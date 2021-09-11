U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,731.94
    +497.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

PLL 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, APPLICATION DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 16, 2018 – July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 21, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PLL
Contact An Attorney Now:
PLL@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed material information concerning Piedmont’s progress toward obtaining necessary permits and zoning variances to build a large lithium mine in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Piedmont: (1) has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, (2) did not inform relevant government authorities of its actual plans, (3) did not file proper applications with state and local authorities, and (4) did not have “strong local government support.”

On July 20, 2021, investors began to learn the truth when Reuters reported that (1) Piedmont had not even applied for the necessary mining permit or zoning variances, (2) five of the seven members of the Gaston County’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected, and (3) the relationship between the company and county officials is increasingly strained.

These events sent the price of Piedmont American Depository Shares sharply lower.

Most recently, on Aug. 6, 2021, Reuters reported the Gaston County Commissioners unanimously approved a 60-day mining moratorium and said the company “cannot be trusted” to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens. Reuters also reported an outside adviser to the Commissioners informed them that a mine of this size was never anticipated in the development regulations.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Piedmont concealed known building permit and zoning risks posed by the Gaston County mine,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Piedmont Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Piedmont Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • Apple Ruling Poses Hurdles for Biden’s Vow to Tackle Tech Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials investigating Apple Inc. face new hurdles after a judge rejected the bulk of Epic Games Inc.’s lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of thwarting competition laws with its tight grip over the App Store.The Justice Department’s antitrust division has been investigating Apple over practices in the store, a probe that began during the Trump administration amid scrutiny of the country’s dominant tech platforms. The Biden administration is pressing forward with the

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Epic ruling invites future efforts to paint Apple as monopolist -experts

    A U.S. judge stopped short of labeling Apple Inc an "illegal monopolist" on Friday, but the closely-watched ruling provides a roadmap for similar claims against the iPhone maker in the future, legal experts said. Ruling on an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, creator of the online game "Fortnite," U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Epic did not present sufficient evidence of Apple having unlawful monopoly power in the relevant market, which she defined as "digital mobile gaming transactions." "While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct," Gonzalez Rogers said.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • Prince Andrew's lawyers question service of legal documents

    A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince was properly served with documents in the case. Attorneys for the woman, Virginia Giuffre, say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27.

  • Court Ruling Delivers Major Setback To Apple's App Store Business

    A U.S. federal judge on Friday ruled against Apple in a major court decision that determined that the company's App Store policies are anti-competitive.

  • Apple’s App Store Grip Loosened as Judge Raps Pricing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was ordered to make a major change to the way it generates money from its App Store, in a ruling that chips away at the iPhone maker’s grip on the $100 billion market for mobile games.A federal judge said Friday Apple must let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods, granting an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. in a yearlong battle.The changes ordered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers come as Apple faces global pressu

  • Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers

    Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi say in a new lawsuit that their former employer brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm has been violating federal law by paying the white immigrants more for the same type of work. Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the six workers against Pitts Farm Partnership, which grows cotton, soybeans and corn in the Mississippi Delta's Sunflower County. The lawsuit said the farm violated regulations of a foreign worker visa program, which requires equal treatment of U.S. workers and their immigrant counterparts.

  • DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps

    Three of the nation's largest food delivery companies are suing New York City over a limit on fees it put in place during the pandemic to protect restaurants devastated by the forced closure of their dining rooms. The city has continued to extend those caps even as vaccinations allow more indoor dining which, according to the companies, cost them millions of dollars over the summer. In the suit filed late Thursday the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats call the fee caps government overreach.

  • Settlement Reached in Ontario Youth Segregation Class Action

    The Government of Ontario and the representative plaintiff, known as CS, have reached a $15 million settlement of a class action alleging breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms relating to the practice known as "Secure Isolation" in Youth Justice Facilities.

  • Red states use Texas law as blueprint to restrict abortion

    A growing number of Republican-led states are looking to enact tougher abortion legislation after Texas signed a law that prohibits the procedure past six weeks. David Noll, a professor of law at Rutgers Law School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.

  • Apple must change App Store rules in a victory for the makers of Fortnite

    Apple must change App Store rules in a victory for the makers of Fortnite

  • Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

    The Justice Department filed a suit against the state of Texas to block its restrictive law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional.”

  • Apple can’t block links to alternative payments, judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple

    A judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple, that Apple can’t block developers from communicating alternative payment options to customers. But, the ruling also said Apple did not operate as a monopoly.

  • Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

    Justice Stephen Breyer criticized the Supreme Court for refusing to block the new Texas law that is banning most abortions in the state.

  • Prince Andrew served with legal papers over sexual assault lawsuit

    The Duke of York has officially been served with the civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, according to a document lodged with a New York court on Friday.

  • An Open Letter to Tim Cook on Why Apple Should Compromise With Antitrust Regulators

    Silicon Valley investor and tech activist Roger McNamee is frustrated that Apple does not appear to recognize how vulnerable it is in a changing political landscape

  • DOJ sues Texas over its abortion law

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced at a press conference Thursday that the Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Texas over its new restrictive abortion law.

  • Michigan, Detroit seek $204K for fighting election lawsuit

    Attorneys for Detroit and the state of Michigan are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump