Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play the largest global innovation platform in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and international accelerator and investment platform INTEMA (Intelligent Machines) launched by AI subsidiary of MTS, largest telecom operator in Eastern Europe (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), have commenced a partnership that will see INTEMA and Plug and Play's global ecosystem development, leveraging the platform to support its comprehensive digital transformation strategy in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Plug and Play Logo
Plug and Play Logo

The collaboration with Plug and Play will allow INTEMA by MTS AI to expand the number of global AI startups to be included in the accelerator program which provides access to international expertise in Artificial Intelligence and possible investment opportunities.

Plug and Play, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is renowned for connecting startups, corporations, and investors throughout the world to help them to collaborate and scale together. Plug and Play's global ecosystem across the United States, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo encompasses over 40,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners. In 2020 alone, 2,065 projects were accelerated in Plug and Play.

INTEMA by MTS AI accelerator aims to select best global startups and coach the teams in key areas including technology, product, marketing and sales expertise. As part of the partnership, Plug and Play experts will become mentors in INTEMA acceleration program and share their experience with the participants in the training program to enhance their knowledge, skills and capabilities in order to help them scale their businesses and foster the creation of cutting-edge AI solutions. INTEMA by MTS AI accelerator also welcomes AI experts from leading technology companies such as Samsung, Shazam, Apple, Intel, Nvidia and others to work with its accelerator startups and provide mentorship.

Each accelerator program participant will receive this expert guidance alongside up to $100,000.00 in early-stage funding from INTEMA. They may also be included in INTEMA fund pipeline which recently made its first investment of $10 million in San Diego-based startup Kneron that makes AI chips (among its investors are Foxconn, Qualcomm, Sequoia and Horizon ventures).

"In the realm of artificial intelligence, we are building a full-cycle system for dealing with ideas, projects, and products. The collaboration with Plug and Play will strengthen our efforts in this process: we seek for potential teams all around the world, support AI solution developers, and take their products to the next level. Going forward, we plan to continue investing in promising AI-focused teams and technologies as part of our venture fund, corporate accelerator, and venture studio," – said Alexander Khanin, Head of the MTS AI Center.

"We see soaring demand from investors for products and startups in AI. Experts claim AI to be a major game changer in the upcoming years. We select the best AI teams from all over the world to boost them with our expertise and resources. Our mentors and experts work with leading global tech companies, our team has a solid background investing in tech companies. We give our portfolio companies computing powers of our top tier superpod for free. The mission of our accelerator backed by AI focused VC fund is to give companies and startups an elevator ride so they could disrupt industries with their tech. We are sure that Plug & Play is a great partner for that," - said Alexey Posternak, Chief Financial and Investment Officer at MTS AI Center.

"Serving one of the leading AI global platforms is a great honor for Plug and Play. We are excited to explore the Russian telecommunications market as well with an in-depth approach to be able to drive innovation forward. At Plug and Play we are convinced that established corporations that connect and cooperate with best-in-class startups prosper under the possibilities these collaborations offer to them. The partnership with INTEMA by MTS AI promises to be of great value for both sides when it comes to creating growth opportunities, exploring new markets and accelerating innovation measures," – said Saeed Amidi, CEO Plug and Play

"We're thrilled to work with INTEMA by MTS AI platform and expand the possibilities for our startups to do business and expand in new countries. INTEMA by MTS AI will be a key factor to our sourcing efforts and we are aligned internally to engage with startups from a business development and investment capacity. This will better serve MTS AI clients and help them achieve growth," said Alfredo Gomez, Partnerships Manager at Plug and Play.

About INTEMA by MTS AI
INTEMA by MTS AI is a worldwide platform for the development, acceleration, and commercialization of AI solutions owned by AI subsidiary of PJSC MTS (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS). MTS AI is working on a variety of solutions based on computer vision technologies, including a natural language recognition and speech synthesis system, as well as a platform for creation voice robots and smart assistants.
INTEMA by MTS AI is a startup accelerator that focuses on AI-based projects with a solid idea, solution prototype, and development. INTEMA r Venture Fund seeks late-seeding A and B series companies in the worldwide market with strong potential for further expansion in the B2B and B2C categories.
For more information, visit https://aicenter.mts.ru

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Notes To Editors:
Founders of any projects in the field of artificial intelligence can apply for participation in the MTS AI acceleration program. Applications are accepted until October.

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
Helen Humphrey
T: +442034342321
M: +447449226720
helen@tancredigroup.com

Salamander Davoudi
T: +442034342334
M: +447957549906
salamander@tancredigroup.com

Julia Usenko
PR manager MTS AI
Phone: +7 (912) 8257112
E-mail: ymusenko@mts.ru

Alfredo Gomez Soria
Corporate Partnerships Manager
Phone: +49 (0) 15157674901
E-mail: alfredo@pnptc.com

SOURCE Plug and Play

