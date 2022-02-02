U.S. markets closed

Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Price of Warrants Tied to the Acquisition of Kesson Group and Previously Granted Incentive Stock Options

3 min read
TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) (the "Company") announces that, as disclosed in the Company's January 25, 2022 press release, pursuant to its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Kesson Group Inc. and Kesson Group Holdings Limited (the "Kesson Group"), the exercise price of the 5,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), granted to the shareholders of the Kesson Group upon the closing of the Acquisition, is $6.75 per common share. For further details on the Acquisition, please see the Company's press releases dated January 25, 2022 and January 28, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further to its press release dated January 19, 2022, on January 27, 2022, the Company fixed the exercise price of its previously announced grant of 788,269 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at $5.17 per common share. The price was determined based on the volume weighted average price from the date of commencement of trading, January 19, 2022, through the close of markets on January 27, 2022.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Craig Armitage
LodeRock Advisors
investors@pluribustechnologies.com
416.347.8954

Richard Adair
Chief Executive Officer
Pluribus Technologies Corp.
1 (800) 851-9383

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c8943.html

