U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.07
    -2.34 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.09
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0173
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1950
    +0.9230 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,967.55
    -90.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Pliops lands $100M for chips that accelerate analytics in data centers

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

Analyzing data generated within the enterprise -- for example, sales and purchasing data -- can lead to insights that improve operations. But some organizations are struggling to process, store and use their vast amounts of data efficiently. According to an IDC survey commissioned by Seagate, organizations collect only 56% of the data available throughout their lines of business, and out of that 56%, they only use 57%.

Part of the problem is that data-intensive workloads require substantial resources, and that adding the necessary compute and storage infrastructure is often expensive. For companies moving to the cloud specifically, IDG reports that they plan to devote $78 million toward infrastructure this year. Thirty-six percent cited controlling costs as their top challenge.

That's why Uri Beitler launched Pliops, a startup developing what he calls "data processors" for enterprise and cloud data centers. Pliop's processors are engineered to boost the performance of databases and other apps that run on flash memory, saving money in the long run, he claims.

"It became clear that today's data needs are incompatible with yesterday's data center architecture. Massive data growth has collided with legacy compute and storage shortcomings, creating slowdowns in computing, storage bottlenecks and diminishing networking efficiency," Beitler told TechCrunch in an email interview. "While CPU performance is increasing, it's not keeping up, especially where accelerated performance is critical. Adding more infrastructure often proves to be cost prohibitive and hard to manage. As a result, organizations are looking for solutions that free CPUs from computationally intensive storage tasks."

Pliops isn’t the first to market with a processor for data analytics. Nvidia sells the BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU). Marvell has its Octeon technology. Oracle’s SPARC M7 chip has a data analytics accelerator coprocessor with a specialized set of instructions for data transformation. And in the realm of startups, Blueshift Memory and Speedata are creating hardware that they say can perform analytics tasks significantly faster than standard processors.

Pliops
Pliops

Image Credits: Pliops

But Pliops claims to be further along than most, with deployments and pilots with customers (albeit unnamed) including fintechs, "medium-sized" communication service providers, data center operators and government labs. The startup's early traction won over investors, it would seem, which poured $100 million into its Series D round that closed today.

Koch Disruptive Technologies led the tranche, with participation from SK Hynix and Walden International's Lip-Bu Tan, bringing Pliops' total capital raised to date to more than $200 million. Beitler says that it'll be put toward building out the company's hardware and software roadmap, bolstering Pliops' footprint with partners and expanding its international headcount.

"Many of our customers saw tremendous growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in part to their ability to react quickly to the new work environment and conditions of uncertainty. Pliops certainly did. While some customers were affected by supply chain issues, we were not," Beitler said. "We do not see any slowdown in data growth -- or the need to leverage it. Pliops was strong before this latest funding round and even stronger now."

Accelerating data processing

Beitler, the former director of advanced memory solutions at Samsung's Israel Research Center, co-founded Pliops in 2017 alongside Moshe Twitto and Aryeh Mergi. Twitto was a research scientist at Samsung developing signal processing technologies for flash memory, while Mergi co-launched a number of startups -- including two that were acquired by EMC and SanDisk -- prior to joining Pliops.

Pliop's processor delivers drive fail protection for solid-state drives (SSD) as well as in-line compression, a technology that shrinks the size of data by finding identical data sequences and then saving only the first sequence. Beitler claims the company's technology can reduce drive space while expanding capacity, mapping "variable-sized" compressed objects within storage to reduce wasted space.

A core component of Pliops' processor is its hardware-accelerated key-value storage engine. In key-value databases -- databases where data is stored in a "key-value" format and optimized for reading and writing -- key-value engines manage all the persistent data directly. Beitler makes the case that CPUs are typically over-utilized when running these engines, resulting in apps not taking full advantage of SSD's capabilities.

"Organizations are looking for solutions that free CPUs from computationally-intensive storage tasks. Our hardware helps create a modern data center architecture by leveraging a new generation of hardware-accelerated data processing and storage management technology -- one that delivers orders of magnitude improvement in performance, reliability and scalability," Beitler said. "In short, Pliops enables getting more out of existing infrastructure investments."

Pliops' processor became commercially available last July. The development team's current focus is accelerating the ingest of data for machine learning use cases, Beitler says -- use cases that have grown among Pliops' current and potential customers.

The road ahead

Certainly, Pliops has its work cut out for it. Nvidia is a formidable competitor in the data processing accelerator space, having spent years developing its BlueField lineup. And AMD acquired DPU vendor Pensando for $1.9 billion, signaling its wider ambitions.

