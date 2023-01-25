U.S. markets closed

Plexus Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

Plexus
·10 min read
Plexus
Plexus

NEENAH, WI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023.

  • Reports fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue of $1.09 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.49, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

  • Initiates fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.02 to $1.07 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.06 to $1.24, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Apr 1, 2023

 

Q1F23 Results

 

Q1F23 Guidance

 

Q2F23 Guidance

Summary GAAP Items

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue (in billions)

$1.094

 

 

$1.080 to $1.130

 

$1.020 to $1.070

Operating margin

5.2

%

 

5.0% to 5.5%

 

4.5% to 5.0%

Diluted EPS (1)

$1.49

 

 

$1.40 to $1.58

 

$1.06 to $1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)

 

 

 

 

 

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

13.8

%

 

 

 

 

Economic return

4.8

%

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q1F23 results, $0.20 for Q1F23 guidance and $0.21 for Q2F23 guidance.   

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.


Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Information

  • Won 29 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $158 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

  • Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $885 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

  • Purchased $11.5 million of our shares at an average price of $99.12 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $35.0 million available under our current $50.0 million authorization

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fiscal 2023 started strong as we capitalized on the momentum built during fiscal 2022. Our fiscal first quarter results met our guidance as revenue expanded 34% year over year to $1.09 billion. We delivered a healthy 5.2% GAAP operating margin and GAAP earnings per share that nearly doubled year over year to $1.49. We achieved these robust results while managing through unexpected near-term demand volatility due to greater than anticipated semiconductor capital equipment market weakness, near-term new program ramp schedule changes and continuing supply chain challenges.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, "Leveraging our geographically diverse industry-leading capabilities, we won 29 new manufacturing programs worth $158 million, including several programs associated with secular growth markets. In addition, our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities expanded nearly $250 million sequentially to a new record of $3.6 billion. We anticipate an increasing value of manufacturing wins for the fiscal second quarter, as well as stronger wins performance for the remainder of fiscal 2023, as our significantly expanded funnel and current business development conditions support a greater level of harvesting.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “For our fiscal first quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 13.8%, which was 480 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. Strong operating performance led to a 380 basis point improvement in ROIC compared to the prior year fiscal first quarter. Our fiscal first quarter cash cycle of 106 days included strategic investments to support new program ramps and the impact of demand volatility on inventory within the quarter. We are guiding higher cash cycle days for our fiscal second quarter related to additional working capital investments in support of customer demand and new programs ramps. We expect improvement to our cash cycle as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, "We are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0% and GAAP EPS of $1.06 to $1.24. Our guidance reflects a continuation of the near-term demand dynamics that affected our fiscal first quarter, our typical seasonal payroll cost increases as well as a sequential increase in interest and income tax expense.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We continue to see the potential for strong performance in fiscal 2023, including industry-leading profitability and revenue growth rates in excess of the markets we serve. While recognizing ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, we anticipate a return to sequential revenue growth for our second half of fiscal 2023 and are focused on achieving our 5.5% GAAP operating margin goal exiting the fiscal year. This expectation reflects robust Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense market sector demand, normalizing existing program ramp schedules, additional new program ramps and conversion of backlog as we continue to resolve supply chain challenges.”

 

 

Quarterly Comparison

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except EPS)

Dec 31, 2022

 

Oct 1, 2022

 

Jan 1, 2022

Revenue

$

1,093,925

 

 

$

1,123,848

 

 

$

817,456

 

Gross profit

 

101,199

 

 

 

107,105

 

 

 

69,996

 

Operating income

 

57,341

 

 

 

62,314

 

 

 

30,473

 

Net income

 

42,190

 

 

 

50,457

 

 

 

23,423

 

Diluted EPS

$

1.49

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

9.3

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

8.6

%

Operating margin

 

5.2

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

ROIC (1)

 

13.8

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

10.0

%

Economic return (1)

 

4.8

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

0.7

%

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.


Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 53% of revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. This is down five percentage points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and three percentage points from the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

 

 

Business Segments ($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Oct, 1, 2022

 

Jan 1, 2022

Americas

$

390

 

 

$

380

 

 

$

277

 

Asia-Pacific

 

642

 

 

 

689

 

 

 

491

 

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

89

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

73

 

Elimination of inter-segment sales

 

(27

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(24

)

Total Revenue

$

1,094

 

 

$

1,124

 

 

$

817

 


Market Sectors ($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Oct 1, 2022

 

Jan 1, 2022

Industrial

$

472

43

%

 

$

520

46

%

 

$

364

45

%

Healthcare/Life Sciences

 

488

45

%

 

 

467

42

%

 

 

344

42

%

Aerospace/Defense

 

134

12

%

 

 

137

12

%

 

 

109

13

%

Total Revenue

$

1,094

 

 

$

1,124

 

 

$

817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.8%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the first fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, cash flows used in operations of $48.8 million, less capital expenditures of $23.1 million, resulted in negative free cash flow of $71.9 million.

 

 

Cash Cycle Days

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31, 2022

 

Oct 1, 2022

 

Jan 1, 2022

Days in Accounts Receivable

61

 

60

 

66

Days in Contract Assets

10

 

11

 

12

Days in Inventory

151

 

144

 

145

Days in Accounts Payable

(69)

 

(72)

 

(87)

Days in Cash Deposits

(47)

 

(43)

 

(33)

Annualized Cash Cycle *

106

 

100

 

103

* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

 

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:

Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When:

Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:

 

 

Audio conferencing link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35170303983c48ce82b9381eb40ce6bd

 

 

 

Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rx58iuu

Replay:

The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months


Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.

