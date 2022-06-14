U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

Plintron wins the MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at MVNOs World Congress

·2 min read

BERLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has won the MVNE of the year award at the MVNO Awards held during the MVNO World Congress 2022, Berlin. This award is given to an MVNE/A that has successfully partnered with multiple MVNOs and MNOs, and fostered commercially beneficial partnerships and propositions for all parties. The award judging criteria was cost of the Solution, Reliability and level of Innovation.

Plintron Logo
Plintron Logo

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Plintron said, "Plintron is delighted to win the prestigious MVNE of the Year 2022 Award at the MVNO World Congress and this is in recognition of our constant focus on innovation and the reliability and quality of our services."

Plintron has launched services in 5 countries over the last two quarters and has aggressive growth plans for the coming months as well. Plintron offers an innovative Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) model which in addition to its customisable, flexible and affordable MVNE platform also offers wholesale airtime contract and readymade roaming alliances. Plintron also offers other value additions like white labelled self-care portal, white labelled app and access to 1000+ third party partners and multiple payment gateways.

Plintron's focus is on empowering brands to extend into mobile services with a view to adding an additional revenue stream apart from also increasing customer loyalty and engagement. Plintron offers a complete end-to-end customisable package offered as Telecom as a Service (TaaS) and completely handles the regulatory & telecom aspects while the brands concentrate on their core competence of sales and marketing.

Plintron has focused offerings for niche segments and also supports all market models including an innovative aggregator model.

Segments of focus include, Banks, Fintech, Utilities, IoT, ISP, Fixed Line Service providers, Sporting clubs, Educational Institutions, Tourism service providers, Retail, Communities, Affinity groups and Consumer brands.

About Plintron

Plintron is an innovative SaaS company offering MVNE, MVNA, CPaaS and IOT solutions using its cloud communications platform. It is the world's largest multi Country end-to-end MVNA & MVNE provider with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in 30+ countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and  165 million+ mobile subscribers.

Visit www.Plintron.com

Contact:
Shamik Biswas
marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plintron-wins-the-mvne-of-the-year-2022-award-at-mvnos-world-congress-301567235.html

SOURCE Plintron