A move that could pay dividends for Pliops is joining the Open Programmable Infrastructure Project (OPI), a relatively new venture under the Linux Foundation that aims to create standards around data accelerator hardware. While Pliops isn't a member yet -- current members include Intel, Nvidia, Marvell, F5, Red Hat, Dell and Keysight Technologies -- it stands to reason that becoming one could expose its technology to a larger customer base.

Beitler demurred when asked about OPI, but pointed out that the market for data acceleration is still nascent and growing.

"We continue to see both infrastructure and application teams being overwhelmed with underperforming storage and overwhelmed applications that aren’t meeting company’s data demands," Beitler said. "The overall feedback is that our processor is a game-changing product and without it companies are required to make years of investments in software and hardware engineering to solve the same problem."

Recommended Stories

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Tech startup layoffs approach 71,000 in 2022

    A total of 522 startups have laid of 70,698 employees in 2022, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks public reports. Among the more recent moves, Sema4 Holdings Corp. cut 250 positions on Monday, ContraFect Corp. dropped 16 positions, also on Monday. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Aug. 12 it would eliminate 780 jobs. Layoffs in the sector have been increasing all year, but the pace has gained in May, June and July, according to data from the website. Since the start of COVID-19, 1,096 startups h

  • Signal, a Favorite App for Privacy Buffs, Says a Phishing Attack Compromised 1,900 Users

    The encrypted messaging app said an attacker had accessed either users’ phone numbers or registration codes through verification service Twilio .

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Peloton Retools Bikes for Do-It-Yourself Assembly to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is planning to redesign its bikes so that customers can self-assemble them at home and will explore letting users beam its content to rival workout machines, part of a wide-ranging turnaround bid under Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Lo

  • Apple app ads ‘a natural progression’ for the business model: Analyst

    IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers Program Vice President Ryan Reith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports that Apple is planning to integrate ads across its app suite in an effort to increase ad revenue, the decline of global smartphone shipments, and the outlook for Apple.

  • Uber Makes a Change That Will Upset Riders

    Uber Technologies is challenged with transitioning its customers to a subscription-based service. Uber was born into existence by entrepreneurs to allow people to get rides through their cell phones. The Uber ride share app was created and has grown dramatically over the last decade and a half.

  • Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapo

  • Signal hack: Private messaging services hit by hack, leaking users’ phone numbers

    Signal, the secure messaging app, has been hit by a hack that leaked its users phone numbers. The hack is of particular concern to Signal, given that it is intended as a private messaging app and is regularly recommended for use by people whose messages need to stay especially secure. The attack was not conducted directly on Signal, but rather on Twilio, a separate company that provides services to developers.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As 2023 Earnings Estimates Lowered

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Huion Unveils a Innovative Bluetooth Pen Tablet with Dual Dial Controllers: Inspiroy Dial 2

    On Aug 15, 2022 (Shenzhen, China), Huion, a leading supplier of digital drawing devices in the world, launches a new pen tablet Inspiroy Dial 2 (the successor of Inspiroy Dial Q620M). After listening to feedback from users, Huion not only optimizes the design of the dial controller but also adds one more dial controller on the tablet, which helps to improve the productivity of users.

  • Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $100 off the MacBook Air M2, bringing the new laptop down to $1,099.

  • We Tried Samsung's 55-inch Curved Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen

    Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, Samsung's got an enticing preorder deal for the 55-inch Odyssey Ark Screen. First, let's get the price out of the way -- it's $3,499.99, which is certainly a premium, but it's also a high-end display with plenty of bells and whistles.

  • What we bought: Anker's MagSafe battery pack charges and pulls double duty as a phone stand

    The Anker 622 is a MagSafe-compatible battery pack that also has a kickstand.

  • Amazon: FTC probe hounding Bezos, execs; subpoenas too broad

    Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime starting in March 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the retail and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency filed earlier this month.

  • The Morning After: Russia teases its own space station ahead of leaving the ISS

    Android 13 is rolling out to some phones today, Russia teases its own space station as it gets ready to leave the ISS, TikTok adds an AI image generator to its app.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Says Sony is Blocking Games on Xbox Game Pass

    Microsoft (MSFT) claims Sony pays developers blocking fees to prevent games from appearing on Xbox Game Pass.

  • Cost of living: Government to simplify broadband access

    The government says new system will give those receiving benefits better access to cheaper broadband.