Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shawn Harrison: Thank you, Livia. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Some of the statements made and information provided during our call today will be forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, selling and administrative expense, operating margin, other income and expense, taxes, cash cycle, capital allocation and future business outlook. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, since there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, please refer to the company's periodic SEC filings, particularly the risk factors in our Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and the safe harbor and fair disclosure statement in our press release.

We encourage participants on the call this morning to access the live webcast and supporting materials at Plexus' website at www.plexus.com, clicking on Investors at the top of that page. Joining me today are Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Frisch, President and Chief Strategy Officer; Pat Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Oliver Mihm, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. With today's earnings calls, Todd will provide summary comments before turning the call over to Oliver and Pat for further details. Let me now turn the call over to Todd Kelsey. Todd?

Todd Kelsey: Thank you, Shawn. Good morning everyone. Please advance to Slide 3. There were many positives during our fiscal first quarter. These included strong quarterly wins across our market sectors, totaling $261 million, including the addition of two new exciting healthcare life sciences logos. Robust expansion of our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities, which now exceeds $4 billion. When combined with a total available market exceeding $240 billion, this supports our expectation of continued industry leading revenue growth with a targeted CAGR of 9% to 12%. Ongoing advancement of our sustainable and responsible business practices, along with numerous efforts by our team members to help create a better world and positively impact our communities.

Yet the quarter had its challenges, primarily associated with further demand softening in the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector and certain subsectors of the industrial market. The resulting revenue decline has created inefficiencies across our organization, which we are addressing as we remain focused on delivering 5.5% GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2025. These actions will be discussed in more detail later in the call. Please advance to Slide 4 for a review of our fiscal first quarter results. We delivered fiscal first quarter revenue of $983 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.6%, including 54 basis points of stock-based compensation expense, and GAAP EPS of $1.04, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense. These results met the updated guidance provided on January 16, 2024 and reflected the impact of significant negative operating leverage as demand weakened late during the fiscal first quarter, limiting our ability to appropriately adjust expenses.

Please advance to Slide 5. Our go-to-market organization is leveraging the current environment to create significant opportunity for future growth. We won 30 new manufacturing programs worth $261 million annually when fully ramped into production, led by continued strength from our Healthcare/Life Sciences market sector as well as strong performance from our Industrial market sector. Concurrently, we expanded our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities by more than $300 million versus the prior quarter to greater than $4 billion. The funnel increase was highlighted by a large expansion and opportunities in our Aerospace and Defense and Healthcare/Life Sciences market sectors. Our Aerospace and Defense funnel is at an all-time high positioning us for continued strong growth in the sector.

Please advance to Slide 6. I'm proud of how our Plexus team continues to innovate and operate to advance our sustainable and responsible business practices. During the quarter, Plexus joined the U.N. Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of socially responsible business practices. Further, we set fiscal 2024 sustainability goals, including an additional 5% energy intensity reduction globally as well as 5% waste intensity reduction. I'd also like to highlight some well-deserved recognition for our team members as they create a better Plexus and a better world positively impacting our communities. The Malaysia chapter of HR Asia selected Plexus as one of the best companies to work for in Asia for a remarkable third time.

In addition, they presented Plexus the HR Asia Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award. Plexus was selected by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce in Wisconsin as the 2023 Large Company of the Year. Our Neenah operations site hosted more than 80 high schoolers in support of a Smart Girls Rock event that connected mentors from a variety of STEM-related careers, inspiring these students to pursue a career in STEM. And finally, Insight Magazine named Pat Jermain, Wisconsin Public Company CFO of the Year for 2023. Pat, congratulations and thank you for your leadership and commitment to fostering the growth and development of our company and our team. Please advance to Slide 7. For the fiscal second quarter, we continue to see healthy commercial aerospace orders, inclusive of unfulfilled customer demand, slowly rebounding semiconductor capital equipment demand aided by share gains and an ongoing tailwind from new industrial program ramps.

However, the near-term demand weakness and inventory corrections from the Healthcare/Life Sciences market sector and certain sub-sectors of the industrial market our greater than previously anticipated, creating numerous inefficiencies across our business. While the move to outsourcing continues as highlighted by our robust funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities, we are seeing some slowness in customer decision making on new product development projects, particularly in the Healthcare/Life Sciences market sector, which is creating challenges for our engineering team. As a result, we are guiding fiscal second quarter revenue of $930 million to $970 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 4.0% to 4.4%, inclusive of approximately 72 basis points of stock-based compensation expense, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 to $0.95 inclusive of $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense.

