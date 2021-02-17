PLT Health Solutions Granted New, Expanded License for Weight Management Ingredient from Health Canada
Slendacor® Weight Management Complex, with Two Clinical Trials, Received Approval for Claims Related to Healthy Weight Loss and Support for Healthy Cholesterol and Triglycerides
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received a new, expanded license from the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada to market its ingredient Slendacor® Weight Management Complex to support healthy weight loss in Canada. A former Nutraingredients Ingredient of the Year Award (2017) winner, Slendacor has been featured in top-selling consumer weight management brands in the United States, Brazil, Australia, Asia and Europe. Slendacor's patented approach to weight management works at multiple levels by inhibiting the accumulation of fat in fat cells (lipogenesis) and enhancing the body's ability to break down fat (lipolysis). The result is an ingredient that has been clinically shown to significantly enhance weight loss and help re-shape the body.
In Canada, previously approved claims include:
Exerts complementary weight management benefits when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and regular physical activity
Clinically shown to assist in weight management when used with a program of reduced-calorie intake and regular physical activity
Helps to support/Complements weight management when combined/ integrated with a calorie-reduced diet and regular physical activity
Weight management support by helping to complement your goals, when combined with a calorie-reduced diet and regular exercise
Helps support weight management when combined with a reduced calorie diet and regular physical activity
The new NPN adds claims for Slendacor that include support of healthy cholesterol and triglycerides:
Helps lower blood triglycerides, total and LDL cholesterol
Helps support cardiovascular health by reducing total and LDL cholesterol
Helps to reduce blood triglycerides, total and LDL cholesterol levels
Could be a complement to a healthy lifestyle that incorporates a calorie-educed diet and regular physical activity for individuals involved in a weight management/maintenance program
According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at PLT Health Solutions, the granting of the new NHP license by Health Canada is a significant milestone for Slendacor, because it opens up new applications for this well-established, unique ingredient. "Healthy weight management has never been solely about shedding pounds. As important as weight loss is to many consumers, they know that healthy and sustainable changes to body weight must involve supporting other related systems, like cardiovascular and metabolic health. These new approved claims mean that we all can better understand Slendacor as an integral part of a holistic health management program, one that includes body weight, but in the greater context of cardiometabolic health," he said.
Slendacor Starts Fasts and Finishes Strong
Slendacor Weight Management Complex has been shown effective in double-blind clinical trials to date, in both obese and healthy overweight subjects, with statistically significant improvements beginning as early as two weeks and continuing through the end of the studies. Slendacor has been shown effective in both men and women.
