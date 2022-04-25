U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,290.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,937.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,520.25
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.20
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.68
    +0.14 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6030
    -0.5360 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,438.37
    +1,054.38 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.10
    +35.21 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Continued Listing Standard Notice

Plum Acquisition Corp. I
·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: PLMI) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a deficiency letter on April 19, 2022 from the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) relating to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) as required under Section 5250(c) of the NASDAQ Rules and Regulations. On April 21, 2022, the Company filed the Form 10-K. On April 25, 2022, NASDAQ advised the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c).

Investor Contacts
Media@plumpartners.com


