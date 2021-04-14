U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

PlexTrac raises $10M Series A round for its collaboration-centric security platform

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

PlexTrac, a Boise, ID-based security service that aims to provide a unified workflow automation platform for red and blue teams, today announced that it has raised a $10 million Series A funding round led by Noro-Moseley Partners and Madrona Venture Group. StageDot0 ventures also participated in this round, which the company plans to use to build out its team and grow its platform.

With this new round, the company, which was founded in 2018, has now raised a total of $11 million, with StageDot0 leading its 2019 seed round.

PlexTrac CEO and President Dan DeCloss
"I have been on both sides of the fence, the specialist who comes in and does the assessment, produces that 300-page report and then comes back a year later to find that some of the critical issues had not been addressed at all. And not because the organization didn’t want to but because it was lost in that report," PlexTrac CEO and President Dan DeCloss said. "These are some of the most critical findings for an entity from a risk perspective. By making it collaborative, both red and blue teams are united on the same goal we all share, to protect the network and assets."

With an extensive career in security that included time as a penetration tester for Veracode and the Mayo Clinic, as well as senior information security advisor for Anthem, among other roles, DeCloss has quite a bit of first-hand experience that led him to found PlexTrac. Specifically, he believes that it's important to break down the wall between offense-focused red teams and defense-centric blue teams.

Image Credits: PlexTrac

"Historically there has been more of the cloak and dagger relationship but those walls are breaking down-- and rightfully so, there isn’t that much of that mentality today-- people recognize they are on the same mission whether they are internal security team or an external team," he said. "With the PlexTrac platform the red and blue teams have a better view into the other teams’ tactics and techniques - and it makes the whole process into an educational exercise for everyone."

At its core, PlexTrac makes it easier for security teams to produce their reports -- and hence free them up to actually focus on 'real' security work. To do so, the service integrates with most of the popular scanners like Qualys, and Veracode, but also tools like ServiceNow and Jira in order to help teams coordinate their workflows. All the data flows into real-time reports that then help teams monitor their security posture. The service also features a dedicated tool, WriteupsDB, for managing reusable write-ups to help teams deliver consistent reports for a variety of audiences.

"Current tools for planning, executing, and reporting on security testing workflows are either nonexistent (manual reporting, spreadsheets, documents, etc…) or exist as largely incomplete features of legacy platforms," Madrona's S. Somasegar and Chris Picardo write in today's announcement. "The pain point for security teams is real and PlexTrac is able to streamline their workflows, save time, and greatly improve output quality. These teams are on the leading edge of attempting to find and exploit vulnerabilities (red teams) and defend and/or eliminate threats (blue teams)."

  • TCL reveals three new affordable ‘20’ series smartphones

    The cheap phone announcements have been coming hard and fast this month: first, there was Samsung’s slew of Galaxy A devices, then HMD’s revamped line of Nokia phones, and now TCL is expanding its line of 20-series smartphones with a few new models.

