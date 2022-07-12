U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,975.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,785.75
    +6.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.94
    -0.90 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.30
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1879
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8740
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,332.26
    -603.29 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.17
    -14.20 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,444.79
    +108.13 (+0.41%)
     

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $200.0 Million Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PLRX
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 10,810,811 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.50 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Pliant. In addition, Pliant granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,621,621 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock are being offered by Pliant. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Cowen are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager for the offering. Cantor and BTIG are acting as lead managers for the offering.

Pliant intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to develop its ongoing and future preclinical and clinical programs including PLN-74809, further develop its integrin targeting platform, to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and for other general corporate purposes.

The securities are being offered by Pliant pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained for free from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Pliant, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant is advancing its discovery and clinical stage portfolio by applying its deep understanding of fibrosis biology, medicinal chemistry, translational medicine and expertise integrin structure and biology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding the completion and timing of the proposed public offering, the anticipated use of net proceeds therefrom and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of the common stock. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, as amended, and as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2022, each available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Gold prices settle at their lowest since September

    The strength of the U.S. dollar has weighed on the yellow metal, pulling prices on Monday to their lowest finish since September.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Chairman Bob Martin is taking over imm

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Making Headlines on Tuesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making headlines on Tuesday. If you want to see some more companies trending today, go directly to These 10 Stocks Are Making Headlines on Tuesday. Famous companies from the technology and industrial sectors, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Delta […]

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]

  • Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong -report

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters on Tuesday revealed a short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv. The short seller, founded by investor Carson Block, questioned in a research note Hannon Armstrong's accounting, saying the company inflates its earnings and cash flows.