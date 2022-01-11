U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

PLS Logistics Services Moves Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

·2 min read

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics company, has moved its headquarters to the Westinghouse campus in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. PLS Logistics Services chose to keep its corporate office in Cranberry Township because of its continued access to quality professional talent, which is the key to its growth and expansion strategy. In addition, Cranberry Township is one of the fastest-growing areas of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area and one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania.

PLS Logistics Services new headqarters
PLS Logistics Services new headqarters

Before they outgrew the office, PLS Logistics Services spent over 12 years at its previous headquarters. The new office opened on January 3rd, 2022. It is located on the Westinghouse campus at 2000 Westinghouse Drive Suite 201, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

"After another record-breaking year of supporting our customers during the supply chain challenges created by COVID-19, we are excited to move into our new space," says Greg Burns, PLS' Chairman, President, and CEO. "As essential workers, the Westinghouse campus features state-of-the-art amenities to support our employees."

PLS Logistics Services employees will benefit from its full-service food court and café, along with a gym, daycare, and beautiful walking trails. Additionally, we will continue to strive to present our team with an assortment of health, financial, and education benefits, as well as some fun perks on the job.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries. We handle over a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air, and ocean. Our carrier network consists of over 55,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads, and major barge companies.

To learn more, visit www.plslogistics.com

PLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PLS Logistics Services)
PLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PLS Logistics Services)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pls-logistics-services-moves-headquarters-to-accommodate-growth-301457771.html

SOURCE PLS Logistics Services