Our GAAP EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.63, also includes approximately $10 million or $0.32 of restructuring charges. We expect to complete the associated restructuring actions by our fiscal third quarter and believe they will result in approximately $20 million of annualized cost savings. While we anticipate some cost leverage and margin benefit from these actions during the fiscal second quarter, typical seasonal cost headwinds and other investments, which Pat will discuss later in the call, coupled with our lower revenue forecast will more than offset the immediate benefit. While I continue to challenge our team to deliver $5 billion in annual revenue with 5.5% GAAP operating margin by our fiscal 2025. The path to $5 billion in that timeframe has become more challenging, given current market dynamics.

As a result, we are implementing several strategic actions, leading to the restructuring charge to enable better scalability, create greater efficiency and align our cost structure to position Plexus for future investments and long-term growth. We are rightsizing in areas where we have excess capacity, which includes personnel reductions. While these actions are necessary to position Plexus for future success, they are incredibly difficult for all of us, given the personal effect to our valued Plexus team members. In addition, we are actively managing discretionary spending, including implementing a temporary salary reduction for our executive leadership team. We understand that, we cannot control the demand environment, but we can ensure that, we continue to evolve in order to deliver great operational efficiency, supporting the industry-leading returns that our shareholders value and expect.

We anticipate the second quarter of fiscal 2024 will represent a revenue trough and are expecting sequential revenue growth with our operating margin expansion of 30 to 50 basis points, during each of the fiscal third and fourth quarters. We expect to deliver operating improvements resulting from the restructuring actions, increased manufacturing revenue and improved utilization within engineering and remain committed to delivering 5.5% GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2025. Please advance to Slide 8. Finally, as we look forward, I remain confident that Plexus will deliver then exceed $5 billion in annual revenue, while also achieving superior returns for our shareholders. We see tremendous runway for continued organic growth in excess of the industry without any substantial shifts to our target market sectors or strategy.

Even with some of our markets still recovering post-COVID, we grew revenue at an approximately 8% CAGR during the last five fiscal years ended to 2023. This performance is 25 basis points in excess of the industry and in many cases more than 2x or 3x the growth rate of our competitors. As detailed on this slide, our market sector leaders estimate there is a greater than $420 billion total addressable market that is directly aligned to the customers and products that fit our strategy and our mission to be the leader in markets featuring highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. This addressable market is approximately 40% outsourced today, creating a $240 billion opportunity in future outsourcing for Plexus, supporting our 9% to 12% revenue CAGR goal.

As an organization, we continue to evolve in order to sustain our success. We are focused on driving efficiencies and creating scale, while accelerating the pace of change. Our talented Plexus team is at the heart of our strategy creating trust with our customers, while delivering customer service excellence and exceptional results. We continue to advance our operations to ensure our organic revenue growth remains well in excess of our peers, in line with our 9% to 12% goal, and that we push to deliver at least 5.5% GAAP operating margin, more consistent and greater free cash generation in the industry leading returns that our shareholders value and expect. I will now turn the call over to Oliver for additional analysis of the performance of our market sectors.

Oliver?

Oliver Mihm : Thank you, Todd. Good morning. I will begin with a review of the fiscal first quarter performance of each of our market sectors, our expectations for each sector for the fiscal second quarter and some directional sector commentary for fiscal 2024. I will also review the annualized revenue contribution of our wins performance for each market sector in the region, and then provide an overview of our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities. Starting with the industrial sector on Slide 9, revenue increased 4% sequentially in the fiscal first quarter. This result was below our expectation of a high-single-digit increase. Softer end market demand across some market sub-sectors contributed to the weaker result.

As we start the fiscal second quarter, we are experiencing forecast lightness as customers burned down inventory, most notably within the communications sub-sector offset in part by strength in green energy and an incremental increase in SemiCap. This will result in a low-single-digit decline for the industrial sector for the fiscal second quarter. Industrial market sector had strong wins in the fiscal first quarter of $125 million. Wins were balanced across our sub-sectors including SemiCap. New programs include a follow on commercial vehicle charging platform that will be produced in our Appleton, Wisconsin facility. We also expanded our portfolio with the newer SemiCap customer to include engagement from the Americas region with a complex mechanical assembly that will be produced in our Guadalajara, Mexico campus, we are now engaged with this customer from all three of our regions.

