private from end to end without needing to touch the data itself.

  • Here’s why Cryptocurrency works well with online casinos

    Cryptocurrency has been incorporated into different sectors and industries and has been utilized for various transactions since its Inception. Despite being a digital currency, cryptocurrency functions differently from conventional money.