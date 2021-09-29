U.S. markets closed

Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Plexus
·1 min read
In this article:
NEENAH, WI, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:

Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When:

Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 1489450
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bi5r7xvm

Replay:

The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 1489450

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


