PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) investors are sitting on a loss of 42% if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 42% in three years, versus a market decline of about 9.2%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 30% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because PLS Plantations Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, PLS Plantations Berhad grew revenue at 8.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 12% per year. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of PLS Plantations Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

PLS Plantations Berhad shareholders are down 30% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PLS Plantations Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

