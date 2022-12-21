U.S. markets closed

Plumbing fixtures and fittings market: Growth opportunities led by AKW Medi-Care Ltd, American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plumbing fixtures and fittings market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction activities, the growing use of touchless plumbing fixtures, and the rise in urbanization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market as a part of the global building products market covering companies engaged in the production of building components like windows and doors, flooring, ceiling and wall fixtures, roofing and gutter materials, insulation materials, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and home improvement products and equipment. Technavio calculates the global building products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of building and home improvement products and equipment

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Segmentation by application (FoTW and BTW)

  • FoTW: Plumbing components that are often visible within the structure are known as front-of-the-wall (FoTW) fixtures and fittings. As end users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods primarily focus on aesthetic characteristics, consumer trends significantly impact the market for these items. As the vendors in this market are consistently expanding their product range, it is anticipated that the market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing goods would increase. To provide the ideal answer for all FoTW sanitary ceramics, some vendors are producing fresh and fashionable product solutions for bidets, washbasins, and urinals. The increased building of residential and non-residential properties in developing nations like India is also driving up demand for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, NexGen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by application (FoTW and BTW), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Related Reports:

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 947.44 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (type I hood and type II hood), product (wall-mounted canopy hoods, proximity hoods, and island canopy hoods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Bathroom Sinks Market by Application, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The bathroom sinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2143.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and non-residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this plumbing fixtures and fittings market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of plumbing fixtures and fittings market vendors

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 40.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.65

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AKW Medi-Care Ltd., American Bath Group, Delta Faucet Co, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HSIL Ltd, Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Midland Industries, neXgen Plumbing Products, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., The Jaquar Group, Toto Ltd., United States Plastic Corp., Victorian Plumbing, and Villeroy and Boch AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global plumbing fixtures and fittings market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 FoTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 BTW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AKW Medi-Care Ltd.

  • 12.4 American Bath Group

  • 12.5 Elkay Manufacturing Co.

  • 12.6 Geberit AG

  • 12.7 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

  • 12.8 HSIL Ltd

  • 12.9 Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO

  • 12.10 LIXIL Corp.

  • 12.11 Masco Corp.

  • 12.12 Midland Industries

  • 12.13 neXgen Plumbing Products

  • 12.14 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

  • 12.15 Somany Ceramics Ltd.

  • 12.16 The Jaquar Group

  • 12.17 Toto Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-akw-medi-care-ltd-american-bath-group-delta-faucet-co---technavio-301706295.html

SOURCE Technavio

