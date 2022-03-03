U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Plug and Play Accepts First Batch of Startups into Their 2022 Programs

·2 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has selected over 70 startups to participate in their first Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through May and are focused on the following industries: Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Out of the selected startups, 60% are based outside of the U.S. and represent 17 different countries. The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: bit.ly/SiliconValleyMay2022

Plug and Play will showcase over 70 startups at their Silicon Valley May 2022 Summit.
"We are incredibly excited to kickstart our first Silicon Valley-based programs of 2022. These amazing startups will have the opportunity to connect with the largest players in their industry and we look forward to playing a part in their success," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Throughout the next three months, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's large network of venture capital, government, university, and corporate partners to evaluate the potential for pilots, POCs, investment, and other collaborations. They will also have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and dealflows. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

These programs will conclude May 3rd-4th at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley May 2022 Summit.

Last year, Plug and Play invested in 210 companies and was proud to announce 12 new unicorns, bringing the total count of unicorns in their portfolio to 28. To view all of Plug and Play's new programs, locations, investments, and more, read their full 2021 Company Performance Report.

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com

Media Contact
Allison Romero
allison@pnptc.com

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-accepts-first-batch-of-startups-into-their-2022-programs-301495255.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

