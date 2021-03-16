U.S. markets closed

PLUG ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Plug Power, Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
RADNOR, Pa., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (“Plug”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Plug securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Plug securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/plug-power-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=Plug_Power

Plug provides comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions focused on systems used to power electric motors in the electric mobility and stationary power markets.

The Class Period commences on November 9, 2020, when Plug filed its quarterly report on a Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. Regarding Plug’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, the report stated, in relevant part that Plug’s “disclosure controls and procedures are effective … [and that] [t]here were no changes in [Plug’s] internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the last fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, [Plug’s] internal control over financial reporting.”

The truth regarding Plug’s weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting was revealed on March 2, 2021 when, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because Plug was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

Following this news, Plug’s stock price fell $3.68, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021. Plug’s share price continued to decline by $9.48, or 19.4%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Plug would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) Plug was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Plug’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plug investors may, no later than May 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


  • Six charts that show how Covid hit economy harder than financial crisis

    The Covid-19 pandemic, and lockdowns introduced to combat it, forced Britain into its deepest recession for 300 years. That facts demonstrates the sheer scale of the economic carnage caused by Covid - but is not an ideal comparison. After all, the Great Frost of 1709 devastated a largely agrarian economy a century before the steam locomotive was invented, a far cry from the digital, hyper-globalised world of the 21st century. The 2008 financial crisis, however, is still fresher in memory. The following charts from the Office for National Statistics show the pandemic had a much sharper and more severe impact on the economy in many - but not all - aspects of our lives. Traditionally, Governments are keen for people to stay in work - it generates tax revenues, takes them off the benefits rolls, and makes for a prosperous nation. This is particularly true in recessions, when initiatives pop up to try to employ more workers. Yet the Covid pandemic is unique. Far from encouraging work, the Government ordered as many of us as possible to stay at home. Hospitality workers have suffered the most as socialising was ruled out. By contrast those people in health and social work, as well as financial, insurance and real estate jobs who can often simply plug in a computer at home, suffered little impact on working hours.

  • Asia Stocks Rise Tracking U.S. Gains; Yields Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Tuesday after optimism about the economic recovery drove U.S. shares to a record. Treasury yields ticked lower.Shares in China and Hong Kong edged up, while gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia lifted the regional benchmark index. The S&P 500 Index climbed for a fifth-straight session, led by utilities and real estate, while Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 Index higher. Contracts on the U.S. benchmarks were little changed.Australian 10-year bond yields dropped, following the pullback in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rates from last week’s highs. Oil slipped and the dollar fluctuated. Bitcoin slid below $54,000, after a weekend rally above $61,000.The market focus is turning to the Federal Reserve’s statement Wednesday, which will include fresh economic and interest rate projections. Reflation trades stand to benefit if the central bank maintains a hands-off approach to the recent rise in yields. Bets on a faster economic recovery have already helped push one market gauge of inflation to its highest level since 2008, and a renewed climb in yields could spur the rotation from growth to value stocks.“The stimulus package is a boon for the consumer, investors are expecting the consumer to come out and spend some of that pent up demand,” Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva, said on Bloomberg TV. She sees benefits for both small-cap and even tech stocks from the recovery. “Right now in the market we’re overshooting away from tech and sometimes we can go too far,” she said.Looking further ahead, investors are assessing the potential for an infrastructure spending package in the U.S. and the potential impact of higher taxes on corporate profits.Meanwhile on the virus front, more European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns about side effects, delaying the European Union’s inoculation campaign.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 contracts were steady as of 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7%.Nasdaq 100 futures edged up after the index jumped 1.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.9%.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was up 0.6%.China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 109.19 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4989 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was steady at $1.1928.Bitcoin fell 5% to trade around $54,000BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped about two basis points to 1.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell nine basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell below $65 a barrel.Gold was at $1,731.71 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM-Backed Cruise Acquires Self-Driving Start-Up Voyage

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) has committed to $27 billion in electric-vehicle (EV) investments through 2025 as it plans to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by the end of that year. Today, GM's Cruise announced it is buying Voyage, a self-driving start-up initially focused on using the technology for senior citizens in retirement communities. Cruise is developing autonomous vehicles, including the bus-like Origin, to remove drivers and increase safety in city driving.

  • Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

    Ever since Dallas Seavey became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2012, he’s been bombarded by questions on whether he would eventually get five race titles, the most ever by a musher. Now Seavey, a 34-year-old considered by many to have the potential to become the race’s great champion, will have to start fending off questions about No. 6. Seavey on Monday collected his fifth Iditarod title, winning the pandemic-shortened race by more than three hours over second-place musher Aaron Burmeister.

