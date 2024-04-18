Plus-size scrubs business set to open Eastern Shore storefront

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Local online business Pretty Girl Scrubs is set to open a storefront location on the Eastern Shore this weekend to help healthcare staff feel more comfortable in their work attire.

The business plans to have a grand opening at their Onley storefront Saturday.

Pretty Girl Scrubs founder Michelle Tinner is a registered nurse and has been in the nursing field for more than 20 years.

She said she wanted to establish a line of scrubs you could wear all day that were inclusive of people of all sizes.

Pretty Girl Scrubs has sizes XS to 12XL. They also offer men’s scrubs as well.

Tinner also has a business called Love Thy Neighbor, which offers home healthcare services in Hampton Roads, Richmond and the Eastern Shore.

She said she noticed a major need for more inclusive sizes in her line of work and wanted to fill that void.

Tinner also said healthcare staff on the Eastern Shore sometimes have to drive to Maryland or the Southside to get scrubs, so she wanted to open a location that could better accommodate those living on the Eastern Shore.

The grand opening is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the store’s address at 25240 Lankford Highway in Onley.

