Pluralsight Announces the Inaugural Best in Tech Award Winners

Recognizing excellence in the fast-moving world of technology

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the winners of its 2021 Best in Tech Awards . The inaugural awards are designed to honor and celebrate Pluralsight customers who are leading technology-driven innovation and workforce development. Award recipients will be recognized during the annual Pluralsight LIVE user conference, held virtually October 12-14, 2021.

"Today, the success of any company depends on its ability to ensure its technology workforce can swiftly learn, grow and deliver in order to succeed in an era of rapidly accelerating digital transformation," said Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and CEO at Pluralsight. "The Best in Tech Awards give us the opportunity to recognize forward-thinking organizations driving innovative solutions to today's toughest business challenges. These Pluralsight customers have embraced technology innovation, demonstrated consistency in pioneering and pushing boundaries in their industries, and have committed to technology skills development to create incredible outcomes for their customers."

2021 Best in Tech Award Winners

Best in Workforce Transformation: Deutsche Bank

Best in Upskilling Programs: ANZ Bank

Best in Skills Transformation at Scale: Accenture

Best in Workflow Efficiency: Thomson Reuters

Best in Agility: Applied Materials

Best in Transformation through Data: KAR Global

More about the 2021 Best in Tech Award Winners

Best in Workforce Transformation: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank, one of the top financial institutions in the world, is transforming a legacy organization with an engineering-led culture. They continue to push new boundaries with their approach to talent development, top talent retention, and business outcomes, including an industry-first strategic partnership with Google Cloud – supported by Google Cloud learning, hackathons, and engineering days with Pluralsight.

Story continues

Best in Upskilling Programs: ANZ Bank

As one of the Top Four Banks in Australia, ANZ Bank needed to invest in the future – an optimized workforce. ANZ Bank used Pluralsight Skills to upskill technologists across Australia, New Zealand, India, Malaysia and Singapore so they can deliver on their technology business strategy. At the start of the pandemic, ANZ Bank rapidly responded by making Pluralsight Skills available to the Technology Division to help build the capabilities they need to deliver today, while transforming the Bank to be future ready. With access to more than 3000 Pluralsight licenses, ANZ Bank is making sure their technologists have what they need for innovative skill development. Their leaders now understand their current capabilities which will in turn inform future strategies and skill development plans.

Best in Skills Transformation at Scale: Accenture

Learning is a way of life for Accenture. As a Fortune Global 500 company, scaling learning and development for over 600,000 employees isn't easy. Accenture used Pluralsight Skills as a part of its internal learning program to take inventory of technology skills, fill gaps, and provide market-relevant capabilities to all employees. They have created a highly-agile organization that continuously evolves skills and business practices to help its clients transform faster than ever before.

Best in Workflow Efficiency: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters, a leading provider of business information services, set a goal of enabling engineers to focus on what they do best: code. Thomson Reuters gave each product engineering leader a goal of increasing coding days by 10%. By partnering with Pluralsight Flow, they were able to ensure teams were empowered to define processes that are repeatable, simple and free of obstruction. In addition to increasing coding time, Thomson Reuters created a more engaged culture that has shown measurable improvements during their engineering transformation.

Best in Agility: Applied Materials

As the world's largest semiconductor and display equipment company, Applied Materials knew that digital transformation needed to happen quickly and successfully across its finance organization to support the company's growth objectives. To accomplish this, Applied Materials completed one of the fastest and most comprehensive digital transformations ever executed in a large, global finance organization. By collaborating with Pluralsight, they were able to determine the skill level of every team member relative to digital proficiency, skill up where needed, and provide ongoing learning to ensure their finance employees were well positioned to leverage the new digital operating model. Because of this, Applied Materials' finance team is now leading the charge within the company in enabling timely business decision making and successful execution amidst an increasingly dynamic business landscape.

Best in Transformation through Data: KAR Global

KAR Global's goal of building a world-class digital marketplace for used vehicles with a high performing software engineering and product development team has become a reality with the help of Pluralsight Flow. KAR now has visibility into when engagement drops or when reworks are necessary, allowing leaders to use data to realign teams for the needs of customers. They have also been able to use the data from Pluralsight Flow to enhance talent development and retention, support a high-performing culture and help show the value of KAR's tech teams.

See the full list of Pluralsight Best in Tech Award Winners and read more about the Best in Tech Awards program.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Dan Sorensen

Director, Communications

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralsight-announces-the-inaugural-best-in-tech-award-winners-301397127.html

SOURCE Pluralsight