  • Republicans try to derail Biden’s Covid aid publicity blitz by turning focus to border

    President faces a messaging war with Republicans as he tries to promote the $1.9tn aid package Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their spouses are starting a cross-country tour to extol the benefits of the Covid-19 aid package. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Joe Biden has launched a publicity blitz for his coronavirus rescue plan but faces disruption from a messaging war with Republicans over an escalating humanitarian emergency at the US-Mexico border. In brief remarks at the White House on Monday ahead of a national tour, the US president touted the $1.9tn relief package passed by Democrats in Congress last week, Biden’s first major legislative victory. “In the next 10 days, we will reach two giant goals: 100m shots in people’s arms and 100m cheques in people’s pockets,” he said. The law will cut child poverty in half, Biden said, and is “focused on rebuilding the backbone of this country – working families, the middle class, people who built this country”. But it is one thing to pass the bill, another to implement it, the president warned. “The devil is in the details. It requires fastidious oversight … We’re going to have to stay on top of every dollar spent.” Biden added: “We can do this, we will do this. Help is on the way.” The president, who has still not held a formal press conference after nearly two months in office, did take one question from a reporter about whether his predecessor Donald Trump should encourage sceptical Republicans to take the coronavirus vaccine. Biden replied: “I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the ‘Maga’ folks is what the local doctor, the local preacher, the local people in the community would say. I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why it’s important to get that vaccine.” Maga refers to Trump’s campaign slogan Make America Great Again. The year-long coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 30 million Americans, killed 534,890 and put millions out of work. But about 107m vaccine shots have been administered, leading Biden to predict a return to a semblance of normality by Independence Day on 4 July. His stimulus package includes direct $1,400 payments to millions of Americans – the first of which hit bank accounts over the weekend – as well as an extension of unemployment benefits, funding for state, local and tribal governments and money to accelerate vaccinations and reopen schools. It was announced that Biden has appointed Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic economic policy expert, to oversee the implementation of the package. Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are starting an ambitious cross-country “Help is Here” tour to extol its benefits with daily themes such as small businesses, schools, warding off evictions and direct cheques. Kamala Harris watches a health worker giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Monday: “We want to take some time, more than a moment, to engage directly with the American people and make they sure they understand the benefits of the package. What the president recognises from his own experience is that, when it’s a package of this size, people don’t always know how they benefit or what it means for them.” The PR offensive began on Monday with Harris heading to a Covid-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and the first lady, Jill Biden, touring a New Jersey elementary school. Biden himself is due to visit a small business in Delaware county, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. He and Harris will appear together on Friday in Georgia, a swing state where Democrats’ victory in two Senate runoffs in January were fundamental to the passage of the bill. The White House has said it does not believe Barack Obama’s administration did enough to champion its $800bn economic rescue programme in 2009. Democrats went on to suffer a heavy defeat by Republicans in the House in the following year’s midterm elections. This time the new law is broadly popular among the public, posing a headache for Republicans who were united in voting against it and described it as an overpriced bundle of liberal pet projects unrelated to the pandemic. Lanhee Chen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in Palo Alto, said: “The policy argument is a fair one and in fact is the right one to be making but it’s hard in the context of what we see, which is, do you want your $1,400 cheque or do you not? That’s a much easier argument for the Democrats to make in the short run. So I think Republicans have a tall order ahead of them.” Republicans are instead seeking to change the political narrative by switching attention to the southern US border, where there has been a surge of people trying to cross and a record number of children are now in US custody. CBS News reported that by Sunday morning, US border patrol was holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied children in short-term holding facilities, including “jail-like stations unfit to house minors”. Nearly 3,000 of them had been held longer than the legal limit of 72 hours. Sensing Biden’s first major vulnerability since taking office, Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, led a group of Republicans to the border in El Paso, Texas, on Monday. They argued that Biden has created a crisis by halting construction of Trump’s border wall, placing a moratorium on deportations and promising a pathway to citizenship to 11 million undocumented immigrants. “The cartels were listening,” said Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana. “It’s beyond a crisis at the border. It’s a threat to the republic.” Kevin McCarthy addresses the press during the congressional border delegation visit to El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Justin Hamel/AFP/Getty Images McCarthy said: “It’s more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak. This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration. There’s no other way to claim it than a ‘Biden border crisis’.” Apparently caught by surprise, the government is scrambling to respond. Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to support efforts to shelter unaccompanied minors. The Associated Press reported on plans to use a downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers. At the White House press briefing, Psaki said the Biden administration recognises the scale of the challenge and is working to move children to homes or shelters as quickly as possible. “We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children,” she said. A reporter pressed Psaki on whether Fema’s presence means the administration considers the situation a “disaster”. She replied: “I know we always get into the fun of labels around here, but I would say our focus is on solutions and this is one of the steps that the president felt would help – not become a final solution – but help expedite processing, help ensure that people who are coming across the border have access to health and medical care.” The press secretary was also challenged on reports that children are going hungry, sleeping on cold floors and not being allowed outside. The conditions are “not acceptable”, she acknowledged. “This is heartbreaking. It’s a very emotional issue for a lot of people and it’s very difficult and challenging … We want to expedite getting these kids out of these CBP facilities as quickly as possible.” In a swipe at Donald Trump’s administration, Psaki added: “We are trying to work through what was a dismantled and unprepared system because of the previous administration.”

