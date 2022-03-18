U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.90
    +46.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.85
    +197.09 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,870.57
    +255.79 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.56
    +17.54 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.72
    +1.74 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -22.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.60 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3186
    +0.0035 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1040
    +0.5060 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,793.11
    +931.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.92
    +36.05 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Plug and Play Alberta Announces 39 Startups For The Launch of Their New Accelerator Programs

·5 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Plug and Play Alberta is excited to announce the 39 startups selected for their first-ever 2022 Batches. These companies selected will participate in one of the following programs: Heath, Sustainability, and Sector Agnostic. Out of the 39 startups chosen, 46% are from Alberta, 23% from other Canadian regions, and 31% from outside of Canada.

Plug and Play Alberta will host an Expo Day for this batch of startups in May 2022.
Plug and Play Alberta will host an Expo Day for this batch of startups in May 2022.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: Health, Sustainability, Sector Agnostic

"We are committed to becoming a central pillar of Alberta's economy through establishing and building a long-term presence and an integrated, collaborative system. This will not only attract top technology and investment to the region, but will drive innovation and help Alberta entrepreneurs to scale and grow," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder, Plug and Play.

"Ninety percent of small and medium-sized companies contribute significant opportunities to Alberta. Growing and scaling companies in Alberta is critical to making a strong economy. Programs like Plug and Play Alberta will help build vibrant and healthy businesses. That's not only important for companies but for all Albertans," said Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates.

"Having Plug and Play in Alberta is game changing for Edmonton and our province. They are connecting entrepreneurs with the support they need to scale, grow and to compete on the world-stage in today's impact economy. Locally, Edmontonians will benefit from job growth, new investment, and economic diversity," said Catherine Warren, CEO, Innovate Edmonton.

"With their Canadian expansion and new headquarters in Calgary, Plug and Plug has quickly made their mark in Alberta, and their announcement of the first batch of technology startups across key sectors to participate in their accelerator program is testament to their progress," said Mark Blackwell, Chair, Board of Directors, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund. "We are excited to see this first cohort be the start of a journey for many Calgary startups benefiting from Plug and Play's vast global network of corporations and investors."

Over the next three months, the chosen startups will have the opportunity to participate in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, private dealflow sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, proof of concepts, new customers and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 40,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of May at Plug and Play Alberta's May Expo 2022. This event will be held at the TELUS Convention Centre downtown Calgary on May 31st, 2022. Please reach out if you would like to reserve attendance.

About Plug and Play Alberta
Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play Alberta is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program (Scaleup GAP) that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium also includes the Ministry of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation, Innovate Edmonton, and the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) who allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators.

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About Innovate Edmonton
Headquartered in Alberta's capital city, Innovate Edmonton leverages, unites and promotes home-grown innovation as a gateway to solving the world's most pressing problems. We harness the power of the public and private sectors, ground-breaking academic research and purpose-driven investment to build a shared prosperity and open international markets. From sustainable climate solutions to public health and digital education, Edmonton is a leading global centre for inspiration, ingenuity and inclusion. Learn more about Innovate Edmonton and Startup Edmonton, a program division of Innovate Edmonton.

About Alberta Innovates
Alberta Innovates is the province's largest and Canada's first provincial research and innovation agency. For a century we have worked closely with researchers, companies and entrepreneurs – trailblazers who built industries and strengthened communities. Today we are pivoting to the next frontier of opportunity in Alberta and worldwide by driving emerging technologies across sectors. We are a provincial corporation delivering seed funding, business advice, applied research and technical services, and avenues for partnership and collaboration. Learn how Alberta Innovates.

About Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund
Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. For more information, visit our website.

Plug and Play Contacts
Kevin Dahl
Director, Alberta
Plug and Play
k.dahl@pnptc.com

Lindsay Smylie
Director, Alberta
Plug and Play
l.smylie@pnptc.com

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)
Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

SOURCE Plug and Play

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c0654.html

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

    After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new superchip.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Russia's biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

    Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them. Volga-Dnepr said in a statement it had stopped operations of two of its subsidaries - AirBridgeCargo and Atran - that use 18 Boeing 747 and 6 Boeing 737 airplanes due to sanctions and a decision by Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) to terminate their safety certificates.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    Remember how, earlier this week, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked when its archrival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced that comedian Pete Davidson had agreed to fly on its upcoming fourth commercial spaceflight next week? As Blue Origin tweeted last night, because of a change in flight schedule, its New Shepard space rocket will launch not on March 23 as planned, but on March 29 instead. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA. The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection). The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spin

  • FedEx misses on earnings, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for FedEx.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working On Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f