One additional highlight from the quarter is an assessment that our engineering team is performing on a product that our customer is currently designing, called a lifecycle assessment, these high value add engagements examine and measure the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle. By identifying improvement opportunities early and then helping to solution them, Plexus is able to partner with our customers to create products that build a better world. Looking ahead, we anticipate mid-single-digit revenue growth for our industrial market sector for our fiscal 2024, a result of a continued gradual rebound in SemiCap demand, a tailwind from our support of green energy markets, offset by a greater-than-forecast headwind from a technology transition within the communications market.

Please advance to Slide 10. Revenue in our Healthcare/Life Sciences sector was down 15% sequentially for the fiscal first quarter, which was below our expectation of a low-double-digit decrease. Market weakness, inventory corrections, customer design modifications and supplier issues drove the decline. In the near-term, we see soft demand as our customers continue to decrease inventory levels. The net result is that, we anticipate our Healthcare/Life Sciences sector to see a mid-single-digit decrease for the fiscal second quarter. Healthcare/Life Sciences sector wins for the fiscal first quarter totaled $113 million and marked the fourth consecutive quarterly increase. This is also the strongest quarter of wins since the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Our wins included programs with two new customers. We have been awarded the production of a drug delivery device and an aesthetic laser-therapy system. Both products will be produced in our Penang, Malaysia campus. Our fiscal first quarter wins also included a competitive market share gain, due to the exceptional operational performance of our team in Oradea, Romania. Looking at the Healthcare/Life Sciences market sector for fiscal 2024 with some inventory corrections lingering into our second fiscal half and the approximately 5 percentages point growth headwind from the year-over-year reduction of components procured at above historical market prices, we anticipate year-over-year revenue decline in the teens. Advancing to Slide 11, our Aerospace and Defense sector increased 6% sequentially in the fiscal first quarter, strengthening modestly and meeting our expectation of a mid-single-digit increase.

While unfulfilled customer demand remains, our supply chain team continues to improve component deliveries to support robust underlying commercial aerospace demand. As we look to the fiscal second quarter, temporary declines due to new customer program ramp delays in defense and space are partially offset by continued robustness within commercial aerospace. As a result, we expect a low-single-digit decline for the Aerospace and Defense sector. Our fiscal first quarter wins for the Aerospace and Defense sector were $23 million. We won two strategic defense programs with the current customer, both of which will be produced in our Boise, Idaho facility. We also won an unmanned aerial program that will be produced in our Penang, Malaysia campus.

Lastly, our Neenah, Wisconsin facility won a program that reflects the continuation of multiple awards over the past year for design validation and production work related to its space program, including systems for power management, control and guidance. For fiscal 2024, Aerospace and Defense demand remains generally robust and is supported by an ongoing backlog. As a result, we expect revenue growth for fiscal 2024 exceeding the high-teens growth witnessed in fiscal 2023. Advancing to Slide 12, we can review the regional highlights of the manufacturing wins for the Fiscal first quarter. The Americas wins were robust at $139 million and included the second consecutive quarter with a substantial win from a newer top 10 medical OEM for our Guadalajara, Mexico campus.

The APAC region's first fiscal quarter wins at $86 million reflected a marked increase in contribution from the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector with over half of the region's wins from that sector. The region also continued trend of strong wins performance from the industrial sector, including meaningful wins from two of our existing SemiCap customers. The EMEA region's wins first quarter wins of $36 million adds to the $280 million of wins from fiscal 2023, supporting the region's continued robust revenue growth outlook and improved profitability forecast. Please advance to Slide 13, for a review of our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities. Despite the strong wins performance, the total funnel increased over $4 billion as all regions saw meaningful increases in their funnel.

This $4 billion result is our second largest reported funnel. Given the strength of their wins performance, the industrial sector funnel dipped slightly to $914 million. Aligned with our sector strategy, the opportunities reflected in our funnel are balanced across a variety of markets. Additions to the funnel from both customers and targets in our SemiCap sub-sector helped to backfill the wins. The Healthcare/Life Sciences sector funnel saw a sizable increase to $2.2 billion more than offsetting the impact of this quarter's strong wins performance. The strength of wins and the increasing funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities provide optimism for future growth within the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector. The Aerospace and Defense sector grew the funnel to a record high of $923 million, nearly doubling the funnel from Q1 F’23.