  • Office-Tower Bonds Are Wildly Popular Despite Quiet Downtowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring money into bonds backed by U.S. offices, shrugging off concerns about whether workers will ever fill them up like they did before the pandemic.About a third of all of this year’s commercial mortgage backed securities tied to single properties -- nearly $4 billion in total -- have helped finance prime office towers in large city centers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s despite the fact that Covid-19 has eviscerated demand for office space, decimating rents and slashing valuations.There’s no consensus on when a vaccinated workforce might, if ever, flock back, but the industry forecast isn’t great. Office demand may fall 10% to 31%, Deutsche Bank AG analysts said Wednesday.The Durst Organization helped feed hungry investors on Tuesday by pricing $1.1 billion of CMBS to refinance office buildings at 1133 Sixth Avenue and 114 West 47th Street in midtown Manhattan, with strong demand narrowing risk premiums. Bonds backed by loans on marquee properties in Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and elsewhere in New York have also been sold this year.Investors’ robust appetite for office-tower debt may be less a vote of confidence for the return of the urban office sector and more a straightforward hunt for yield in a tight credit-market environment, money managers say.“A lot of crossover corporate-bond buyers are looking at these office CMBS transactions for that incremental yield,” said Jen Ripper, a CMBS investment specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “But in the near term, there’s a lot of uncertainty for the urban office market, and rents, as well as vacancy rates, are under pressure as leases roll off. There are just too many question marks on the safest way to bring people back.”These securitized bonds, known as single-asset single-borrower CMBS, can offer higher yields than other asset-backed debt and corporate paper, and they are often floating-rate securities, an alluring quality at a time when many foresee interest rates rising. SASB securities have built-in safeguards to protect investors in the senior notes in case cash flows suffer, and are underpinned by top-quality assets, making buyers more comfortable, especially for the AAA tranches, Ripper said.The AAA rated slice of Wednesday’s Durst transaction priced at 98 basis points over a swap-spread benchmark for 10-year paper. That compares to a spread of only about 78 basis points over swaps for an average single A rated corporate bond with a seven- to nine-year duration, according to Deutsche Bank.“So you can pick up two full rating categories and incremental basis points,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Edward Reardon.Sales of SASB deals and so-called commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations will likely keep outpacing issuance of what is typically the more popular type of CMBS, known as conduits, in the second quarter, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. Conduit deals are backed by dozens of different loans from various property sectors, including retail, hotels and industrial real estate.Overall private-label CMBS issuance stands at $29.5 billion this year, 19% higher than at this point in 2020.“It appears that the gradual return of office workers will play out over several years, and no one knows if occupancy will then achieve anywhere near its previous levels,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.U.S.Big banks started releasing quarterly reports on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. released $5.2 billion from its credit reserves, boosting earnings. The company’s fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue was stronger than expected, up 15%, while Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said loan demand remains “challenged.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.89 billion, up 31% from a year earlierUnited Airlines Holdings Inc. shifted the majority of its $9 billion junk-debt sale to leveraged loans, the latest company to seek more flexible financing in the floating-rate assetsThe leveraged-loan market saw several other adjustments, including:CoreLogic Inc. slashed its offering to $3.25 billion from $4 billion, though pricing firmed to the tight end of guidanceNutrisystem Inc. inserted several covenant changes, which widened pricing on its dealTencent is holding off marketing a planned dollar bond deal Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, as Asia credit markets have been roiled by the plunge in one of China’s biggest distressed-asset managersFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeM&A is driving performance in Europe’s secondary market, with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.’s bonds jumping in the wake of a takeover bid from CPI Property Group and Aroundtown.The company’s 2025 and 2026 bonds are the best performers in the euro high-grade marketSlovakia is the latest European sovereign to offer new debt, marketing a 15-year euro-denominated issue; Spain, Austria and the U.K. tapped the market with long-dated issues in recent daysThe operator of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has hired banks for a potential dual-tranche euro bond offeringAsiaAsian dollar bonds sold off Wednesday as concerns spread about the financial health of China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the country’s distressed debt managers.Debt offerings slowed amid the turbulence, with just Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan and South Korea’s Shinhan Bank marketing dollar bonds.In Japan, Toshiba Corp.’s debt risk surged after KKR & Co. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. were said to explore offers for the Japanese conglomerate, increasing the possibility it will be taken private and reduce information disclosure for investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.8 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • RBNZ Sees Need for Prolonged Stimulus Amid Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank signaled it is in no rush to remove monetary stimulus, saying the outlook remains uncertain as the economy gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday maintained its current stimulatory settings, holding the official cash rate at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase program at NZ$100 billion ($71 billion). It reiterated it is prepared to lower the cash rate further if required.“The committee agreed that, in line with its least regrets framework, it would not remove monetary stimulus until it had confidence that it is sustainably achieving the consumer price inflation and employment objectives,” the bank said. “Given that uncertainty remains elevated, gaining this confidence is expected to take considerable time and patience.”Policy makers are assessing whether an expected pick-up in inflation this year will be sustained, and whether the labor market’s gradual recovery will be hurt by the possibility of a double-dip recession. At the same time, the government now requires the RBNZ to consider the impact of its decisions on New Zealand’s housing market, where soaring prices are raising concerns about widening social inequalities.“The New Zealand economy is evolving broadly in line with RBNZ expectations, and there’s time to see how more recent developments impact things,” said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “The RBNZ is under no pressure to make any bold calls about how precisely things will turn out.”The New Zealand dollar rose after the statement. It bought 70.88 U.S. cents at 3:21 p.m. in Wellington, up from 70.60 cents beforehand.The RBNZ said the outlook for growth remains similar to the scenario it presented in its last statement in February. It said inflation is likely to exceed its 2% target “for a period” but this is likely to be temporary.“This outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence,” it said. “The committee agreed that medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.”New Zealand’s economy has enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from its pandemic-induced recession and the housing market is booming, turning attention to when the RBNZ might begin to remove stimulus. The jobless rate fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and the central bank in February forecast that inflation will accelerate to 2.5% by June, exceeding the midpoint of its target range.Double-Dip Recession?Still, the economy unexpectedly contracted 1% in the final three months of 2020 and economists see little or no growth in the three months through March, raising the prospect of a double-dip recession.Some analysts are tipping the RBNZ will explicitly start to reduce its bond buying later this year, with a minority already projecting rate rises in 2022. But others see the central bank on hold for a prolonged period after the government in March announced a raft of measures to cool the rampant housing market, including tax adjustments to curb investor demand.The RBNZ said the extent of the dampening effect of the government’s new housing policies on house prices, and hence inflation and employment, will “take time to be observed.”New Zealand will start to allow travelers from Australia to enter the country without undergoing quarantine from April 19, which may deliver some relief for a decimated tourism industry. But the border is expected to remain closed to all other foreigners throughout 2021, and the country won’t start mass immunization until the second half.“The planned trans-Tasman travel arrangements should support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia,” the RBNZ said. “However, the net impact on overall domestic spending will be determined by the two-way nature of this travel.”In late February, the government instructed the RBNZ to consider the impact on housing when it makes monetary and financial policy decisions. Specifically, the monetary policy committee will to need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts of its decision on housing outcomes, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at the time.“The committee’s initial assessment is that stimulatory monetary policy is playing a role in lifting house prices,” the bank said today. “Other factors are also influencing house prices including: the impact of low global interest rates on all asset prices, constrained housing supply and infrastructure, land use regulations, tax policies and the broader recovery in aggregate demand.”(Updates with economist in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fat Finger Briefly Trims $4 Billion Off Barclays’ Market Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares briefly dropped almost 10% in the opening minutes of Wednesday’s session, the most intraday in more than a year, in what traders said was likely due to an error known as a “fat finger.”The stock entered a volatility auction at about 8:06 a.m. in London after two trades totaling about 48,000 shares at a price of 168.40 pence, according to Bloomberg data. The shares quickly recovered after the five-minute pause and were down 0.3% to 186.32 pence at midday.Trades made in human error, or even by algorithms, are often referred to as “fat fingers,” a term stemming from the idea that a person’s over-sized digits might cause them to hit the wrong button on a computer keyboard. While generally not uncommon, fat fingers in high-profile stocks like Barclays -- one of the U.K.’s largest publicly traded companies -- are rare.What Are Fat Fingers and Why Don’t They Go Away?: QuickTakeWednesday’s apparent error briefly trimmed about 3.2 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) from the bank’s market capitalization.About two years ago, a fat finger was cited for an 83% drop in shares of investment firm Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. in Singapore, while in 2018, BNP Paribas Securities was blamed for erroneous orders that knocked almost 10% off the value of Taiwan-listed Formosa Petrochemical Corp.While erroneous trades are sometimes canceled, there were no cancelations for Barclays as of midday, Bloomberg data show. The day’s low, according to the data, matched that shown on the London Stock Exchange website.(Updates with background on fat finger trades and cancelled trades from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street rises as big banks kick off earnings season

