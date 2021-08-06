U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.81
    +5.71 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.31
    +136.06 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.00
    -62.12 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.54
    +5.54 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -40.00 (-2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.93 (-3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    +0.0630 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3460
    +0.5930 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,772.68
    +2,364.51 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.91
    +11.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.98
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

PLL, PLLL Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site www.bgandg.com/pll.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pll or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Piedmont you have until September 21, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Qurate Retail Posts Another Solid Quarter

    Outgoing CEO Mike George makes a case for why Qurate's healthy second-quarter results indicate the company is "positioned to continue to win."

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Amazon Wins Court Battle Over Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. won a crucial court case to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of an indebted Indian retailer, a big boost to the global e-commerce giant’s ambitions of dominating the country’s $1 trillion retail market.On Friday, a two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court ruled that an emergency order by a Singapore arbitrator last year, which stopped Reliance from proceeding with the deal, is legally binding. Amazon had approached the arbitration cour

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • China's antitrust regulator to fine Meituan about $1 billion -WSJ

    Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China in recent months has rolled out sweeping rules to crack down on the tech and private tutoring sectors. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Meituan in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second largest retail chain.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look Bullish

    The natural gas markets have pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show strength yet again.

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • Biden looks to make electric vehicles half of all new vehicle sales by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on President Biden setting a new national target on Thursday for the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.