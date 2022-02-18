U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Plus Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 24, 2022

Plus Therapeutics Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult to treat cancers, announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after market close. Plus Therapeutics’ management team will then host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast will be available at ir.plustherapeutics.com/events

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in:

866-342-8591

International dial-in:

203-518-9713

Conference ID:

PSTVQ421

Conference Call Name:

Plus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the 'Investor Relations' section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for adults and children worldwide with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers. Our proprietary radiotherapeutic platform uniquely uses nanoliposomes to encapsulate and deliver the radioisotope, Rhenium, into or near a tumor via a single, direct infusion. The lead radiotherapeutic in our pipeline, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), is being evaluated in U.S. multi-center clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “designed to,” “will,” “can,” “potential,” “focus,” “preparing,” “next steps,” “possibly,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of 186RNL including the ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM or the ReSPECT-PBC trials; possible negative effects of 186RNL; the continued evaluation of 186RNL including through evaluations via a seventh patient cohort; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s actual results may differ, including materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the regenerative medicine field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
(443) 377-4767
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
(203) 856-4326
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com