  • DraftKings, Penn National Could Cash In on $1 Billion March Madness

    Major online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) could be lining up for a windfall of profits if March Madness bets reach the level analysts are expecting. At least $1 billion in legal betting and up to $1.5 billion in wagers are expected to be generated from the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament by the time the dust settles, PlayUSA says. Sports betting continues to advance across the USA, winning legality in new states as local governments look for ways to bolster their revenue.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Appears to Have Bought Back $5 Billion of Stock in 2021

    (BRKA) continued its strong pace of stock buybacks in the first two months of 2021, repurchasing about $5 billion of stock based on a Barron’s calculation. The repurchases follow the roughly $9 billion of buybacks in both the third and fourth quarter of 2020, as CEO Warren Buffett ramped up the buying. Investors took comfort from the heavy late-year stock buyback as a sign that Buffett viewed the stock as appealing.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with credit rating profile in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio Says It’s Time to Buy Stuff Amid ‘Stupid’ Bond Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio has long been known for his disdain of holding cash amid rising money printing and inflation, but the billionaire investor now says bonds may be a bad bet as well -- or any-U.S. dollar denominated asset for that matter. “The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid,” he said Monday in a post on LinkedIn. “Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”Dalio thinks it may even be a good time to borrow cash to buy higher-returning non-debt investment assets in a new paradigm he said could be characterized by “shocking” tax increases and prohibitions against capital movements. With rising amounts of government debt and “classic bubble dynamics” among many different asset classes, Dalio recommends a “well-diversified” portfolio of non-debt and non-dollar assets.“I also believe that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian (including Chinese) emerging countries’ markets,” he wrote, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Other Key Quotes:“I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.”“There’s just so much money injected into the markets and the economy that the markets are like a casino with people playing with funny money.”“If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations. These tax changes could be more shocking than expected.”“The United States could become perceived as a place that is inhospitable to capitalism and capitalists.”“Because of limitations of how low interest rates can go, bond prices are close to their upper limits in price, which makes being short them a relatively low-risk bet.”“Watch central bankers’ actions—i.e., see if they increase their bond buying when interest rates are rising led by long-term interest rates and when the markets and economy are strong—because that action would signal that they are experiencing supply/demand problems.”“Also, watch the rates of change in the injections of these stimulants in relation to the effects they are having on the economy’s vigor because the more stimulants that are being applied per unit of growth, the less effective they are and the more serious the situation is.”Read More: Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory; Ray Dalio Sees ‘Flood of Money’ With Soaring Asset PricesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Decades in Making, Rogers-Shaw Deal Highlights 5G’s Huge Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that’s been talked about for decades in Toronto’s bank towers and country clubs: The Rogers and Shaw families should merge their giant cable companies.That it finally happened now, after all these years, underscores just how daunting the financial challenge was for the sellers -- the Shaws -- as they sought to map out a plan for a huge investment in 5G services to reinvigorate their wireless business.That financial obligation now falls squarely on Rogers Communications Inc., controlled by the Rogers clan. The Toronto-based firm not only will need to borrow money for spectrum and 5G investment but also to finance the $16 billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., one of the largest in Canadian history.The deal is a high-stakes wager that Rogers will be able to cut costs and pay down its borrowings quickly. The company plans to boost its debt load, rated three notches above junk by S&P Global Ratings at BBB+, to a level so high that weaker companies would be at risk of losing their investment-grade status if they did the same.Bond traders immediately expressed their concern Monday, dumping Rogers’ long-term debt. But Rogers shares rose 3.4%, as the company promised the deal would add to earnings and cash flow per share as of the first year after closing, and that cost savings would top C$1 billion annually within two years.Rogers has lined up a C$19 billion ($15.2 billion) bridge loan with Bank of America Corp. to help fund the acquisition, according to people with knowledge of the matter.For Shaw, the deal is the conclusion of a process that saw the company examine all options for the future, including the possibility of going private, said Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw, the son of the company’s founder. In the end, nothing beat a sale to Rogers at a 69% premium.“We always think we’re big enough, but you’re not,” he said in an interview. “When you can accelerate investment -- which this merger does, and what it’s going to be able to do -- I think it’s really exciting.”It’s still a long road to get the deal done. The transaction will be scrutinized by Canada’s competition watchdog and the communications industry regulator, and the final say goes to Justin Trudeau’s government. The reviews could take a year or longer. Rogers and Shaw said they expect to close in the first half of 2022.The two companies’ cable and broadband operations don’t overlap much: Shaw dominates the west while Rogers is focused on Ontario and eastern parts of the country. But its wireless units do compete against each other, and the deal would reduce the number of major carriers to three in some markets, including Toronto.That’s the toughest barrier for Rogers to overcome and will likely require changes to the deal, according to several analysts. The government could force the merged company to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division, which has nearly 2 million customers, Cormark Securities analyst David McFadgen wrote in a note to investors.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:While the three leading carriers in Canada each have more than 10 million retail wireless subscribers, we believe there may be some resistance to the deal from regulators after the nation’s prior push to establish a fourth major wireless carrier. This suggests that Rogers may have to make concessions to close the deal.-- John Butler, Senior AnalystRogers is making the case that scale is needed for 5G spending, especially across a vast country like Canada, and that data prices for consumers are falling and would continue to do so after the merger, CEO Joe Natale said.“We’re at a critical inflection point in the future of our industry. We’re on the doorstep of 5G, and 5G is a big investment cycle that is critical to the future of Canada,” Natale said in an interview. “This is the next step in the long game.”The combined company would spend C$2.5 billion to build a 5G network in western Canada and C$3 billion on investments in network, service and technology, the companies said in a statement. They pledged a C$1 billion fund for high-speed Internet in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in the four western provinces.Rogers’ western Canadian headquarters would be at Shaw’s current head office in Calgary -- another announcement intended to appease politicians and regulators. Still, investors see enough risk that Shaw shares ended the day at C$33.85 in Toronto, about 16% below the C$40.50 takeover price. Canada is expected to start a 3500 MHz spectrum auction June 15, a key component in the expansion of 5G services. In the U.S., a rush by communication giants Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. to buy 5G wireless airwaves has added billions of dollars to the corporate bond sales pipeline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • GameStop Stock Fell So Much It Had to be Halted. That Didn’t Stop the Selloff.

