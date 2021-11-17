U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,009.00
    -52.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,309.25
    +8.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,395.90
    -8.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.77
    -0.99 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0030 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.43
    -0.06 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7260
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,260.55
    -374.82 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.54
    -29.84 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    -32.85 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Plug raises $2.7M to make payment acceptance in Brazil less terrible

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

This morning Plug Pagamentos (Plug) announced a $2.7 million seed round, led by Costanoa Ventures' latest partner, Amy Cheetham. Other investors in the round included Verve Capital and Norte Ventures, among others.

Plug, based in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, wants to make its home-market more amenable to online commerce. In an interview, the startup described Brazil as a hostile market for payments, with a quarter of transactions failing and merchants paying a multiple of what they pay in other markets to process payments.

The startup -- part of Y Combinator's past Summer 2021 cohort -- offers an array of payment processors via an API, along with a number of payment options. In short, the company wants to make payments in Brazil less onerous, perhaps unlocking economic potential in its market while driving commerce through its developer hook.

Plug told TechCrunch that its product is out in the wild, and is seeing its total payment volume (TPV) and client base double monthly. The company first hit the market in April.

The startup raised its latest capital using a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which featured a cap, though we're not sure how high the conversion ceiling was set.

Cheetham said that she met Plug CEO Alex Vilhena in May, before the company was a part of Y Combinator, but that a deal to put Costanoa's capital into the business didn't come together until months later. Cheetham was already looking into the payments orchestration space, the market where Plug competes, before she met the company. The company fit into her thesis, even if its target market wasn't where she had initially looked for a company to back. Once graduated from its accelerator program, the startup was ready to take on more capital.

For fun, here's how TechCruch covered the company during the August-era Y Combinator demo day cycle:

Plug: One API to process payments across multiple providers. Alex Vilhena says they take a 1% cut while saving teams up to 30% in processing fees and have processed over $230,000 to date.

In our mid-November chat, Vilhena said that the 1% rate was aimed at his company's first customers, and that he wants to get the number down to a median figure of 0.5%. For larger customers, the rate could fall as low as 0.2% he hypothesized.

Plug's round fits neatly into the boom of Latin American fintech investment that we've observed for some time. Its project implies that there is still quite a lot of room in its home region to build. That there is still such large obstacles to online activity in Latin America is notable, given that the region's startup market is about to push a mega-unicorn live on the U.S. public markets in short order. Nubank won't be the last breakout success from the region, investors are betting.

Why LatAm’s fintech boom is more than hype and superlative venture investment

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has burned a lot of investors since its initial public offering (IPO) last December. The artificial intelligence software company went public at $42 per share, started trading at $100, and hit an all-time high of $183.90 right before Christmas.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Investors beyond their working years need picks that balance above-average payouts with reliable longevity.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Lucid, Tesla Set To Rally; Rivian Skids; Nvidia Earnings Due

    Dow Jones futures dipped 25 points early Wednesday, as Lucid Motors and Tesla stock prepared to rally. Nvidia earnings are due out late.

  • Warren Buffett Wishes He Owned A Whole Lot More Of These 6 Stocks

    When more than half Warren Buffett stocks lag the S&P 500 this year — you wish you owned a whole lot more of the winners.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Why Cinedigm Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported second-quarter results on Tuesday morning. The content producer and media-streaming services operator traded 26.9% lower by 2:35 p.m. EST, essentially erasing the gains of the last three months. Cinedigm's second-quarter sales rose 41% year over year to $10.1 million.

  • Baidu Posts Sharp Loss but Revenue Rises 13% on Cloud Growth

    Baidu the Chinese search-engine giant, reported a third-quarter loss of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) after recording significant charges, but revenue jumped 13% and beat analysts’ estimates. U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (ticker: BIDU) rose 2.2% to $175.05 in premarket trading. The loss in the latest third quarter included a non-cash loss in long-term investments of 18.9 billion yuan.

  • Suspicious Theranos Test Didn’t Stop Fund’s $96 Million Buy-In

    (Bloomberg) -- As part of his research into whether he should invest in Theranos Inc., Brian Grossman went to a Walgreens store to get his blood tested -- and deliberately didn’t tell the startup he was doing it.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillGrossman, a hedge fund ma

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • An Nvidia Shakeout, And The Reason For CAN SLIM's 5% Buy Zone

    Terms like buy range, extended and shakeout may sound foreign to new investors.But they can help you know when to buy stocks correctly and maximize gains.

  • Companies need an EV to be in the '$35,000 range' to be competitive: Analyst

    Colin Rusch Senior Research Analyst breaks down the latest surge in EV stocks and which companies may succeed long term.&nbsp;

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Nvidia is set to report third-quarter earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday. With shares hovering around record highs, it will take a blockbuster report to move the needle for investors. Nvidia stock rose 0.6% to $302.03 in Tuesday trading.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Rose More Than 14% on Tuesday

    What happened Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) climbed more than 14.8% on Tuesday. The digital health company closed at $7.52 a share on Monday, opened at $7.70 on Tuesday, and hit a high of $8.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Tesla Rises But Rivian Turns Lower; 3 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Futures turned lower. The S&P 500 is just below record highs but Rivian fell early Wednesday. Two EV stocks are actionable now.

  • Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    STNE earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe Chinese central government is leaning to

  • Is Disney's Dip After Q4 Earnings a Buying Opportunity?

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 10 that disappointed investors. The market was hoping for Disney to report better results for its streaming segment. The silver lining for Disney since the pandemic onset has been the rapid growth of its streaming services.