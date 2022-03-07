U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.46
    +0.06 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.70
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    -0.0138 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3020
    +0.5220 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,199.97
    -202.31 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Plug and Play Announces a New Partnership with One of the Largest Communication Operators in the Republic of Kazakhstan: Transtelecom JSC

·2 min read

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2021 Plug and Play launched its newest location in the heart of Eurasia: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This office represents an open innovation hub for startups and corporations to join the digital odyssey with the global community. Plug and Play looks to boost the implementation of new technologies across all industries and immerse large corporations into a culture of innovation.

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)
Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

The office launch was made possible through a partnership with one of Plug and Play's founding partners: Transtelecom JSC. The company specializes in provision of a wide range of telecommunication services, digitalization, and system integration in the field of IT, communications, automation, and energy. Their main goal is to bring the residents of Kazakhstan to digital well-being.

"We are excited and humbled to be part of Plug and Play's launch in Kazakhstan. By partnering with Plug and Play, we are building a bridge between the innovative ecosystems of Kazakhstan and Silicon Valley. This partnership provides a valuable opportunity of presenting local innovations to the global markets and at the same time gives us access to global startups and solutions. Through Plug and Play's open innovation philosophy, TTC plans to lead by example in promoting the corporate innovation culture in Kazakhstan," said Yerlan Minavar, Chief Innovation Officer, Transtelecom JSC.

"TTC has proven to be a critical strategic partner in our expansion into Central Asia. Their leadership has overseen a significant digital transformation effort that has prepared their teams to work with Plug and Play and our startups effectively. Together we plan to develop the ecosystem of corporate innovation and startup culture in Kazakhstan," said Sanjar Taromi, Country Manager, Plug and Play Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has emerged as an important player in the global economy and continues to endeavor for developing attractiveness in various sectors. Today, it actively evolves IT, financial, crypto mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemistry, and education industries. It also aims to become a destination hub for global investments and digital transformation. To make expansion for foreign companies easier, Kazakhstan provides the following preferences: independent financial regulation, tax privileges, common English law, simplified visa regime, international arbitration center, and facilitated entity registration.

Plug and Play's expansion to Kazakhstan will provide an opportunity for sustainable development through our corporate innovation programs and startups collaboration.

For more information about Plug and Play's operations in Kazakhstan and to apply for the program please visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/nur-sultan/

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-announces-a-new-partnership-with-one-of-the-largest-communication-operators-in-the-republic-of-kazakhstan-transtelecom-jsc-301497108.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Recommended Stories

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average books first correction in 2 years and the Nasdaq skids into bear-market territory

    An ugly stretch for U.S. equities intensifies as the crisis in Ukraine worsens and investors weigh the prospect of further sanctions to cripple the Russian economy as the Kremlin wages war in Eastern Europe.

  • Nickel Surge May Have Vale Reworking Its Base Metal Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one simple reason why Vale SA was one of the few shining lights among major Brazilian shares Monday -- nickel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaWhile Vale gets most of its earning

  • Russia-Ukraine war could bring 'biblical event' as global wheat supply disrupted: Expert

    Grain prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine, and recent days have seen unprecedented further gains as two of the world’s biggest producer are at war.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantewell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Darden Restaurants' Shares Are Breaking Down From a Major Top Pattern

    Back on December 15 we reviewed the charts of Darden Restaurants and recommended avoiding the long side of the popular restaurant chain. Prices have continued to weaken to the point of an important downside shift.

  • Hackers Targeted U.S. LNG Producers in Run-Up to Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- In mid-February, hackers gained access to computers belonging to current and former employees at nearly two dozen major natural gas suppliers and exporters, including Chevron Corp., Cheniere Energy Inc. and Kinder Morgan Inc., according to research shared exclusively with Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Wi

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • European gas prices trading at equivalent of over $500 per barrel

    If you think energy prices are getting out of control in the U.S., just look at what they're trading at in Europe.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • Cyberattacks Against Shale Driller EQT Up ‘Significantly’ After Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyberattacks targeting EQT Corp., the largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., have “gone up significantly” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban;

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. And that is on top of a supply chain already snarled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage.

  • Stocks End Sharply Lower as Dow Enters Correction

    Stocks dropped as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports spurred a surge in energy prices that investors worry could smother economic growth, especially in Europe.

  • Denver-based oil producer moving HQ out of state after $6B merger

    Denver-based Whiting Petroleum Corp. is merging with Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. in a deal combining two major North Dakota oil and gas producers into one valued at $6 billion. The deal, the latest in a series of recent oil and gas company mergers, will move the Whiting headquarters out of Denver. The companies revealed they’d struck an agreement for the stock-only transaction Monday, setting up the transaction to close later this year.

  • Occidental Stock Surges, Retreats As Carl Icahn Exits, Warren Buffett Boosts Stake

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has boosted his bet on Occidental Petroleum just as activist Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in the Houston-based energy group.

  • Boeing suspends titanium purchases from Russia

    The company says it has built up an inventory of the material that will keep the move from hampering production rates.