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (ticker: GME) this month have surged back near their late January levels this month. At the close, GameStop stock was down 17% to $220.13. The company said last week that (CHWY) (CHWY) co-founder and former Chewy executive were joined by Kurt Wolf, managing member and chief investment officer of activist investor Hestia Capital Management, on a new board committee aimed at transforming GameStop into a technology business.

  • Will there be a fourth stimulus check, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • AMC’s Chinese Owner Gives Up Control Over World’s Largest Cinema Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after the world’s largest cinema chain reported a record loss of $4.6 billion for 2020 amid repeated warnings of insolvency.Wanda, which bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report. The group continues to be AMC’s largest shareholder, the cinema chain’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an earnings call. As of October, Wanda had held 37.7% of the Leawood, Kansas-based company and 64.5% of its voting power.Wanda’s dwindling holdings in AMC marks further contraction of the group’s operations outside of China after it sold its last overseas real estate project in Chicago last year. The company, spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks, was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after paying top prices for overseas trophy assets. The conglomerate has been slimming down aggressively since 2017 to pare debt.“With no controlling shareholder in place, now, AMC will be governed, just as most other publicly traded companies, with a wide array of shareholders,” Aron said during the call.The core businesses of Wanda have been hit by lockdowns and other pandemic-induced restrictions. AMC racked up the record loss after theater attendance plummeted over 90%. The cinema chain has raised more than $1 billion since December to keep itself afloat and has cut all non-essential spending.Wanda cut its stake in AMC to 23.1% by the end of December, with a voting power of 47.4%. In February, the group converted all outstanding Class B common stock to Class A common stock, resulting in further downsizing of its holdings, according to the annual report.The group may still have significant influence over AMC’s management because it sill has two board seats, according to the statement and Aron.AMC’s stock has surged more than fivefold this year to $11.16, fueled by an investment frenzy led by Reddit users.At the height of its overseas expansion, Wanda bought landmark assets including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and luxury real estates in Beverly Hills and London. Most of these assets have been disposed of. Last year, Wanda also sold its Ironman triathlon business for $730 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.