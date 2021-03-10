U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Plug and Play Welcomes PIMCO as Newest Fintech Partner

·2 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, announced today its newest partnership with PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers.

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)
Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

"We are excited to partner with Plug and Play and engage with the network of innovative startups as PIMCO seeks the best ideas and solutions to augment its strategic evolution in a rapidly changing industry," said John Kirkowski, PIMCO Chief Financial Officer. "We also look forward to developing relationships with strong management teams in the Plug and Play network as we evaluate a range of startup ideas and technological solutions."

Throughout the firm's 50-year history, PIMCO has brought innovative strategies and solutions to clients through the active management of investment portfolios in the pursuit of superior returns in public and private markets. PIMCO looks forward to bringing a new perspective to the Plug and Play network through the firm's deep and global expertise across markets and the investment management industry.

"Our partnership with PIMCO will allow us the opportunity to further our presence across the fintech industry," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I am excited to welcome PIMCO to our Plug and Play family and begin introducing them to our startup network."

While Plug and Play will have the opportunity to connect PIMCO to some of the brightest and most promising startups in the industry, PIMCO will bring decades of experience and perspective to Plug and Play's startups and team.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, the firm has continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-welcomes-pimco-as-newest-fintech-partner-301244535.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

