Plumas Bancorp honored among best-in-class banking institutions: Bank performance adds to streak of annual recognitions from industry groups

RENO, Nev., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the holding company of Plumas Bank, announced several recognitions by leading financial investment companies who evaluate the performance of financial institutions nationwide. The honors are awarded based on key performance indicators that signal positive value to potential investors and indicate an institution’s ability to deliver consistent growth.

Building on its 40-plus year history of delivering excellence, Plumas Bancorp has once again been recognized with numerous awards from key groups in the financial industry. “Plumas Bank is focused on building strong communities — one business and one client at a time. That foundation drives us to provide banking excellence and deliver strong value to our clients, shareholders and local communities,” said Andrew J. Ryback, President and CEO, Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank.

Ryback continued, “We’re growing and performing very well despite the last two years of volatility with the pandemic and the wildfires that devastated our region. These achievements are a testament to the strategic vision of our board and executives and the incredible work of every team member.”

D.A. Davidson Bison Select Report recognizes Plumas Bancorp for fourth consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive year, Plumas Bancorp met the criteria to be included in D.A. Davidson’s 2021 Bison Select Report. A financial-services company, D.A. Davidson publishes the biannual research report with a focus on recognizing high performing emerging institutions that may be overlooked by investors due to their size.

Raymond James Bankers Cup awarded to Plumas Bancorp for the fifth straight year

For the fifth year in a row, Plumas Bancorp was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers Cup. Plumas Bancorp ranked in the top 10% out of 229 community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Even more, it has consistently placed among the top five banks each year since 2017. The recognition is based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The Community Bankers Cup highlights exceptional performance and rewards community banks that build long-term shareholder value.

Findley Reports awards Plumas Bancorp its highest recognition seven years in a row

For the seventh consecutive year, The Findley Reports, Inc. recognized Plumas Bancorp as a Super Premier Performing Bank — the highest of The Findley Report’s recognition levels. Plumas Bank is one of just 84 western banks that received a Super Premiere rating for its 2021 performance. The annual review by Findley rates banks based on increased liquidity, capital adequacy, asset structure and growth, loan portfolio and deposit qualities, operating performance, equity return and senior management stability.

2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll names Plumas Bancorp among best-in-class banking institutions

For the first time, Plumas Bancorp was added to the coveted Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Bank Honor Roll. Honorees are publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in annual earnings per share over the past decade. KBW found that 17 banking institutions, just 5% of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion on the 2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll.

About Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally managed, full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank’s holding company, Plumas Bancorp, was formed in 2002 and entered the Nasdaq small cap market in 2005. Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, Shasta and Sutter, and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the California counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at plumasbank.com.

About D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 27 states.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.18 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF.

About The Findley Reports

Since 1967, The Findley Reports has been the foundation of the Findley Companies, providing valuable and accurate financial information to assist directors and managements in meeting the challenges and complexities of bank operations. The Findley Reports provides the banking industry with performance benchmarking through its annual designations of "Super Premier Performing," "Premier Performing," and "Commendable Performing" classifications.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.





