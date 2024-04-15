What Is Plexus Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Share Price Doing?

While Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$106 and falling to the lows of US$90.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Plexus' current trading price of US$95.59 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Plexus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Plexus Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Plexus’s ratio of 20.93x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.81x, which means if you buy Plexus today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Plexus should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Plexus’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Plexus?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Plexus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLXS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PLXS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLXS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PLXS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Plexus, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Plexus has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

