Plug Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

·2 min read
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased PLUG stock or other securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/PlugPower to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/PlugPower

The case alleges that Plug Power and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) Plug Power would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; and (2) Plug Power was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

Interested Plug Power investors have until May 7, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/PlugPower

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/PlugPower

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639576/Plug-Investor-Alert-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed

