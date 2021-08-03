U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Pluralytics Launches Revolutionary SaaS Platform to Ensure Companies Connect with Values-Driven Stakeholders in the Wake of the Social and Political Events of 2020

·4 min read

Woman-led Company Launches ValuesFinder™ with Innovative Customers, Including Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and 2 Fortune 500 Cos., and has Secured $1M in Seed Financing.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, today announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder product and has raised over $1M in seed financing. The company also announced the following innovative, values-driven companies as enterprise customers in its Early Adopter Program: Speedway Motors, Nelnet Renewable Energy and two Fortune 500 companies. This product launch is timely as purpose-driven enterprises and all companies respond to the meteoric rise of the values-based consumer, investor and employee. Many companies are also rethinking how to communicate with values-driven stakeholders in the wake of the social and political events of 2020. Language choice directly affects how consumers connect with brands and products.

Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder&#x002122; product and has raised over $1M in seed financing.
Pluralytics, a natural language processing startup that is the first system using AI to match corporate language with customer values, announced that it is formally launching its ValuesFinder™ product and has raised over $1M in seed financing.

Pluralytics is the first language intelligence solution powered by people's values. From email to social and web, the platform "reads" content, analyzes who it appeals to - and why - and then recommends language to deepen engagement. Using an analysis of millions of words and phrases, Pluralytics uncovered patterns that predict how language will appeal to someone's values and helps brands maintain a consistent ValuesVoice and tone across all their communications. The technology has consistently achieved higher messaging response rates up to 140% increase across platforms.

The company's seed round was led by Austin-based Ecliptic Capital, which focuses on early-stage investments in innovative companies that are on the verge of massive scale, regardless of industry or geography.

"Pluralytics is using behavioral science and machine learning to improve the way we communicate, which has world-changing potential," said Adam Lipman, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Ecliptic. "2020 has shown us that we are at an critical inflection point when it comes to being purpose-driven and Pluralytics is uniquely positioned to help countless organizations connect meaningfully with their stakeholders, who are demanding values alignment."

Speedway Motors, a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products has been using the software to add a values signal to its digital messaging for products and employing the platform's language suggestions to optimize copy on its website.

"Speedway Motors is more than a speed shop or parts supplier. We are partners in our customers passion for cars," said Betsy Grindlay, Speedway's director of marketing. "Pluralytics gives us analysis of our messaging that helps us lean in on the values signal, which is a key element of the Speedway brand. Their insights and language suggestions have been great."

Nelnet Renewable Energy (subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc, NYSE: NNI) is a leading community solar provider that finds subscribers for community solar energy projects and uses the Pluralytics ValuesFinder platform to engage with current and new demographic segments with values-driven messaging. "Consumers are increasingly making values-based decisions," said Randall Myers, Marketing Director of Nelnet, Inc. "We use Pluralytics to understand how values-driven people in each generation are interpreting our renewable energy messaging. With their recommendations, we are then able to improve the words we use to better connect with our customers."

Pluralytics was co-founded by Alisa Miller, former CEO of Public Radio International (PRI), which provides programming for more than 850 radio stations; Rick Byrne, who served as PRI's SVP of Strategy and Business Development; and Morteza Nia, Ph.D., who has held leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies as well as tech startups. The company has raised $1M+ in seed financing in a round led by Ecliptic Capital based in Austin, Texas, and it was selected to participate in the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) seed program, which focuses on "massively scalable, seed-stage, science-and technology-based companies."

"More than 50% of consumers actively consider a company's values when making purchasing decisions and will walk away if there isn't alignment. And it is higher for Millennials and GenZ. Values drive decisions and words convey values," said Miller. "Pluralytics is like the 23andMe of values. We have analyzed millions of words, phrases and other signals to build predictive models about who language is likely to connect with based on a person's unique combination of values."

To celebrate the launch of ValuesFinder, Pluralytics is offering a limited number of companies free access to its platform to score and optimize content. To be considered Request a demo.

About Pluralytics
Pluralytics ValuesFinder SaaS platform powers values-driven communications. It identifies language patterns and matches them with people's values by analyzing content across any channel and defining which values-driven consumer segments a brand most aligns with — and why. It recommends language to appeal to more people with scaled scientific precision and measurable improvement in engagement and conversion. For more information visit www.pluralytics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralytics-launches-revolutionary-saas-platform-to-ensure-companies-connect-with-values-driven-stakeholders-in-the-wake-of-the-social-and-political-events-of-2020-301346259.html

SOURCE Pluralytics

