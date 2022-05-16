U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.74
    -32.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.90
    -159.76 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.45
    -172.55 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.90
    -2.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.32
    +0.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1160
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,518.63
    -445.29 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.13
    +418.45 (+172.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.01
    +24.86 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

plusOne Launches Sexual Personality Quiz in Celebration of Masturbation May

·3 min read

Leading Sexual Wellness Brand Invites Consumers to Discover Who They are, In and Out of the Bedroom to Promote Sexual Health and Self-Pleasure

NEWTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne, the leading provider of sexual wellness devices, today announced the launch of a sexual personality quiz in celebration of May's Masturbation Awareness Month. The quiz highlights the brand's overarching efforts to break down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure and emphasize the critical role sexual health plays in overall well-being.

(PRNewsfoto/plusOne)
(PRNewsfoto/plusOne)

The unique quiz includes fun, offbeat questions such as pop culture, self-care, and intimacy preferences to determine their go-to device. Results feature four of the brand's best-selling devices including the Vibrating Wand, Dual Vibrating Massager, Fluttering Arouser and Vibrating Bullet, with different vibration, sensation, and stimulation levels. plusOne is inviting women (and couples) to use it to discover which pleasure-inducing product is best suited for them and encourage them to take control of their sexual health as a part of their self-care routine.

For plusOne, the ability to escape your thoughts and connect with your bodies feels like the most vital kind of self-care. "With this new quiz and our recently launched 'Good Vibrations' playlist, plusOne hopes to spark - and normalize - conversations around masturbation as the ultimate act of self-love. We will continue to provide education to consumers and are committed to democratizing this growing category by making wellness devices that are affordable, accessible, and approachable through our robust offerings," said Jamie Leventhal, Founder and CEO of plusOne.

All plusOne sexual wellness devices, which available at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and beyond, are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and quick-charging USB cables, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button. To learn more about plusOne and its product offerings, visit: https://myplusone.com/.

About plusOne®

plusOne® is breaking down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure with our line of beautiful, high-performance, and affordable sexual wellness products. Designed by the beauty and personal care company clio, plusOne® was originally conceived (and we continue to look at the brand) through the lens of beauty and wellness – making the foundation and continuing essence of the brand unique. plusOne® has already made major strides toward eliminating the stigma of sexual self-pleasure by making premium and approachable sexual wellness products available affordably at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and abroad. The plusOne® range includes several different types of products and styles fit for any need, allowing women (and couples!) to enjoy themselves however they choose, whenever they choose.

All plusOne® products are manufactured with body-safe silicone and are waterproof. Each plusOne® product is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing the best self-pleasure with the touch of a button. While many sexual wellness devices are expensive, plusOne® is democratizing the category with high-quality vibrators and arousers at a cost everyone can afford.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plusone-launches-sexual-personality-quiz-in-celebration-of-masturbation-may-301547254.html

SOURCE plusOne

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Texas 9-Year-Old Brings a Whip to a Black Family’s Porch to Demand Their Daughter Emerge; Boy’s Father Fumbles with Gun When Confronted, Nearly Shoots His Own Child

    In a Dallas suburb last week, a whip-cracking 9-year-old white boy came to the front porch of one of his neighbors and banged on their […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • What Baby Formula Shortages Mean for Abbott Stock

    Shortages of baby formula have been a major concern for parents everywhere, and have even attracted the attention of the White House. In fact, coming into the open on Friday, shares for the healthcare products company have fallen 23.3% year to date. The baby formula shortage has been an ongoing issue for parents for months, caused by supply-chain shortages affecting consumer goods everywhere.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...