Pluto's giant ice volcanoes hint at possibility of life, study finds

Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Images of Pluto's surface revealed ice volcanoes, hinting at the possibility of life, according to a new photo analysis published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

The images, captured by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft's flyby of the dwarf planet and its moons in July 2015, are still being interpreted by scientists.

The analysis revealed an area of Pluto located southwest of the Sputnik Planitia ice shee that had few impact craters and ridges of ice, a landscape usually only created by multiple eruptions.

"The existence of these massive features suggests Pluto’s interior structure and evolution allows for either enhanced retention of heat or more heat overall than was anticipated before New Horizons," reads the study.

The lack of crater impacts in the area suggests that the volcanoes were active rather recently. Although there is no current volcanic activity, that does not mean the volcanoes are not active, according to study author Kelsi Singer, senior research scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

Black holes collided billions of years: The spectacle is just beginning to reach Earth.

Longest an astronaut has been in space: NASA astronaut ends record-long, 355-day spaceflight at ISS

The finding of these volcanoes suggests that Pluto's subsurface ocean is still present, and the possibility that it potentially could be habitable.

"There are still a lot of challenges for any organisms trying to survive there," Singer told CNN. "They would still need some source of continual nutrients, and if the volcanism is episodic and thus the heat and water availability is variable, that is sometimes tough for organisms as well."

Pluto, about half the size of the United States, is a cold planet on the edge of our solar system with an average temperature of negative 387 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giant ice volcanoes on Pluto could mean possiblity of life

    Imagine touring into space in a pressurized capsule via a huge balloon the size of a football stadium. That's how one startup plans to take tourists on suborbital journeys 100,000 feet above the earth.

    The Hubble telescope sees an individual star whose light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach us.

    It’s shaping up to be a busy week for NASA and Brevard County.

    A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record of 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world reeling from the war in Ukraine. (March 30)

    Corteva was formed in 2019 as the agriculture division of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separation. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds generate a little over half of total company profits and crop protection chemicals make up the remainder. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

    Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss orbital satellite manufacturing, market volatility, going public, reducing up-keep costs for satellites, multi-use cases for satellites, and government contracting.

    After the Big Bang exploded, bringing the universe into existence, scientists say everything cooled immensely and became completely dark. A few short hundred million years later, though, the universe awakened, and gravity began to gather the first stars and galaxies into existence. Previously, we haven’t been able to discover much about the origins of the … The post MIT study gives us new insights into the origins of the universe appeared first on BGR.

    The Biden administration proposed new funding for NASA’s lunar aspirations, including a second moon-lander project that would compete with an effort from SpaceX.

    Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days aboard the ISS.

    He’s one of the most high-profile visual artists to venture into the world of digital collectibles.

    To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lie on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times.

    Scientists were ‘surprised’ to find a star that is much farther than the previous record-holder, which was nine billion light years away.

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Isaac Herrera/Kelsi Singer We best know volcanoes to be volatile mountains that spew hot lava and gas, but this isn’t entirely the case elsewhere in the universe. Sometimes they are icy, prone to ejecting into the air a mixture of water, ammonia, methane, and chlorinated chemical compounds out into their below-freezing surroundings, topped off with icy versions of these compounds. In a new study published on Tu

    Mark Vande Hei touches down after 355 days aboard International Space Station

    Mark Vande Hei set a single-flight record for U.S. astronauts.

    STORY: The flight -- carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov back to Earth -- had been closely watched to determine whether escalating strife had spilled over into longtime cooperation in space between the two former Cold War adversaries.Russian space agency Roscosmos broadcast footage of the landing from the Kazakh steppe and said a group of technical and medical specialists had been dispatched to help the astronauts out of the capsule."The crew is feeling good after landing, according to rescuers," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram messenger.Vande Hei, who had completed his second ISS mission, logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA.

    STORY: With U.S. and Russia relations at their lowest point since the Cold War ended, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said the crew of the International Space Station didn't share in the problems "on Earth." "In orbit...we are one crew...I think ISS is like (a) symbol of the friendship and cooperation and like (a) symbol of future of exploration of space."Shkaplerov made the comments at a ceremony handing over command of the International Space Station to NASA's Thomas Marshburn before returning to Earth.

    A NASA astronaut who spent 355-day stay in orbit is back on Earth. It is believed to be the longest single flight by a U.S. astronaut.

    NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan on March 30, after completing a US record-breaking 355 days in space.Footage streamed live by NASA shows a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, landing in a remote area of Kazakhstan after departing the International Space Station.NASA said Vande Hei broke the previous US record for time spent in space by 15 days.Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov holds the overall record, having spent 437 days in space between 1994 and 1995. Credit: International Space Station via Storyful

    Certification program standards exceed current regulations and ensure that breeders give the utmost attention to their dogs' health.