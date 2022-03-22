U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    +154.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,389.00
    +18.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.50
    +7.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    -0.60 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3216
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8680
    +1.4000 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,897.63
    +1,509.71 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.66
    +52.62 (+5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.91
    +35.52 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Plus Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2a Dose Escalation Trial of 186RNL Radiotherapeutic for Leptomeningeal Metastases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Plus Therapeutics Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSTV
Plus Therapeutics Inc.
Plus Therapeutics Inc.

ReSPECT-LM trial to evaluate safety/tolerability and identify MTD/MFD in three cohorts

Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) now in two active U.S. clinical trials for CNS cancers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

The investigational drug, 186RNL, is a proprietary nanoscale compound with a unique chelated radioisotope that is administered locally as a single dose via a conventional Ommaya reservoir. Rhenium-186 is a dual energy emitter (beta and gamma) with a short average path length for high precision, low dose rate that is safer for normal tissues, and high radiation density that overwhelms innate DNA repair mechanisms. The dual energy emission allows real time evaluation and monitoring of the 186RNL administration.

The disease target, solid tumor-originating LM, is a deadly and increasingly common central nervous system (CNS) complication potentially from all solid cancer, with breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and melanoma being the most common primary sources of LM, with 110,000 cases diagnosed annually in the U.S. LM affects the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. There are currently no meaningfully effective Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments.

“The rationale for use of 186RNL in LM patients is scientifically quite attractive, and in clinical practice was very straightforward to administer to our first patient,” said Michael Youssef, M.D., Assistant Professor of Neuro-Oncology at University of Texas Southwestern and site Principal Investigator. “Quality of life and survival rates are poor among patients diagnosed with LM from solid tumors. With no standard of care, this represents a true unmet medical need in neuro-oncology.”

“LM affects about 10 times the number of patients as glioblastoma but carries a substantially worse prognosis,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Plus Therapeutics. “Initiating treatment in LM patients with 186RNL marks an important milestone for Plus Therapeutics and potentially for the LM patient population.”

The ReSPECT-LM trial (NCT05034497) is a multicenter, sequential cohort, open-label, single dose, dose escalation Phase 1/2a study using a modified Fibonacci 3+3 study design. It will evaluate the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), maximum feasible dose (MFD), safety and efficacy of a single administration of 186RNL via intraventricular catheter for LM following standard surgical, radiation and/or chemotherapy treatment. The primary endpoints of the study are the incidence and severity of adverse events/serious adverse events and dose limiting toxicities. Secondary endpoints include overall response rate, duration of response, progression free survival and overall survival.

The ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a clinical trial follows preclinical studies in which tolerance to doses of 186RNL as high as 1,075 Gy was shown in animal models with LM with no observed significant toxicity. Treatment led to marked reduction in tumor burden in two animal models of LM.

The Company recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to 186RNL for the treatment of LM. Fast Track designation confers several benefits to the drug development program including 1) more frequent meetings with and written communication from FDA, 2) eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met, and 3) Rolling Review, which allows a drug company to submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than wait until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed.

About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the disease spreads to the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with one-year and two-year survival of just 7% and 3% respectively. LM can originate from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “designed to,” “will,” “can,” “potential,” “focus,” “preparing,” “next steps,” “possibly,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of 186RNL including the ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM or the ReSPECT-PBC trials; possible negative effects of 186RNL; the continued evaluation of 186RNL including through evaluations via a seventh patient cohort; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s actual results may differ, including materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the regenerative medicine field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
(443) 377-4767
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
(203) 856-4326
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.