 

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31,

 

Jan 1,

 

2022

 

2022

Net sales

$

1,093,925

 

 

$

817,456

 

Cost of sales

 

992,726

 

 

 

747,460

 

Gross profit

 

101,199

 

 

 

69,996

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

43,858

 

 

 

37,502

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

 

 

 

 

2,021

 

Operating income

 

57,341

 

 

 

30,473

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(6,894

)

 

 

(3,046

)

Interest income

 

934

 

 

 

271

 

Miscellaneous, net

 

(1,944

)

 

 

(923

)

Income before income taxes

 

49,437

 

 

 

26,775

 

Income tax expense

 

7,247

 

 

 

3,352

 

Net income

$

42,190

 

 

$

23,423

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.53

 

 

$

0.84

 

Diluted

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.82

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

27,639

 

 

 

28,018

 

Diluted

 

28,305

 

 

 

28,709

 


 

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Oct 1,

 

2022

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

247,880

 

 

$

274,805

 

Restricted cash

 

31

 

 

 

665

 

Accounts receivable

 

733,962

 

 

 

737,696

 

Contract assets

 

119,016

 

 

 

138,540

 

Inventories

 

1,645,011

 

 

 

1,602,783

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

68,401

 

 

 

61,633

 

Total current assets

 

2,814,301

 

 

 

2,816,122

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

448,325

 

 

 

444,705

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

64,069

 

 

 

65,134

 

Deferred income taxes

 

39,337

 

 

 

39,075

 

Other assets

 

29,260

 

 

 

28,189

 

Total non-current assets

 

580,991

 

 

 

577,103

 

Total assets

$

3,395,292

 

 

$

3,393,225

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$

329,076

 

 

$

273,971

 

Accounts payable

 

753,755

 

 

 

805,583

 

Customer deposits

 

511,037

 

 

 

480,486

 

Accrued salaries and wages

 

64,126

 

 

 

88,876

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

296,466

 

 

 

357,273

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,954,460

 

 

 

2,006,189

 

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion

 

187,272

 

 

 

187,776

 

Accrued income taxes payable

 

42,019

 

 

 

42,019

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

32,149

 

 

 

33,628

 

Deferred income taxes

 

5,616

 

 

 

6,327

 

Other liabilities

 

23,517

 

 

 

21,555

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

290,573

 

 

 

291,305

 

Total liabilities

 

2,245,033

 

 

 

2,297,494

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

54,133 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively,

 

 

 

and 27,612 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively

 

541

 

 

 

541

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

654,059

 

 

 

652,467

 

Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,521 and 26,405, respectively

 

(1,104,953

)

 

 

(1,093,483

)

Retained earnings

 

1,614,424

 

 

 

1,572,234

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(13,812

)

 

 

(36,028

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,150,259

 

 

 

1,095,731

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

3,395,292

 

 

$

3,393,225

 


 

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31,

 

Oct 1,

 

Jan 1,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Operating income, as reported

$

57,341

 

 

$

62,314

 

 

$

30,473

 

Operating margin, as reported

 

5.2

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,021

 

Adjusted operating income

$

57,341

 

 

$

62,314

 

 

$

32,494

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

5.2

%

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

$

42,190

 

 

$

50,457

 

 

$

23,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,809

 

Adjusted net income

$

42,190

 

 

$

50,457

 

 

$

25,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$

1.49

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP per share adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.49

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

0.88

 

(1) During the three months ended January 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.

 

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

ROIC and Economic Return Calculations

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec 31,

 

Oct 1,

 

Jan 1,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Operating income, as reported

 

$

57,341

 

 

 

$

178,185

 

 

 

$

30,473

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

+

 

 

 

+

 

2,021

 

 

+

 

2,021

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

57,341

 

 

 

$

180,206

 

 

 

$

32,494

 

 

x

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

x

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted annualized operating income

 

$

229,364

 

 

 

$

180,206

 

 

 

$

129,976

 

Adjusted effective tax rate

x

 

16

%

 

x

 

13

%

 

x

 

13

%

Tax impact

 

 

36,698

 

 

 

 

23,427

 

 

 

 

16,897

 

Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)

 

$

192,666

 

 

 

$

156,779

 

 

 

$

113,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average invested capital

÷

$

1,392,002

 

 

÷

$

1,207,357

 

 

÷

$

1,135,312

 

ROIC

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

 

10.0

%

Weighted average cost of capital

-

 

9.0

%

 

-

 

9.3

%

 

-

 

9.3

%

Economic return

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

 

0.7

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Invested Capital Calculations

Dec 31,

 

Oct 1,

 

Jul 2,

 

Apr 2,

 

Jan 1,

 

Oct 2,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Equity

$

1,150,259

 

 

$

1,095,731

 

 

$

1,058,190

 

 

$

1,040,591

 

 

$

1,044,095

 

 

$

1,028,232

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt and finance lease obligations – current

 

329,076

 

 

 

273,971

 

 

 

250,012

 

 

 

222,393

 

 

 

151,417

 

 

 

66,313

 

Operating lease obligations - current (1)

 

8,878

 

 

 

7,948

 

 

 

8,640

 

 

 

9,266

 

 

 

9,507

 

 

 

9,877

 

Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term

 

187,272

 

 

 

187,776

 

 

 

184,707

 

 

 

186,069

 

 

 

187,075

 

 

 

187,033

 

Operating lease obligations - long-term

 

32,149

 

 

 

33,628

 

 

 

32,270

 

 

 

34,347

 

 

 

36,343

 

 

 

37,970

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

(247,880

)

 

 

(274,805

)

 

 

(276,608

)

 

 

(307,964

)

 

 

(217,067

)

 

 

(270,172

)

 

$

1,459,754

 

 

$

1,324,249

 

 

$

1,257,211

 

 

$

1,184,702

 

 

$

1,211,370

 

 

$

1,059,253

 

(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.