This is supported in part by growth with new targets in addition to growth of opportunities from our current customers. Lastly, the funnel of opportunities for our engineering services saw increases across all market sectors and hit a record high. While there has been delayed decision-making, particularly with our engineering customers in the Healthcare/Life Sciences sector, the funnel strength furthers our optimism for future growth and significantly improved performance. I will now turn the call to Pat for an in-depth review of our financial performance. Pat?

Pat Jermain : Thank you, Oliver, and good morning, everyone. Our fiscal first quarter results, I summarized on Slide 14. With revenue below our original guidance, gross margin of 9% came in slightly lower than expected. Reduced fixed cost leverage and unfavorable mix led to the gross margin result. Selling and administrative expense of $43 million was within our guidance range. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 4.4%, which was slightly above expectations given the late quarter decline in demand. GAAP operating margin of 4.6% was below our original guidance due to the loss of leverage within gross margin and SG&A expenses. Non-operating expenses of $10.3 million were consistent with expectations. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04 was below the original guidance due to the factors previously mentioned along with a slightly unfavorable tax rate.

While we continue to measure our performance against GAAP metrics, next quarter we will begin sharing non-GAAP operating margin and EPS exclusive of stock-based compensation expense for easier comparability to peers. Turning to our cash flow and balance sheet on Slide 15. We used $3 million of cash to support our operations and spent $29 million on capital expenditures, resulting in negative free cash flow of $32 million for the fiscal Q1. This result was favorable to initial expectations as we intentionally delayed a portion of capital spending to more evenly spread-out cash payments throughout fiscal 2024. With the fiscal first quarter typically requiring investments within operations, we did not repurchase any of our stock under the existing authorization.

However, as announced last week, our Board approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization, bringing the total available amount to approximately $56 million. Starting next week, we plan to begin purchasing shares under these authorizations, while taking market conditions into consideration. We plan to fund investments in operations and share repurchases with our strong and liquid balance sheet. We ended the fiscal first quarter with a cash balance of $232 million and total debt of $443 million. We had $257 million available to borrow under our credit facility and a conservative gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.7x. For the fiscal first quarter, we delivered return on invested capital of 10.3%, which was 210 basis points above our weighted-average cost of capital.

Cash cycle ended the fiscal first quarter at 95 days, sequentially higher by eight days. Please turn to Slide 16 for details on our cash cycle. The majority of the cash cycle increase came from inventory days primarily due to lower revenue. While days increased by seven, gross inventory dollars were only modestly higher by $13 million compared to the prior quarter and were favorable to expectations. We continue to be encouraged by the work our supply chain and regional teams are doing to drive reduction in inventory, while facing challenges with customer forecast reductions in a still constrained component environment. As Todd has already provided the revenue and EPS guidance for the fiscal second quarter, I will review some additional details which are summarized on Slide 17.

Fiscal second quarter gross margin is expected to be in the range of 8.8% to 9.2%. At the midpoint, gross margin would be consistent with for first quarter. This quarter gross margin will be burdened approximately 60 basis points by seasonal compensation cost increases and the reset of payroll taxes for U.S. employees. We plan to earn through this margin headwind with productivity improvements across all three of our manufacturing regions along with a portion of savings recognized from our restructuring efforts. We expect selling and administrative expenses in the range of $46.5 million to $47.5 million, which represents a modest increase year-over-year. Sequentially, SG&A is higher primarily due to the seasonal compensation headwinds and investments in essential IT solutions to support our business.

Non-operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $10.5 million to $11 million fairly consistent with fiscal first quarter. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for both the fiscal second quarter and fiscal year is expected to be in the range of 15% to 17%. Our expectation for the balance sheet is that, working capital investments will increase slightly compared to the fiscal first quarter. Based on our revenue forecast, we expect this level of working capital will result in cash cycle days in the range of 99 to 103 days. At the midpoint, this would be sequentially higher by six days, primarily due to inventory requirements and anticipated advanced payments returning to customers. With modest working capital investments coupled with our restructuring activities and higher capital spending to support anticipated future revenue growth, we expect the usage of cash for the fiscal second quarter.

A few comments on the full year. We have reduced our expected capital spending by $10 million to now be in the range of $100 million to $120 million. We are projecting slightly higher working capital investments compared to the prior year to fund growth expectations in the second half of fiscal 2024. With this said, we believe both gross inventory and advanced payments from customers will be at levels lower than the past two fiscal year ends. Also, we expect to deliver improved free cash flow as we move through fiscal 2024 ending the year with up to $50 million. With that, Livia, let's now open the call for questions.

