Plukon Food Group acquires Spanish poultry producer Sambau

Dutch poultry manufacturer Plukon Food Group has announced the purchase of Spanish poultry producer Sambau.

Financial details of the deal have not been revealed.

Plukon said the move would allow both companies to "[use] mutual knowledge and capacity" to establish "new growth and possibilities for the customers in the region of Madrid".

Set up in 1986, Sambau is a family business that distributes and processes a range of chicken products for the Spanish market.

The group achieved annual revenues of €21m ($22.5m) in 2023.

Some 56 employees work for Sambau at its headquarters in Madrid.

Plukon CEO Kees Kraijenoord said: “Combining the knowledge and experience of Sambau with our own operations will create valuable synergies for our customers. We are looking forward to this new cooperation in Spain.”

This latest acquisition pushes Plukon further into the Spanish market.

In 2020, the group first entered Spain with its purchase of Grupo Grupo de Gestión Empresarial Avícola (VMR), granting it access to the Spanish foodservice market.

More recently in January this year, Plukon acquired Redondo. Like Sambau, both Grupo VMR and Redondo are also based in Madrid.

Sambau is Plukon's fourth acquisition in the past year. Earlier this month, the group scooped up assets from Polish poultry peer Algas SP.

As part of that deal, Plukon will take over Algas's slaughterhouse and processing facilities near the Polish city of Katowice.

At the time, Plukon said the move for Algas would help them boost “capacity to supply our retail and foodservice customers with high-quality fresh and frozen poultry products in Poland and to various European markets”.

In February, Plukon also purchased a 51% stake in Dutch poultry peer JA ter Maten.

The group has not disclosed the financial details of any of these deals.

Based in Wezep, in the Dutch municipality of Oldebroek, Plukon manufactures a range of chicken goods, as well as meat alternatives, ready meals, and salads.

Its annual turnover reached €3.1bn in 2023.

Besides its newer Spanish market, the group also sells to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, and Poland.

It operates 34 production sites across its six markets, which employ 9,500 people.

"Plukon Food Group acquires Spanish poultry producer Sambau" was originally created and published by Just Food, a GlobalData owned brand.







