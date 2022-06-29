U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.25
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,987.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.00
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.20
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.05
    -0.71 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1430
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,325.54
    -385.24 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.16
    -8.91 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,759.99
    -289.48 (-1.07%)
     

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market: Information by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography - Forecast to 2025

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in construction activities is a major factor driving the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market share growth. Building construction is growing globally due to the increasing focus on infrastructure, which is enabling economic growth and improving the living standards of people. Developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and countries in the EU are looking to improve their existing infrastructure. Developing countries, such as China and India, are also experiencing growth in opportunities in the building construction industry. Residential housing completions are growing globally. For instance, in March 2020, Ford Motor Co. announced its plan to build a new factory in the US for autonomous vehicles. In August 2020, the National Highways Authority of India set the timeline for 23 new highways, including a network of expressways and economic corridors, which will be ready by March 2025. An increase in the construction of buildings will lead to an increase in demand for plumbing solutions. Hence, it will help in driving the growth of the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Buy Now

The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market value is set to grow by USD 34.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 34.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.85

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, India, and Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market share growth by the FoTW segment will be significant during the forecast period. FoTW fixtures and fittings are plumbing products that are generally visible within the building. They include water outlets as well as fixtures associated with them, such as showerheads, taps/faucets, sinks, and bathroom ceramics. End-users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products mainly focus on aesthetic features, due to which the demand for these products is heavily influenced by consumer trends. The market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products is expected to grow as the vendors in this market are continuously enhancing their product portfolio. However, the growth of the FoTW market segment will be slower than the BTW market segment.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request Sample Report

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

  • Key Companies- American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. among others.

  • Driver- Rise in construction activities to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth.

For more additional information about the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market – View Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • American Bath Group- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fitting under its brands Clarion and Comfort Designs.

  • Geberit AG- The company offers offers cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and bathroom ceramics.

  • HSIL Ltd.- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fittings under its brand Hindware.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Learn More about the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market-

  • Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Trend:

Eco-friendly plumbing solutions provide superior performance and help consumers in saving money, minimizing the carbon footprint, as well as ensuring that the wastage of water and energy is reduced. Eco-friendly plumbing is easy to achieve. Water-efficient toilets have been available in the market for a while, but they are now being introduced with enhanced aesthetics. These toilets can save around two-fifths of the water as compared to traditional ones. Additionally, eco-friendly water systems help in keeping the outdoor spaces, such as gardens, greener while minimizing water use. Moreover, water-efficient showerheads are being introduced in the market, which can help in reducing water consumption by 25% to 35% without the user seeing a noticeable difference. Due to such reasons, the demand for the market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Additional information about various other market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges available with Technavio. Learn More with Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pipe Insulation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the pipe insulation market size is predicted to surge by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.24%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in North America by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) services market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 34.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 FoTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 BTW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscapeOverview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Bath Group

  • 10.4 Geberit AG

  • 10.5 HSIL Ltd.

  • 10.6 Ideal Standard International SA

  • 10.7 Jaquar Group

  • 10.8 LIXIL Group Corp.

  • 10.9 Masco Corp.

  • 10.10 Roca Sanitario SA

  • 10.11 Somany Ceramics Ltd.

  • 10.12 Toto Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-market-information-by-application-fotw-and-btw-and-geography--forecast-to-2025-301576089.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Price Analysis June 28: 1INCH, BTT, APE, SOL, NEAR

    After the cryptocurrency market exhibited mixed signals throughout the entire week, some hints of bearishness appeared again.

  • EU Countries Uphold Phaseout of New Cars Emissions by 2035

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035, effectively heralding the end of the era of the internal combustion engine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto t

  • Dollar Crunch Worries India’s Traders as Equity Outflows Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in India’s foreign-exchange market are bracing for more instances of dollar shortages, as record outflows from the nation’s equities and deteriorating external finances bite.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rat

  • Illinois Governor Pritzker to Face Trump’s Choice in November

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat seeking a second term in November, will face a downstate conservative backed by former President Donald Trump as the state’s Republicans try to regain a foothold in a largely blue state.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short

  • U.S. Steel Plant Trump ‘Saved’ Slated to End Steelmaking Forever

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp., the nation’s third-largest steelmaker, announced it’s in talks to permanently end steel production at its century-old furnaces in Illinois.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreTh

  • Peaking Tokyo Heat Sees Residents Urged to Save Power Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Businesses and homes in Tokyo were asked to curb electricity use for a third day as a heatwave is set to reach its zenith for now, driving power margins to razor-thin levels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Cry

  • Las Vegas Dodge Charger Driver Charged After Corvette Crash Killed Two

    The cars were racing when the Corvette hit a pole at a high speed, and the occupants died.

  • Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter Cours

  • Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

    Last week’s sell-off by speculators caused a temporary drop in oil prices, but physical tightness and falling spare capacity have stoked bullish sentiment once again

  • API data reportedly show a 3.8 million-barrel fall in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended June 24, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increases of nearly 2.9 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillate. Oil stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were down by 650,000 barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration covering the week ended June 17 had

  • Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann is handing the reins to Google and PayPal Inc. veteran Bill Ready in a sign the social-media company will focus more on e-commerce.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Tril