PLS RECEIVES ACTIVA AWARD FROM INFIN FOR ITS SUPPORT OF THE MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance and the leading national association representing the licensed consumer financial services industry, honored PLS with its prestigious Activa Award, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to involvement in local communities throughout the country. The award was presented to PLS at the MoneyTrends 2022 conference in Austin, TX for its support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

(PRNewsfoto/PLS Financial Services)
(PRNewsfoto/PLS Financial Services)

INFiN's Activa Award is given annually to consumer financial services providers who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to giving back to the communities they so proudly serve through a wide array of community engagement and other philanthropic endeavors. The Activa Awards celebrate and promote better understanding of the pivotal role community-based financial services providers play in making America's neighborhoods good places to live and work.

Toys for Tots provides happiness and hope to children during the holiday season. PLS Financial Services, Inc. supported the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation by offering customers the ability to sign up for a Toys for Tots branded Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid Card. To help buy toys, games, and books for children in need during the holiday season, PLS donated $0.05 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for every retail transaction using this card. From October 2020 through August 2022, PLS donated $120,578 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Our guiding principle "Because You Deserve Better!®" applies not only to our customers but also to our communities. We are honored to receive the Activa Award and for the recognition of our team's commitment to making a difference in our communities," said Bob Wolfberg, President, PLS.

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid Cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas and a Rent-A-Car store in Indianapolis. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About INFiN

INFiN, a Financial Services Alliance, is the leading national trade association representing the diverse and innovative consumer financial services industry. Formerly Financial Service Centers of America (FiSCA), INFiN members deliver critical products and services to meet U.S. consumers' ever-evolving needs and expectations, enabling essential financial inclusion and stability. For more information, visit www.INFiNAlliance.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pls-receives-activa-award-from-infin-for-its-support-of-the-marine-toys-for-tots-foundation-301704755.html

SOURCE PLS Financial Services

