Plumbing fixtures and fittings market: Growth opportunities led by AKW Medi-Care Ltd, American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction activities, the growing use of touchless plumbing fixtures, and the rise in urbanization.

Technavio categorizes the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market as a part of the global building products market covering companies engaged in the production of building components like windows and doors, flooring, ceiling and wall fixtures, roofing and gutter materials, insulation materials, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and home improvement products and equipment. Technavio calculates the global building products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of building and home improvement products and equipment

Segmentation by application (FoTW and BTW)

FoTW: Plumbing components that are often visible within the structure are known as front-of-the-wall (FoTW) fixtures and fittings. As end users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods primarily focus on aesthetic characteristics, consumer trends significantly impact the market for these items. As the vendors in this market are consistently expanding their product range, it is anticipated that the market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods would increase. To provide the ideal answer for all FoTW sanitary ceramics, some vendors are producing fresh and fashionable product solutions for bidets, washbasins, and urinals. The increased building of residential and non-residential properties in developing nations like India is also driving up demand for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, NexGen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (FoTW and BTW), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this plumbing fixtures and fittings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plumbing fixtures and fittings market vendors

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, neXgen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 FoTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 BTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AKW Medi-Care Ltd.

12.4 American Bath Group

12.5 Elkay Manufacturing Co.

12.6 Geberit AG

12.7 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

12.8 HSIL Ltd

12.9 Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO

12.10 LIXIL Corp.

12.11 Masco Corp.

12.12 Midland Industries

12.13 neXgen Plumbing Products

12.14 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

12.15 Somany Ceramics Ltd.

12.16 The Jaquar Group

12.17 Toto Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

