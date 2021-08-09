U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    -31.50 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.89 (-3.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3470
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,392.08
    +2,382.16 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.91
    +75.58 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- SAD cohorts up to 640 mg and MAD cohorts up to 320 mg completed in extended Phase 1a trial of PLN-74809
in healthy volunteers with no safety concerns identified

- PLN-74809 Phase 2a 12-week trials in IPF and PSC currently on track to complete enrollment
by the end of 2021 and first half of 2022, respectively

- Analysis of PLN-74809 Phase 2a PET images underway, including a 320 mg cohort,
with preliminary data anticipated upon analysis completion

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today provided a corporate update and reported second quarter 2021 financial results.
“Driven by our progress throughout the second quarter, enrollment continues to be on track for our Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in IPF and PSC with strong advancement in our development stage oncology and DMD programs,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant Therapeutics. “PLN-74809 continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile as additional dose cohorts from the single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1a trial show PLN-74809 to be generally well tolerated at all dose levels tested, with a predictable pharmacokinetic profile similar to previous dose cohorts.”

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts up to 640mg and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts up to 320mg completed in extended Phase 1a dose escalation trial of PLN-74809 in healthy volunteers. PLN-74809 has completed dosing of additional SAD cohorts of up to 640 mg and MAD cohorts of up to 320 mg once daily dose in an extended dose escalation trial. The pharmacokinetic profile remains generally dose proportional with PLN-74809 continuing to be generally well tolerated, with no severe adverse events or serious adverse events reported.

  • Enrollment on track for PLN-74809 Phase 2a trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). INTEGRIS-IPF is a 12-week randomized, dose-ranging, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PLN-74809 in IPF patients. This trial is evaluating exploratory endpoints including quantitative lung fibrosis score, or QLF, imaging as well as pulmonary function tests. Enrollment is currently on track to be completed by the end of 2021.

  • Enrollment on track for PLN-74809 Phase 2a trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). INTEGRIS-PSC is a 12-week randomized, dose-ranging, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PLN-74809 in PSC patients. The trial is evaluating exploratory endpoints including fibrosis biomarkers such as Pro-C3 and ELF, changes in ALP, and liver imaging. Enrollment is currently on track to be completed in the first half of 2022.

  • Image analysis from PLN-74809 Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) trial underway, including addition of a 320 mg cohort, with preliminary data anticipated upon completion of the analysis. This open-label, dose ranging trial is evaluating target receptor occupancy levels of PLN-74809 in the lungs of IPF patients across ascending single-dose cohorts, utilizing a PET tracer of the integrin αvβ6. The Company recently amended the protocol to increase the maximum dose to 320 mg. In the second quarter, the first patients were dosed in this cohort.

  • Preclinical stage integrin-based programs continue to progress. The Company’s early-stage programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies continue to advance toward the clinic. The oncology program is focused on increasing tumor checkpoint sensitivity through small molecule inhibition of αvβ8. The muscular dystrophy program is focused on improving muscle function through activation of an integrin compensatory mechanism with a monoclonal antibody.

  • Resources redeployed in support of ongoing PLN-74809 Phase 2a trials in IPF and PSC. Despite the rise of recently identified COVID-19 variants, the broad availability of vaccines, as well as the increased and successful measures taken over the past nine months to contain the virus have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the number of severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Given the declining number of addressable patients, the Company has discontinued enrollment in the PLN-74809 Phase 2a COVID-19-related ARDS trial allowing for resources to be directed toward our lead indications.

COVID-19 Preparedness
The Company continues to develop and maintain policies and procedures to enable us to operate safely and productively during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has experienced delays in clinical trial operations which have impacted and may further impact the expected timing of data readouts. The Company continues to work closely with clinical sites to continue site initiation and operation activities in compliance with study protocols while observing government and institutional guidelines.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Research and development expenses were $19.2 million, as compared to $17.5 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due primarily to employee related expenses and higher costs related to the advancement of several programs and ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

  • General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million, as compared to $3.0 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to higher personnel-related and professional services expenses.

  • Net loss of $22.8 million as compared to $17.0 million for the prior-year quarter due an overall increase in expense associated with our research and development programs as well as personnel-related costs.

  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $244.0 million. The Company believes it has sufficient funds to meet its operating and capital requirements into 2023.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF, PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding the anticipated progress of our clinical trials and timing of enrollment and data disclosures, the potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and expectations regarding how far into the future our cash on hand will fund our operating and capital requirements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, , the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which we are filing with the SEC today, each available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
IR@pliantrx.com


Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

Revenue — related party

$

1,789

$

3,600

Operating expenses:

Research and development

(19,218

)

(17,536

)

General and administrative

(5,475

)

(3,040

)

Total operating expenses

(24,693

)

(20,576

)

Loss from operations

(22,904

)

(16,976

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

73

(25

)

Net income loss

$

(22,831

)

$

(17,001

)

Less: Undistributed earnings to preferred shareholders

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(22,831

)

$

(17,001

)

Net loss per share, attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

(0.64

)

$

(1.39

)

Diluted

$

(0.64

)

$

(1.39

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

35,746,922

12,253,943

Diluted

35,746,922

12,253,943

Comprehensive income loss:

Net loss

$

(22,831

)

$

(17,001

)

Net unrealized loss on short-term investments

$

(12

)

$

(89

)

Total other comprehensive loss

(12

)

(89

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(22,843

)

$

(17,090

)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,193

$

50,882

Short-term investments

208,788

226,012

Accounts receivable

1,830

9,279

Tax credit receivable

83

83

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,825

4,498

Total current assets

250,719

290,754

Property and equipment, net

4,367

4,321

Other non-current assets

630

451

Total assets

$

255,716

$

295,526

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

2,764

$

2,023

Accrued liabilities

8,168

9,576

Total current liabilities

10,932

11,599

Other long-term liabilities

804

866

Total liabilities

11,736

12,465

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

407,522

400,918

Accumulated deficit

(163,515

)

(117,828

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30

)

(32

)

Total stockholders’ equity

243,980

283,061

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

255,716

$

295,526


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • AMC beats quarterly estimates, here''s how the stock is doing

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    Chinese regulators approved the initiation of two new clinical studies featuring Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About FedEx Corporation (FDX)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]