U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,331.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.50
    -37.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.00
    -5.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.86
    -0.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9330
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,844.44
    -353.63 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.01
    -11.52 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.27
    -9.53 (-0.03%)
     

PLL NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Piedmont Lithium Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”), have until September 21, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit (Skeels v. Piedmont Lithium Inc., No. 21-cv-04161) charges Piedmont Lithium and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit was commenced on July 23, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 21, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Piedmont Lithium has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (ii) Piedmont Lithium failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (iii) Piedmont Lithium failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (iv) Piedmont Lithium and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported the following, among other things, regarding Piedmont Lithium’s regulatory issues in North Carolina: “The company, however, has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so. Five of the seven members of the county’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project . . . .” On this news, Piedmont Lithium’s stock price fell nearly 20%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Piedmont Lithium securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.