PLT Announces New Clinical Studies that Shed Light on the Non-Stimulant Thermogenic Benefits of Slendacor® Weight Management Complex

·4 min read

Two pre-clinical studies and a human clinical trial reveal mechanisms of action that reshape fat metabolism and improve cardiometabolic health while helping people lose weight

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. unveiled a series of scientific studies in support of its Slendacor® Weight Management Complex ingredient that offer new insights into the mechanisms of action behind its weight loss and body shaping benefits, and which demonstrate a thermogenic benefit with a once per day dose that provides formulators of weight management products the ability to address consumers with scientifically-supported metabolism-enhancing messaging. Two published pre-clinical studies focused on energy expenditure reveal a dual mode of action for Slendacor via controlling fat reserves (modulation of adipogenesis and lipolysis) and managing energy expenditure (increasing thermogenesis).

A human clinical study focused on a single daily dose of Slendacor and its effects on resting metabolic rate. Participants using Slendacor showed up to a 15.2% increase in resting energy expenditure (REE) at Day 7. REE and calorie burning increased significantly from baseline on Day 1 of the study. The study also measured heart rate, blood pressure and mood. At no point during the study were heart rate or blood pressure increased in the Slendacor group, indicating there was no stimulant activity – unlike many other thermogenic ingredients. These benefits should open up a range of new applications and use occasions for the Slendacor ingredient.

According to Seth Flowerman, President & CEO of PLT Health Solutions, this new body of evidence provides new insights into why Slendacor is such an impactful ingredient. "Slendacor was introduced in 2017, and its fast-acting benefits, clean label formulation, and robust portfolio of scientific support helped it quickly become a market leading dietary supplement weight management ingredient around the world – powering top brands in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. These new studies further enhance the range of claims that our customers will be able to communicate and demonstrate how Slendacor promotes overall human health – while helping people manage their weight," he said.

Building a body of scientific support

Slendacor is a patented combination of three standardized extracts of well-known spices: turmeric (Curcuma longa), drumstick leaves (Moringa oleifera), and curry leaves (Murraya koenigii). It has been studied in three human clinical trials to date and multiple pre-clinical studies. A 2018 16-week double-blind, placebo-controlled study of Slendacor (Dixit K, et al. Diabetes ObesMetab. 2018 Nov;20(11):2633-2641.) set new standards for communicating efficacy to consumers and regulatory agencies in the weight management category – because of its size, its length, its use of healthy, non-obese men and women, its design and execution. Consistent body weight reductions were observed throughout the 16-week trial – starting with statistically significant weight loss at two weeks. Participants averaged a total weight loss of nearly twelve pounds by the end of the study. The subjects taking Slendacor lost two inches in waist circumference and had no reduction in lean body mass.

The two recent pre-clinical studies on energy expenditure (Choi HJ, et al. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2021;2021:6612996 and KundimiS et al. Lipids Health Dis. 2020 Aug 28;19(1):198.) showed that the mechanisms of action are related to the effect of Slendacor on white adipose tissue increasing UCP1 expression to resemble what occurs in more metabolically active brown adipose tissue. The 2021 human clinical trial (manuscript in development) was undertaken to further understand the thermogenic effects of Slendacor in human subjects.

According to Dr. Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for PLT, research has demonstrated a dual-mode of action for Slendacor. "Our new data on lipolysis shows that Slendacor is not just breaking fat down but increasing the metabolism of that fat and changing the metabolic activity of those fat cells. It is burning fat rather than sending it to energy reserves," he said. "Healthy weight management has never been solely about shedding pounds. As important as weight loss is to many consumers, we know that healthy and sustainable changes to body weight must involve supporting other related systems, like cardiovascular and metabolic health. These new studies help us understand Slendacor as an integral part of a holistic health management program, one that includes body weight, but in the greater context of cardiometabolic health," he added.

To learn more about these studies, contact the company or visit the PLT website at www.plthealth.com/slendacor.

Media Contact:

Company Contact:

Mark Falconer
Sciencewerks
Voice: 407-412-9705
E-mail: 331034@email4pr.com

Steve Fink
PLT Health Solutions, Inc.
Voice: 973-984-0900 x214
 E-mail: 331034@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plt-announces-new-clinical-studies-that-shed-light-on-the-non-stimulant-thermogenic-benefits-of-slendacor-weight-management-complex-301494224.html

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions

