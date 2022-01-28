U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,334.80
    +8.29 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,029.82
    -130.96 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,439.09
    +86.31 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.81
    -22.48 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +1.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.32 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    -0.0090 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1560
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,220.94
    +621.21 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.02
    +0.56 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.25
    -119.06 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Pluribus Technologies Corp. Completes Acquisition of the Kesson Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PLRB.V

Closes Its Sixth Acquisition in the Growing eLearning Market

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that, further to its press release dated January 25, 2022, Pluribus has closed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kesson Group Inc. and Kesson Group Holdings Limited (collectively, the "Kesson Group") pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated January 25, 2022.

The Kesson Group operates: Teach Away, a recruitment and professional development platform for international educators; Klassroom, which offers state-approved and U.S.-accredited teacher licensure programs that provide teachers an alternative pathway to a career in education through full certification and state licensing in certain jurisdictions; and Skooli, an online learning platform that offers tutoring options for K-12 school districts, not for profits, and corporations that want to support students with instant access to qualified teachers.

About Kesson Group

At Kesson Group, we envision a world where every student experiences the power of a great teacher. With nearly 20 years of experience connecting great teachers with great schools across the globe, we are home to one of the largest communities of job-seeking educators.

Kesson Group provides aspiring teachers with new and affordable pathways to teacher licensure, and connects them directly with employment at top schools and districts through its hiring platform. The online tutoring platform, Skooli, leverages a network of job seeking teachers to provide districts with accessible tutoring solutions that are affordable and equitable.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business plans of Pluribus, including the successful completion and pace of future acquisitions, Pluribus management's expectation on the growth, profitability and performance of its current and future acquisitions, the Kesson Group's continued growth and profitability and ability to attract and train teachers and the anticipated synergies between the Kesson Group and the Company. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including Pluribus' ability to manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively; Pluribus' ability to scale its management team to support a rapid pace of growth; Pluribus' ability to raise sufficient financing to continue the pace of its acquisition strategy; Pluribus' ability to maintain its rapid pace of growth. Other assumptions include industry trends, the availability of growth opportunities, and general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties will not prevent Pluribus from conducting its business. While Pluribus considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, Pluribus' limited operating history; ability to complete favorable acquisitions; the software industry in Canada and internationally, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of Pluribus to execute its business strategies, including the ability manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively, competition, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, Pluribus disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:
Craig Armitage
LodeRock Advisors
investors@pluribustechnologies.com
+1 (416) 347-8954

Richard Adair
Chief Executive Officer
Pluribus Technologies Corp.
1 (800) 851-9383

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluribus-technologies-corp-completes-acquisition-of-the-kesson-group-301470705.html

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

    The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. On Tilray's most recent earnings call, the company said it was a market leader in Germany with a market share of around 20%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 Per Share I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    In what follows, we'll look at two stocks that are changing hands for well under $100 per share and that look attractive at current levels: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Pfizer's coronavirus lineup alone will likely generate more sales than most pharmaceutical companies this year. Meanwhile, Pfizer's newly approved coronavirus medicine, Paxlovid, could generate upward of $10 billion.

  • Want to Invest in the Future of Technology? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold

    Over the next two decades, artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute $30 trillion to the global equity market cap, according to Ark Invest. It makes content and product recommendations more relevant. For instance, fintech companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are using AI to minimize risk for banks and e-commerce merchants, helping them operate more efficiently and more profitably.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Insider Buying: The NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Independent Director Just Bought 5.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NEE ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Visa earnings beat estimates, shares rise after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Visa's quarterly earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 in 2022

    Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit percentage declines since the beginning of 1950, every single one of these drops was eventually erased by a bull-market rally and proved to be a buying opportunity. In other words, there's no such thing as a bad time to put money to work in the stock market, as long as your holding time frame is measured in years. What makes Sea such an incredible gem of a company is that it has not one or two, but three rapidly growing, diverse operating segments.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]