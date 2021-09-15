U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.53
    +34.48 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,844.82
    +267.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,107.42
    +69.66 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.98
    +16.99 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    +2.02 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0320 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3910
    -0.2890 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,263.52
    +1,606.57 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.80
    +36.58 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

PLL 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Investors to FINAL DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 21, 2021

Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PLL

Contact An Attorney Now:PLL@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed material information concerning Piedmont's progress toward obtaining necessary permits and zoning variances to build a large lithium mine in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Piedmont: (1) has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, (2) did not inform relevant government authorities of its actual plans, (3) did not file proper applications with state and local authorities, and (4) did not have "strong local government support."

On July 20, 2021, investors began to learn the truth when Reuters reported that (1) Piedmont had not even applied for the necessary mining permit or zoning variances, (2) five of the seven members of the Gaston County's board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected, and (3) the relationship between the company and county officials is increasingly strained.

These events sent the price of Piedmont American Depository Shares sharply lower.

Most recently, on Aug. 6, 2021, Reuters reported the Gaston County Commissioners unanimously approved a 60-day mining moratorium and said the company "cannot be trusted" to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens. Reuters also reported an outside adviser to the Commissioners informed them that a mine of this size was never anticipated in the development regulations.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Piedmont concealed known building permit and zoning risks posed by the Gaston County mine," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Piedmont Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Piedmont Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLL@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664228/PLL-6-DAY-DEADLINE-ALERT-Hagens-Berman-Alerts-Piedmont-Lithium-PLL-Investors-to-FINAL-DEADLINE-in-Securities-Class-Action-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are ChromaDex Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?

    ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped over 20% during the premarket despite its announcement over plans to appeal a court ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in a patent infringement lawsuit against Elysium Health. Related: ChromaDex Shares Jump on Tru Niagen's Launch In Walmart Stores. The Company licenses two patents from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, giving it exclusive rights to the NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) commercialized as the flagship

  • Massachusetts is probing huge T-Mobile data breach

    Maura Healey, the attorney general, announced the probe after the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier disclosed the breach on Aug. 16. The breach exposed names, birthdays, social security numbers, driver's license information, PIN numbers and other data belonging to an estimated 13.1 million current and 40 million former and prospective T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Former Theranos employees testify against Elizabeth Holmes in criminal fraud trial

    ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis, creator and host of “The Dropout” podcast, breaks down the first full day of testimony and what’s ahead in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

  • #MeToo: China court dismisses landmark sex harassment case

    It ruled there was insufficient evidence that a prominent TV host had sexually harassed his intern.

  • Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S.Korea

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday its presence in South Korea equates to nearly 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its users, as the U.S. tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians. Google's announcement came a day after South Korea's antitrust agency fined Google 207 billion won for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system, in the company's second setback in the country in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission said this could be the ninth-biggest fine it has ever imposed.

  • DoorDash sues New York City over customer data law, second lawsuit in week

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc sued New York City on Wednesday over a new law requiring food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants, saying it violates customer privacy and lets restaurants compete unfairly. The lawsuit is the latest battle in a series of legal clashes between food delivery app companies and cities. It was filed in federal court in Manhattan six days after DoorDash, Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats sued the United States' most populous city over a separate law capping fees that delivery companies charge restaurants.

  • Federal Judge Blocks New York Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate

    Seventeen health care workers had filed a lawsuit, claiming the mandate violates their constitutional rights because it doesn't allow for religious exemptions.

  • Female creative director says in lawsuit that she was 'erased' from Pinterest's founding

    SAN FRANCISCO - A creative director filed suit against online bookmarking site Pinterest and two of its co-founders Monday, alleging that she helped create the idea for the site but never received any recognition or payment. Christine Martinez, a creative director and storyteller, alleges that she co-created Pinterest and made it clear she expected to receive money if her ideas were successful. But after the company went public in 2019, raising about $1.4 billion, she received nothing, she says.

  • UK court to ensure sexual assault papers can be served on Prince Andrew

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's High Court said on Wednesday it would take steps if necessary to serve papers on Britain's Prince Andrew in a U.S. lawsuit brought by a woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her two decades ago. The prince, Queen Elizabeth's second son, is accused by Virginia Giuffre of assaulting her when she was 17, at a time she says she was being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 61, who is officially known as the Duke of York, has rejected the accusations and his lawyers have described the case as baseless.

  • FTC, Biden Antitrust Enforcement Push Takes On Amazon, Google — And The Supreme Court

    The FTC and President Biden favor aggressive antitrust enforcement vs. Big Tech, but face a likely Supreme Court clash.

  • Apple’s split decision in Epic case resolves lawmakers, regulators to push harder for antitrust law

    "This shows the limitation of the powers that legislators and the judiciary system have over antitrust law," Ed Mills, a Raymond James analyst who covers federal policy, told MarketWatch. "You need some court cases that you lose to put political pressure on Congress."

  • Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media companies Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown by Russia on the internet and Big Tech. The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

  • Activision Blizzard workers accuse company of violating federal labor law

    Activision Blizzard workers have filed a federal labor law complaint accusing the game company of coercive tactics following a dispute over arbitration.

  • School Board Member faces ethics questions

    A recently built multi-million dollar sports complex at Clark County’s George Rogers Clark High School has led to an investigation of allegations that a school board member's family business got thousands of dollars out of the project.

  • Square Joins Cryptocurrency Non-Aggression Pact on Patent Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the mobile payments company, has joined with other tech companies in a cross-licensing platform to reduce patent lawsuits over cryptocurrency and promote the growth of digital currencies.The company says it is joining the Open Invention Network where members pledge royalty-free access to patents for open source technology. Square says it is trying to avoid the sort of runaway litigation that once beset the smartphone industry. A year ago, Square formed the Cryptocurre

  • Court rejects suit by ex-intern at center of China's #MeToo movement

    Zhou Xiaoxuan claims a famous talk show host harassed her when she interned at state TV, but a Beijing court says there's not enough evidence for a case.

  • Real Estate’s Biggest Trade Group Seeks to Block Justice Department Probe

    The National Association of Realtors filed a petition to block a probe of industry practices, saying the Justice Department’s withdrawal from an earlier settlement is a breach of the law.

  • Settlement Agreement Reached in the Canadian Depo-Provera Class Action

    A Canada-wide settlement agreement was recently reached in a class action related to the use of Depo-Provera, an injectable form of birth control, and bone mineral density loss.

  • UPDATE 3-S.Korea fines Google $177 mln for blocking Android customisation

    South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 207 billion won ($176.64 million) for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system (OS), in the U.S. technology giant's second setback in the country in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday Google's contract terms with device makers amounted to an abuse of its dominant market position that restricted competition in the mobile OS market.

  • Schwab Sued Over Robo’s ‘Excessive’ Cash Allocation

    The firm put too much of clients' portfolios in cash, earning interest off the funds but forcing clients to miss out on market gains they would have otherwise enjoyed, a new lawsuit claims.