    U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted investor expectations of a strong rebound for corporate America amid swift COVID-19 vaccinations. Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose 3.3% after it reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit, capitalizing on record levels of global dealmaking activity. JPMorgan Chase & Co's shares fell 1.1% even as the largest U.S. bank's earnings jumped almost 400% in the first quarter, as it released more than $5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults.

  • How the pandemic helped Walmart battle Amazon Marketplace for sellers

    Between 2009 and 2014, Walmart’s Marketplace business, where outside merchants hawk everything from baby blankets to power tools, counted no more than six sellers, and was described by one expert as “in limbo.” But what was treated as an afterthought for years has emerged as an important leg in the world’s biggest retailer’s long-term strategy to take on Amazon Inc, which it is battling for advertising and ecommerce dollars. Walmart Marketplace grew to an estimated 70,000 sellers in 2020, fueled by a surge in online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of investments in technology and vendor relationships reported here for the first time.

  • This Startup Is Building a Chip to Save Traders Vital Microseconds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the unfathomably fast realm of high-frequency trading, a South Korean startup’s plan to build a microchip that speeds markets up by a few microseconds is bound to get some attention.The company, Rebellions Inc., was set up six months ago in Seoul by Park Sunghyun, who used to work as a quant developer at Morgan Stanley in New York, with two partners. The chip they’re developing aims to run artificial intelligence more efficiently, which could cut precious millionths of a second off the reaction times of automatic-trading machines.That’s a bold claim in the absence of a completed prototype, but fitting for a company named Rebellions because Park wants to disrupt the industry like the French Revolution upended the European country more than two centuries ago.It could also be a big deal if it pans out. Such is the state of speed in financial markets after traders spent the past decade shaving milliseconds -- or thousandths of a second, an eternity compared with the time scale Rebellions operates in -- off their reaction times by constructing nearly light-speed wireless networks spanning continents and crossing oceans.Since those networks are bumping up against the limits of physics -- nothing in the universe, not even traders’ wireless signals, can go faster than the speed of light -- edges are being found elsewhere. That includes traders trying to coax their machines to process data faster, so orders can be placed quicker.“An AI chip could halve the microseconds needed to make the orders,” said Park, 37, the chief executive officer of Rebellions and holder of a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “There are some companies that just continue to stick to the technology they are used to -- we want to change that.”Quicker AlgoThe technology Rebellions is developing is called an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC -- a chip designed to do a single thing well, as opposed to general purpose microprocessors like the ones Intel Corp. made famous. This focus could help the Rebellions product run traders’ algorithms more efficiently than alternatives.That’s the idea, anyway.Rebellions is on an “unlimited” hiring spree, aiming to quadruple its 20-person workforce by 2023, Park said. It has gotten 5.5 billion won ($4.9 million) of investments from firms including Kakao Ventures, which is part of messaging giant Kakao Corp., and Shinhan Capital Ltd., a subsidiary of one of Korea’s biggest financial holding companies.“There’s a lot of money in the market with rates so low,” said Park. “South Korea is home to chip giants like Samsung, and the age of artificial intelligence is coming -- it is the perfect time to do business.”Rebellions plans to have a prototype ready in the second half of the year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has agreed to begin making the ASICs in 2022. A few investment banks and quantitative trading firms are in talks to use them, Park said. He declined to identify them.Major Competition“Anything that reduces latencies and improves speed will be important and be adopted by the industry,” said Richard Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. in New York. However, with trading speeds already so fast, creating a faster chip “is just not the arms race it was before,” he added.Major traders have in the past taken steps to get microseconds faster. CME Group Inc. runs one of the world’s biggest exchanges out of a data center in Aurora, Illinois, a town near Chicago. DRW Holdings LLC, a big derivatives trader, about half a decade ago attached an antenna on a utility pole beside the CME facility, gaining something like a microsecond edge on competitors whose wireless rigs were on a tower further away.To catch up, another Chicago-based heavyweight, Jump Trading LLC, spent $14 million buying land across the street from the data center -- setting a new benchmark for the value of a microsecond in modern markets.Firms using the Rebellions ASIC could see “significant P&L improvement” from speeding up each trade, Park said, speaking from his experience as one of the operators behind Morgan Stanley’s trading machines for two years.High-speed trading is still in its early stages in Rebellions’ home country of South Korea. But, according to Larry Tabb, head of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence, in 2021 it’s accounted for as much as 57% of U.S. stock market volume, where high-frequency traders Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. are dominant.Park faces competition from other AI-focused ASICs. They include Google’s Tensor Processing Unit, a chip that helps power products like Gmail and Google Translate, and Groq Inc., founded by former members of Google’s TPU team. Intel acquired Habana Labs Ltd. in 2019 to boost its AI-chip prowess.Park is thinking big. After high-frequency trading, he wants to next create chips that speed up cloud services and enable autonomous driving.“Deep learning is going to be a mega trend, and we want to be ready before it comes,” said Park.(Updates with Park’s comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Lays Out $1 Trillion Debt Plan to Challenge Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union set out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus as early as July and will use a “state of the art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to the bloc’s executive branch. Almost a third of the roughly 800 billion euros ($957 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer, with issuance as early as the fall.“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to EUR 150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the EU executive said Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilizing the funds.”It highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge U.S. Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.A One-Day Rival to Treasuries Is Born in Europe’s Pandemic BondsStill, EU member states still have to ratify the recovery proposals and a number of hurdles have arisen that could delay issuance. In Germany, there is a challenge to the package going through the courts, while in Poland a junior coalition party has also committed to opposing it.“We have no time to lose,” said Johannes Hahn, the EU’s budget commissioner, during a press briefing. “I appeal to all member states to speed up the process.”Bonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the Commission. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the early phase of the program. The program is 56 billion euros more than initial plans outlined last year that were predicated on 2018 prices.Hahn said that the Commission would need around 15 billion euros per year in extra revenue in order to service interest on the debt.Investors are likely to be keen. The bloc began selling social bonds tied to the funding of a jobs program last year, and those sales have broken global demand records. The EU will begin to issue debt via auction for the first time, as well as syndications via banks. The new platform will be provided by a national central bank that is already used by one of the “large sovereign issuers,” according to the document.The NGEU package includes grants and loans to member states. The loans will have 30-year maturities, with a grace period of 10 years as nations emerge from the crisis.A Rival to Treasuries? EU Bond Binge Raises Prospect: QuickTake“It’s no exaggeration to say our NGEU program will be a game changer on the capital markets,” said Hahn.(Updates with details throughout, Commissioner Hahn comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United Airlines Shifts $1.5 Billion From Bonds to Loan Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. has shifted the majority of its $9 billion junk-debt sale to leveraged loans, the latest company to seek more flexible financing in the floating-rate assets.The size of the bonds shrunk to $4 billion total, split evenly between five- and eight-year maturities, according to people familiar with the matter. The term loan due 2028 has now grown to $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.United follows in the footsteps of recent deals by Michaels Cos. and Triton Water Holdings Inc. that recently favored loans over bonds. Borrowers often prefer leveraged loans because they allow companies to prepay debt with little-to-no penalty, while bonds typically require a fee to repay investors before the maturity. United’s loan has more restrictions than usual since it can’t be repaid for one year unless investors are compensated for missed future interest payments, but the bonds can’t be repaid for the entire length of the maturity without a similarly costly fee.Leveraged loans have seen fierce demand from funds that have taken in cash for 13 consecutive weeks, the longest streak since 2018, as well as from collateralized loan obligations, the biggest buyers of the risky debt, following record issuance. Loan prices have also been rising, hovering near the highest level in more than two years, as investors turn to floating-rate products for higher returns amid rising Treasury yields.United was able to score cheaper borrowing costs on the bonds after drawing about $25 billion in orders as of Tuesday. The five-year portion is now being marketed at a yield of 4.375%, down from the low-to-mid 5% range initially. The eight-year tranche now sits at 4.625%, lower than the original mid-to-high 5% discussions.The company received lower pricing on the loan as well, at a comparable yield of 4.58% according to Bloomberg calculations, in the middle of where the two bonds are being discussed. The loan on Wednesday tightened to 375 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, and set a smaller discounted price of 99.5 cents. It kept the 0.75% Libor floor.The total $9 billion transaction will bolster liquidity and refinance outstanding obligations, including a loan the airline took from the U.S. government to help it through the pandemic. The amount of debt being refinanced comes to just under $3 billion, meaning the bulk of the new funds will be added to United’s balance sheet for general corporate purposes.United’s stock traded up about 2.7% Wednesday morning at $58.18 at 9:52am in New York. The bonds and loan are expected to price Wednesday.(Adds loan yield, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe’s Investment Bank Plans to Settle Bonds in Euros Using Blockchain: Report

