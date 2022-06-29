Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market: Information by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography - Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in construction activities is a major factor driving the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market share growth. Building construction is growing globally due to the increasing focus on infrastructure, which is enabling economic growth and improving the living standards of people. Developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and countries in the EU are looking to improve their existing infrastructure. Developing countries, such as China and India, are also experiencing growth in opportunities in the building construction industry. Residential housing completions are growing globally. For instance, in March 2020, Ford Motor Co. announced its plan to build a new factory in the US for autonomous vehicles. In August 2020, the National Highways Authority of India set the timeline for 23 new highways, including a network of expressways and economic corridors, which will be ready by March 2025. An increase in the construction of buildings will lead to an increase in demand for plumbing solutions. Hence, it will help in driving the growth of the global plumbing fixtures and fittings market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market value is set to grow by USD 34.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 34.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market share growth by the FoTW segment will be significant during the forecast period. FoTW fixtures and fittings are plumbing products that are generally visible within the building. They include water outlets as well as fixtures associated with them, such as showerheads, taps/faucets, sinks, and bathroom ceramics. End-users of FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products mainly focus on aesthetic features, due to which the demand for these products is heavily influenced by consumer trends. The market for FoTW fixtures and fittings plumbing products is expected to grow as the vendors in this market are continuously enhancing their product portfolio. However, the growth of the FoTW market segment will be slower than the BTW market segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (FoTW and BTW) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Key Companies- American Bath Group, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International SA, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., and Toto Ltd. among others.

Driver- Rise in construction activities to drive the market.

Challenge- Fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

American Bath Group- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fitting under its brands Clarion and Comfort Designs.

Geberit AG- The company offers offers cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and bathroom ceramics.

HSIL Ltd.- The company offers plumbing fixtures and fittings under its brand Hindware.

Learn More about the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market-

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Trend:

Eco-friendly plumbing solutions provide superior performance and help consumers in saving money, minimizing the carbon footprint, as well as ensuring that the wastage of water and energy is reduced. Eco-friendly plumbing is easy to achieve. Water-efficient toilets have been available in the market for a while, but they are now being introduced with enhanced aesthetics. These toilets can save around two-fifths of the water as compared to traditional ones. Additionally, eco-friendly water systems help in keeping the outdoor spaces, such as gardens, greener while minimizing water use. Moreover, water-efficient showerheads are being introduced in the market, which can help in reducing water consumption by 25% to 35% without the user seeing a noticeable difference. Due to such reasons, the demand for the market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

