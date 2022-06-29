Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Plexus

NEENAH, WI, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.



What: Plexus Fiscal 2022 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



When: Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:



Audio conferencing link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9aba234995214c3096c0dad2bf8c99e4



Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xv7vm7hu



Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months



Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