    The EU union's lending arm is reportedly readying a digital bond sale using blockchain technology.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD settled above 1.3710 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3745.

  • Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May: CEO

    Pfizer Inc can deliver 10% more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of May and meet its target of supplying 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday. Pfizer had promised to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of May, with the rest being delivered by the end of July. Separately, the company said it had conducted an assessment of the vaccines' safety data and had found no evidence of blood clots.

  • Goldman Joins Loomis in Turning Bearish on Indonesian Rupiah

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.Indonesia’s central bank says the rupiah is “very undervalued” following a two-month slide. Investment banks and money managers are predicting further losses.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says climbing U.S. yields and a potentially firmer dollar will keep hurting Indonesian assets in the near term, while PineBridge Investments Asia Ltd. says the rupiah will keep sliding due to the global risk-off trade and as overseas funds take home dividends. Loomis Sayles Investment Asia Pte. is bearish due to the Covid-19 situation.The rupiah has dropped 3.8% this year, the worst performer in emerging Asia after the Thai baht, as surging U.S. Treasury yields led to an outflow of funds from emerging-market assets. The currency fell as low as 14,635 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest level since November.“The rupiah is among the most vulnerable among high-yield emerging-market currencies under risk-off sentiment,” said Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge in Hong Kong. “In the coming months, we expect the weakness of the rupiah to remain due to seasonal dividend and coupon repatriation in April-May and higher seasonal imports in the second quarter.”Indonesia’s currency is seen as a bellwether of risk in emerging Asia due to the relatively high foreign ownership of local assets and its generally open economy. The rupiah’s prolonged slide suggests there is a deeper shift away from developing nations than just a pullback from last year’s liquidity-fueled surge.Emerging-market stocks, bonds and currencies have all declined over the past three months with the biggest foreign-exchange losses in Brazil, Argentina and Turkey.“One of the most frequently asked investor questions in recent weeks has been whether it is time to buy the dip in Indonesia local markets?” Goldman Sachs analysts led by Zach Pandl in New York wrote in a research note this month. “The answer is ‘not yet’, in our view.”Goldman says its analysis indicates Indonesian bonds are not yet in cheap territory, and strong U.S. data suggests there’s the potential for even higher Treasury yields, which would be a further negative for the Asian nation’s assets.Bank Indonesia sees the rupiah rebounding due to the country’s low inflation and improving economic growth. Meanwhile, policy makers will seek to stabilize the currency in line with its fundamentals, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said last week.Amundi Singapore Ltd. is also positive over a longer horizon.“Over the medium term, Indonesia will benefit from structural tailwinds, such as further finalization and implementation of the omnibus law, and from the relatively quicker economic recovery post-Covid,” said Joevin Teo, head of investment in Singapore. “This should continue to bolster investor interest and inflows in both the bond and currency markets.”Back among the bears, Loomis Sayles believes there’s little reason to be positive about the rupiah at present, especially with the country struggling to bring the coronavirus under control.“The fundamental reason for being bullish rupiah right now isn’t there,” said Thu Ha Chow, a portfolio manager at the firm in Singapore. In addition to the risk of a rising dollar and U.S. yields, “there’s no massive turnaround story in terms of what’s going on with the Covid situation,” she said.(Updates rupiah return in third paragraph, adds EM asset performance in sixth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airline Investors See a Post-Pandemic Rebound in Low-Cost Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- New money is flowing to low-cost airlines in the U.S. as they take on giant carriers racing to recover from the unprecedented collapse in travel during the pandemic. Two established carriers that had already been flying sold shares in the past month, while two new airlines managed to raise more than $100 million each in a little over one year to cover startup costs. All four share a common trait: low operating costs and a customer base seeking affordable flights after more than a year of hunkering down close to home.They’re striking as the domestic leisure business is rapidly returning, even though industry revenue from corporate and international travelers — the domain of bigger carriers — remains depressed.“Low-cost, leisure-focused, domestic-oriented air travel has been in vogue like it’s never been in vogue before,” said Barry Biffle, chief executive officer of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., which held an IPO in March after withdrawing a previous effort to sell stock seven months earlier.The airline industry has never been particularly kind financially, with more than 200 failures or bankruptcies since 1978. But consolidation among the largest players since the 2008 recession set the stage for a comeback. U.S. carriers had $103 billion in net profits from 2010 through 2019, before the pandemic drove $46 billion in losses.The environment now appears ripe for new entrants led by entrepreneurs focused on keeping costs far lower than the entrenched incumbents and stimulating traffic on mostly uncontested nonstop routes. It’s the same playbook that worked for the previous era of low-cost startups like Allegiant Travel Co. and Spirit Airlines Inc.Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based carrier that specializes in Sun Belt destinations, have surged 69% since their March 17 debut, while investors have been cooler on Frontier, which has gained only 3.6% since trading started. Avelo Airlines raised $125 million from family offices, private equity firms and individuals, and plans to begin flights from the Los Angeles area on April 28. David Neeleman’s Breeze Aviation Group Inc. raised more than $100 million, most of it last year.“Low-cost carriers are proven across the world to be better businesses,” said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy, who was also a co-founder of Allegiant Travel Co. Las Vegas-based Allegiant touted 17 years of profitability before the pandemic ended that streak.Lucrative corporate passengers are likely to avoid air travel for some time as the U.S. economic rebound from the pandemic damage remains a work in progress. Leisure travelers, however, are returning to the skies, with more than a million travelers passing through U.S. security checkpoints each day since March 11. Still, the 1.4 million people screened April 12 remained well below the 2.4 million at the same time in 2019. In response to growing demand, American Airlines Group Inc. is adding 150 routes, a mix of new flights and restored service to regional vacation destinations in and around the U.S.Airline shares have mounted a major comeback in the past year. After a Standards & Poor’s index of the five largest U.S. carriers tumbled by two-thirds from a January 2020 peak to a trough in May, the gauge has since surged some 160%, though it remains below its pre-pandemic level.That positive sentiment extends to low-cost players that don’t bank on corporate or international travel and whose balance sheets aren’t weighed down by debt. According to the lobbying group Airlines for America, U.S. carriers collectively added $58 billion in debt last year. New entrants can take advantage of hundreds of aircraft that were pulled from fleets and employees who left during a rush to slash spending after travel demand collapsed. More than 150,000 workers voluntarily left the four largest U.S. carriers or took temporary leave.“It’s a time of opportunity,” said Peter Morris, chief economist at Ascend, the consultancy arm of Cirium. “You can get a deal like you never would have in 2019. The window of opportunity is probably not open more than a couple of years.”Morris pointed to JetBlue Airways Corp., co-founded by Neeleman, which went public less than a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Spirit’s initial public sale was in 2011, a year stung by higher fuel prices and slow economic growth. In Europe, discounters Ryanair Holdings Plc and EasyJet Plc rapidly expanded in the early 2000s while larger rivals like British Airways were cutting spending after the war in Iraq and the outbreak of SARS discouraged travel.Leisure carriers eschew direct competition with the behemoths wherever possible. They focus on smaller, secondary cities, avoid time-consuming stops at hub airports and fly less than daily to many destinations. Often known as ultra low-cost carriers, or ULCCs, many couple deeply discounted fares with fees for anything extra.“That’s what the ULCCs and investors are banking on — that spurred by these low fares and new, underserved routes you’ll see passenger growth at a multiple greater than GDP growth,” said Joe Mohan, an aviation consultant in Westlake, Texas, and former CEO of Grupo Viva, the parent of several Latin American discount airlines.Frontier’s Biffle also cites three rounds of government stimulus checks over the past 13 months, which helped boost the U.S. savings rate by $1.5 trillion, as a catalyst to spur a travel boom. Spending on durable goods soared in 2020 as Americans fixed up their homes, bought a car or replaced appliances, all while not traveling, United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby noted at a March 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co. investor conference. That leaves wanderlust next on many Americans’ wish list.Read more: World Economy’s $2.9 Trillion Cash Hoard Will Drive the Recovery“I think all that durable expense that would have been happening in 2022, 2023, 2024, you’ve already bought a new washing machine, you don’t have to buy another one,” Kirby said. “That money that got spent was pulled forward” and will prompt consumers to take more leisure trips over the next three years, he said.Investor funds aren’t flowing to airlines only in the U.S. In Europe, a startup called Norse Atlantic Airways is keen to reprise the trans-Atlantic Boeing 787 flying of the defunct Norwegian Air International. Another Norwegian domestic carrier, Flyr AS, raised 600 million kroner ($70.7 million) and plans to begin flying this summer. In the U.K., a budget startup named flypop plans to serve the South Asian diaspora by flying Airbus A330s from London to India, starting with Amritsar and Ahmedabad.Read more: Dirt-Cheap Flights on Sale as Covid-Hit Airlines Take on RivalsGlobally, ultra low-cost carriers command roughly 30% of total seats in mature aviation markets but only around 5% in the U.S., Mohan said. “ULCCs will capture their natural share, and whether that’s 30% or not it’s a lot closer to 30% than it is to 5%,” he said.Domestic leisure travel also holds the appeal of durability, said Lukas Johnson, Breeze’s chief commercial officer, offering a common travel scenario as an example: “I got a kid and my parent wants to see the kid and that demand does not go away.”(Updates with news of American Airlines adding 150 new routes)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Busier Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the GBP, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar after some key stats from the Asian session. The EUR, the GBP and the Greenback will be in focus later today.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.