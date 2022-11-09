U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,563.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.50
    +34.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1770
    -0.2330 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.10
    -2,029.57 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.83
    -317.60 (-1.15%)
     

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $50,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Plutonian Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and are expected to begin trading on November 10, 2022, under the ticker symbol “PLTNU”. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-sixth (1/6) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PLTN”, “PLTNW”, and “PLTNR” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, although it intends to focus its search for a target business on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific, or APAC, region. The Company is led by Mr. Wei Kwang Ng as its Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President, and Ke Wang, its Chief Financial Officer.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”) is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 14, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC is serving as legal counsel to the Company and Bracewell LLP is serving as counsel to EF Hutton.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267742) relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2022.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Plutonian Acquisition Corp.
1441 Broadway, 3rd, 5th & 6th Floors
New York NY 10018

Wei Kwang Ng
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President
(646) 969-0946


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla’s China Ties Could Be a Problem for Twitter

    Elon Musk’s new ownership of Twitter could be affected by the ties one of his other companies has to China. Tesla sources materials and builds and sells its electric cars there. But Beijing is often sensitive about what is said about it on social media. WSJ Heard on the Street Europe Editor Stephen Wilmot joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss. Photo: Constanza Hevia/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • 9 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 9 cheap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment Management has been battered this year as investors exit growth stocks […]

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Why Unity Software Stock Is Sliding After Hours

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Unity said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $322.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $322.32 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 14 cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates. "The third quarter came in line wit

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.