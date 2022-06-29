Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

U.S. markets closed

NEENAH, WI, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:

Plexus Fiscal 2022 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When:

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:

Audio conferencing link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9aba234995214c3096c0dad2bf8c99e4

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xv7vm7hu

Replay:

The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months


Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



