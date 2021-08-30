U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

PLL, OTLY & AHCO Investor Class Actions and Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)(NASDAQ:PLLL)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Deadline: September 17, 2021

For more info:www.bgandg.com/pll

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Deadline: September 24, 2021

For more info:www.bgandg.com/otly.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (2) the Company overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (3) the Company exaggerated its success in China; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

AdaptHealth Corp.(NASDAQ:AHCO)

Class Period: November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

Deadline: September 27, 2021

For more info:www.bgandg.com/ahco

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661647/PLL-OTLY-AHCO-Investor-Class-Actions-and-Deadlines-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

